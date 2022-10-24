Blue Jackets bounce back with 5-1 road win against New York Rangers

NEW YORK — The Blue Jackets didn't have long to think about what went wrong Saturday night.

Just one night after blowing a 3-1 lead to lose 6-3 against the Penguins at home Saturday, the Jackets took the ice at Madison Square Garden on Sunday to face a rested New York Rangers team that most recently lost in overtime to the bottom-dwelling San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

The Jackets (3-4-0) once again got out to an early lead, but this time, they held the lead even when the Rangers (3-2-1) pushed back and picked up goals from five different scorers in a 5-1 win. Goaltender Daniil Tarasov notched his first NHL win as he saved 30 of the 31 shots he faced.

"I thought we managed the game a bit better (than Saturday)," Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. "They had their push there in the second and had some good looks, but we were doing a good job. I thought Daniil in net was outstanding. ... We learned from the game before. We didn't get frustrated."

After withstanding several threatening scoring chances from the Rangers in the first 10 minutes of the game, the Jackets found their footing in the second half of the opening period and were largely in control from there.

With 2:06 left in the first period, defenseman Zach Werenski opened the scoring as he tucked a loose puck past Rangers goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Werenski started the sequence by intercepting a New York pass in the defensive zone and leading the rush up the ice, before feeding forward Liam Foudy as he crossed the offensive blue line. Halak couldn't corral Foudy's shot attempt, leaving the puck free for Werenski to push under Halak's pads.

At the 1:42 mark of the second period, defenseman Andrew Peeke fired a wrist shot from the right circle that slipped between Halak and the near post to double the Jackets' lead. Less than 10 minutes later, forward Yegor Chinakhov stretched the lead to 3-0 on a shot from just inside the blue line.

The Rangers had nearly five minutes of power play time near the end of the second period, including 1:15 of a five-on-three advantage. Tarasov made several saves on dangerous looks for the Rangers, but a wide-open shot from Artemi Panarin in the slot beat Tarasov cleanly in the final second of the five-on-three. Despite the penalties, Columbus still maintained a 3-1 lead at the second intermission.

And though the Rangers had the ice tilted in their favor for much of the third period, their offensive pressure didn't translate into a barrage of shots on goal. They had just two shots on goal through the first 12 minutes of the period and only tallied six total in the final 20 minutes as they sought a comeback.

Eric Robinson tipped a point shot from Erik Gudbranson over Halak's shoulder with 5:47 left and Kent Johnson scored his second goal in two games just 44 seconds later to ice the 5-1 win for the Jackets.

— The goals from Werenski and Peeke to give the Jackets a 2-0 lead were important, but against a team with the offensive weapons of the Rangers — the likes of Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider, to name just a few — a two-goal lead doesn't feel secure. That's particularly true at Madison Square Garden, where the Rangers cultivate one of the more challenging road environments in the NHL.

It was Chinakhov's goal at almost the exact halfway point of the game that shifted the game from one the Jackets were fortunate to be leading to one they were in control of. Chinakhov started the season with four assists in six games and now has five points in seven games after scoring his first goal.

Chinakhov worked in from the blue line and caught Halak off guard with his lightning-quick release. The low, hard shot easily beat the Rangers netminder and gave Columbus a sound lead.

— Panarin's goal with one second left on the five-on-three advantage could've been a turning point for the Rangers. Because he scored late in the five-on-three, the Jackets were still on the penalty kill after the goal; if he'd scored just two seconds later, it would've ended the power play.

The Rangers were second in the league last season with a power play that converted at a 27.8% rate. It hasn't been as strong this season, at just 14.3% through six games, but it's still a small sample size early in the season, and it only takes one good night for a power play percentage to drastically improve.

But the Jackets were able to kill the remaining time on Peeke's and Vladislav Gavrikov's penalties after Panarin's goal, which helped them calm the Rangers' push late in the second period and head into the third period still leading by two goals.

"You can’t give up a five-on-three," Peeke said. "I can’t take a penalty like that. It is what it is, but I can’t be doing that. That was the difference tonight. I think we stayed composed."

"We liked our game throughout the night and we knew if we just stuck with it, things were going to happen in the third for us. Obviously, they’re coming, they’re going to have a push, but we did good just keeping them outside. Obviously, a couple big saves that kept (the lead) there and got a couple (goals) at the end."

— Jackets captain Boone Jenner on how his team maintained its focus through the game

"The puck advanced, Jack (Roslovic) came and I just joined the play. He was able to find me coming down the right side. I just tried to put a shot in the left side, top left, and it found its way in. Super pumped about it."

— Peeke on his goal, which was his first of the season and first goal against a goaltender since Feb. 16, 2020. Both of his goals last season were scored on empty nets.

"To be honest with you, usually when you score a goal, you kind of remember it. I don’t even — I’m going to have to watch it, because I don’t even know how I shot it. I don’t know. It found its way in. One of those goals that you just put the puck on the net and it finds its way in. That’s why you put pucks on net."

— Werenski on his goal, which seemed to catch him by surprise when the light went on to confirm the puck had crossed the line

Nick Blankenburg leaves Blue Jackets game with upper body injury

After an awkward collision with Rangers forward Kappo Kakko midway through the first period, defenseman Nick Blankenburg appeared to suffer an injury to his left arm. He discussed it with team trainer Mike Vogt and came back into the game shortly after, but after his first shift of the second period, Blankenburg went down the tunnel into the locker room and was then ruled out for the rest of the game.

Blankenburg skated 7:59 before leaving the game. He was a healthy scratch for the first three games of the season, but has been a spark since entering the lineup against Vancouver on Oct. 18. Blankenburg led the Jackets with five hits in that game and then scored the game-winning goal against Nashville two days later.

In Blankenburg's absence, the Jackets had to play the majority of the game with five defensemen. Gavrikov played a team-high 25:17, followed by Werenski (24:16), Peeke (24:13), Gudbranson (21:25) and Jake Bean (15:25).

"You add that to the list of a little bit of adversity, right? We lose Blanks, who’s been playing real well for us, right away," Larsen said. "We (played) two periods down to five D."

