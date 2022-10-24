Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Carrollton man injured in crash on Highway 65
A Carrollton resident, 31-year-old Timothy Lightfoot, was injured in a Highway 65 accident Monday afternoon in Carroll County one-half mile south of Route M. Lightfoot received minor injuries and was sent to Carroll County Memorial Hospital. The car was northbound when an attempt was made to overtake another vehicle, but...
kttn.com
UTV crash sends Bevier man to hospital
A Bevier resident was hurt early Sunday when the UTV he was operating Overturned on a country road in southern Macon County. Thirty-six-year-old Calvin Wilson was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. The accident happened on Indigo Road four miles north of College Mound as the southbound...
Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover
A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
kmmo.com
HIGGINSVILLE MAN INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Higginsville Man was moderately injured in a motorcycle accident in Lafayette County on Saturday, October 22. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 38-year-old Dustin Neher struck an animal in the roadway, overturned and was ejected from his motorcycle. Neher was transported by EMS to Centerpoint Medical Center...
Police release name of man arrested after central Columbia standoff
Columbia police on Wednesday released the name of the man they arrested after s standoff the night before in central Columbia. The post Police release name of man arrested after central Columbia standoff appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Liberty Resident Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Caldwell County Tuesday
KINGSTON, MO – A Liberty resident was arrested in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant Tuesday. At 3:52 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Shawna M. Oneth on an outstanding misdemeanor Mercer County warrant originally for a moving traffic violation. She was booked into the Caldwell County...
Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1994 Ford Ranger, driven by 40-year-old Travis B. Strong of Warsaw, was on Route Z at Missouri 7 around 5:30 p.m., when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a fence.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ray County Authorities Investigating Monday Delivery Driver Death
Ray County authorities are investigating a reported death of an Amazon driver from Monday. Reports say the Ray County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off Route O Monday night and found an Amazon delivery driver dead in a front yard. The cause of death is not confirmed, but...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County
A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests
Four arrests in the area counties were reported by State Troopers over the weekend. Saturday at about 6:05 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jessica L Collins of Columbia on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. Saturday at about...
KOMU
MU student identified as victim in Friday night shooting in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - One of the victims in Friday's shooting in downtown Columbia has been identified as MU student Jason Barry. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Hitt Street, in front of Hitt Mini Market, between Locust Street and Cherry Street. Barry, a senior at MU, said...
abc17news.com
Police: Ozark man charged with manslaughter in drunken driving crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Ozark man has been charged with several felonies after a Saturday night crash in Jefferson City that left one dead. Driving while intoxicated - causing the death of another;. Driving while intoxicated - casuing serious personal injury;. Second-degree assault;. Armed criminal action. The crash occurred...
abc17news.com
Man voices concerns about Grace Lane traffic to Boone County Commission
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Jack Donelon, of Columbia, spoke during the public commentary section of a Boone County Commission meeting Tuesday morning to address increased traffic on Grace Lane. "With development, more and more people are using the road and there's no room," Donelon said. "There are children moving into the...
FireRescue1
Mo. firefighter remains in serious condition after being injured in grass fire
BUCKNER, Mo. — One firefighter remains seriously injured and another was released from the hospital with minor injuries after a grass fire blazed through 15 acres north of Buckner on Friday, according to a statement from the Fort Osage Fire Protection District. Officers responded to the fire shortly after...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH THREE FELONIES FOR HARASSMENT
A 20-year-old Sedalia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, on October 23, two female employees at the Comfort Inn in Sedalia reported Justin Rogers allegedly was outside the hotel touching himself. An employee of the Murphy Gas Station at Wal-Mart...
Columbia man charged with four felonies in shooting outside gas station
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Saturday with four felonies for allegedly shooting at a clerk outside a Casey's General Store. The post Columbia man charged with four felonies in shooting outside gas station appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop for Headlight Out
Two women were arrested by Sedalia Police Monday night after a traffic stop on a truck with a headlight out at 16th and Beacon. Investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Ashley Nicolle Bardin of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She also failed to register her motor vehicle and failed to maintain financial responsibility.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kingston Man Arrested As Chronic DWI & License Offender
A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend as a chronic offender of DWI and drivers license violations. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Kingston resident Steven C. Plummer was arrested at 7:05 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, felony driving while revoked as a chronic offender, and for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway.
Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police were called to help investigate a "specific reported incident" Tuesday at Rock Bridge High School, a Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman said. The post Police called for ‘specific reported incident’ at Rock Bridge High School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0