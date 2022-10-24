Two guys with guns threaten man in Chicago; he's able to get gun from one guy, but is shot by other

Read full article on original website
Patricia Smith
3d ago
yep people are getting worse every day dam don't make since just lock all of them up n jail.
15
Joe H
2d ago
Must be a mistake! Lightfoot stated that crime is under control. Superintendent Brown will look into it when he gets a chance
5
We deserve better@chicago
3d ago
Protect yourself at all costs
18
Related
cwbchicago.com
6 days after getting out of prison for punching a woman and kicking a Chicago cop in the groin, he allegedly punched another woman and kicked another Chicago cop in the groin
Six days after getting out of prison for punching a woman in the face during a robbery attempt downtown — and kicking a Chicago cop in the groin — James Killingsworth on Tuesday allegedly punched a woman in the face on the CTA and kicked another Chicago cop in the groin. But the Illinois Department of Corrections is not revoking his parole.
Man reunited with dog who was taken during carjacking near United Center
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who carjacked a 56-year-old man near the United Center on Tuesday, while his dog was still in the car.Police said that man was sitting in his car after using an ATM in the 2300 block of West Madison Street around 5:45 p.m., when another man came up with a gun and demanded the victim's wallet and keys.The victim's dog, Bowie, was in the car at the time. The victim didn't put up a fight, and the offender drove off in the victim's blue Toyota Prius with Bowie still inside.Wednesday morning, the victim and Bowie were reunited. The victim said the dog was apparently let out of the car near Pete's Fresh Market. The person who found him took Bowie to Pack Life, a nearby doggie daycare center. Someone at Pack Life saw a post on NextDoor about the missing dog, and was able to reunite Bowie with his owner.Police are still searching for the car and the carjacker.
Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed by Relative in Chicago
An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with attacking postal worker in Little Village
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with attacking a U.S. Postal worker in Little Village over the weekend. Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested on Monday in the 7100 block of South Ashland Avenue, police say. Ramirez was identified by the public after police released surveillance video on Sunday. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
fox32chicago.com
Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday. Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The woman was shot in the...
CBS News
Chicago Crime: CPD issue alert of recent armed robberies on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents in the Brainerd and Beverly neighborhoods of armed robberies that happened Tuesday. Police said two to three suspects would approach victims on the street and demand their property while armed with a handgun. Incident time and location:. · October 25, 2022,...
fox32chicago.com
7-year-old boy inside Chicago home struck by stray bullet, in critical condition: police
CHICAGO - A 7-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night when a bullet traveled through a window of his Northwest Side home and struck him. Around 8:22 p.m., police say the child victim was in the washroom of his West Town home in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue when a stray bullet came through the window and struck him.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man walking on West Side wounded in drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot in a drive-by Tuesday night in Chicago's South Lawndale neighborhood. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the male victim was walking in the 2500 block of South California Boulevard when shots were fired from a red SUV. The victim was shot in the arm...
cwbchicago.com
Wild video: Dirt bikers surround woman’s car, fire shots at her in Old Town
Chicago police are investigating after dirt bikers surrounded a woman’s car in Old Town and one of them fired shots as she tried to get away on Monday evening. A person living in a nearby high-rise caught most of the incident on video, including the shooting. The woman was not injured.
fox32chicago.com
Man armed with gun robs U.S. Bank in Oak Lawn: FBI
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A man armed with a gun robbed a bank Wednesday morning in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. Around 11:17 a.m., the FBI says the male suspect entered the U.S. Bank located at 9401 South Cicero Avenue and verbally demanded money. The suspect implied he had a weapon...
fox32chicago.com
Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police
CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
CBS News
Chicago Lawn shooting leaves woman hit in the face
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in the face by an unknown suspect in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old victim told police the male suspect approached her in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street around 10:43 a.m. and demanded unknown items, according to Chicago police.
‘We're All Extremely Concerned:' North Side Residents Meet With CPD After String of Violent Crime
Residents and business owners of Chicago's 19th district this week will have the opportunity to address police directly through a series of community conversations after a string of recent violent crime -- from carjackings, to armed robberies, to abductions -- has left the neighborhood on edge. "Like anyone that lives...
fox32chicago.com
16-year-old boy carjacked woman at gunpoint in West Loop: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint in the West Loop. The teen was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. According to Chicago police, the juvenile implied he had a handgun and forcefully took a vehicle...
fox32chicago.com
Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
CHICAGO - Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood. Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of...
Man, 18, shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was standing outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Wood Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said.
Chicago bloody weekend sees over 50 shot, including 14-year-old boy on playground, 5 at drag racing incident
Chicago police said that over the weekend there were 51 people shot, 10 fatally, including three men with gang affiliations during a street racing takeover incident.
Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.The Cook County Medical...
