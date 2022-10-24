ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes adds to his amazing record in games when Chiefs trail by double digits

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

It’s not advisable for a team to let its opponent jump to a double-digit lead in a game.

But for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, it hasn’t been that much of a problem this season or in Mahomes’ career.

In Week 2, the Chiefs beat the Chargers 27-24 after falling behind 10-0. Earlier this month, the Chiefs wiped out a 17-point deficit and beat the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

And on Sunday, the Chiefs were in a 10-0 hole against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, but ended up thumping San Francisco 44-23.

With Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs now have a 13-9 record in games when trailing by double digits in the regular season or playoffs. That’s a .591 winning percentage, and would equate to a 10-win season.

As the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow noted after the Chiefs beat the Raiders, no other quarterback who has faced five or more double-digit deficits has even a .500 record .

NFL Research noted that since the 2019 season, Mahomes has a .706 winning percentage when the Chiefs are trailing by 10 or more points.

Check out this crazy stat from NFL Research.

Here is what fans were saying about the uncanny ability of Mahomes and the Chiefs to win despite falling behind by double-digits.

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
