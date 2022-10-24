ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Carrollton man injured in crash on Highway 65

A Carrollton resident, 31-year-old Timothy Lightfoot, was injured in a Highway 65 accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County one-half mile south of Route M. Lightfoot received minor injuries and was sent to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. The car was northbound when an attempt was made to overtake another vehicle, but...
CARROLLTON, MO
kttn.com

UTV crash sends Bevier man to hospital

A Bevier resident was hurt early Sunday when the UTV he was operating Overturned on a country road in southern Macon County. Thirty-six-year-old Calvin Wilson was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The accident happened on Indigo Road four miles north of College Mound as the southbound...
BEVIER, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover

A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
WARSAW, MO
kmmo.com

HIGGINSVILLE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Higginsville Man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 22. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 38-year-old Dustin Neher struck an animal in the roadway, overturned and was ejected from his motorcycle. Neher was transported by EMS to Centerpoint Medical Center...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash

A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Travis B. Strong of Warsaw, was on Route Z at Missouri 7 around 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a fence.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Ray County Authorities Investigating Monday Delivery Driver Death

Ray County authorities are investigating a reported death of an Amazon driver from Monday. Reports say the Ray County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off Route O Monday night and found an Amazon delivery driver dead in a front yard. The cause of death is not confirmed, but...
kchi.com

Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County

A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests

Four arrests in the area counties were reported by State Troopers over the weekend. Saturday at about 6:05 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jessica L Collins of Columbia on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. Saturday at about...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Man voices concerns about Grace Lane traffic to Boone County Commission

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Jack Donelon, of Columbia, spoke during the public commentary section of a Boone County Commission meeting Tuesday morning to address increased traffic on Grace Lane. "With development, more and more people are using the road and there's no room," Donelon said. "There are children moving into the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH THREE FELONIES FOR HARASSMENT

A 20-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, on October 23, two female employees at the Comfort Inn in Sedalia reported Justin Rogers allegedly was outside the hotel touching himself. An employee of the Murphy Gas Station at Wal-Mart...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop for Headlight Out

Two women were arrested by Sedalia Police Monday night after a traffic stop on a truck with a headlight out at 16th and Beacon. Investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Ashley Nicolle Bardin of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She also failed to register her motor vehicle and failed to maintain financial responsibility.
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kingston Man Arrested As Chronic DWI & License Offender

A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend as a chronic offender of DWI and drivers license violations. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Kingston resident Steven C. Plummer was arrested at 7:05 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, felony driving while revoked as a chronic offender, and for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway.
KINGSTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy