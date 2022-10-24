Read full article on original website
karl@childers
3d ago
Kari Lake has a better strategy then Hobbs and she does not back down from opposing views. Hobbs is pathetic like the Biden administration, they run and hide and stand for nothing
FJB
2d ago
wow talk about cherry picking comments to fit a narrative. I think Lake was very clear on her biggest concerns and proposed policies. this journalism is garbage.
AK Mathews
2d ago
During the interview Lake gave conflicting statements whether the election will be fair. She's already claiming that there is cheating, however we should vote in droves. Lake also claimed that she would abolish grocery and rent taxes. We don't pay any grocery or rent taxes. 🙄
