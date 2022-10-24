Patrick Mahomes adds to his amazing record in games when Chiefs trail by double digits

It’s not advisable for a team to let its opponent jump to a double-digit lead in a game.

But for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, it hasn’t been that much of a problem this season or in Mahomes’ career.

In Week 2, the Chiefs beat the Chargers 27-24 after falling behind 10-0. Earlier this month, the Chiefs wiped out a 17-point deficit and beat the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

And on Sunday, the Chiefs were in a 10-0 hole against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, but ended up thumping San Francisco 44-23.

With Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs now have a 13-9 record in games when trailing by double digits in the regular season or playoffs. That’s a .591 winning percentage, and would equate to a 10-win season.

As the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow noted after the Chiefs beat the Raiders, no other quarterback who has faced five or more double-digit deficits has even a .500 record .

NFL Research noted that since the 2019 season, Mahomes has a .706 winning percentage when the Chiefs are trailing by 10 or more points.

