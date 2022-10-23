ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ocala-news.com

Moon Over Silver Springs Shores

A plane was passing in front of the moon when this photo was taken in Silver Springs Shores in Ocala. Thanks to Eduardo Rosario for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
OCALA, FL
eqliving.com

Fun Spots to Stay in Ocala

Looking for places to stay in Ocala, Florida? Here are unique homes away from home for rent to experience all that Ocala has to offer. Happy Place Stable (A “barndominium” home stay) Happy Place Stable is a home away from home equestrian experience. The one-bedroom home is not...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ event to return in January with Appalachian Road Show

The City of Ocala has announced that its Bluegrass and BBQ event will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday January 20, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event, which will kick off the Tuscawilla Art Park Series, will feature live performances by the International Bluegrass Award-winning Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hour.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Double-Crested Cormorant On Rainbow River

Check out the incredible blue eyes of this double-crested cormorant that came to visit during a kayaking trip down the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Chris W. James for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
DUNNELLON, FL
fox35orlando.com

Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home

APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
APOPKA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO hosting ‘Safe & Spooktacular’ Halloween party

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s will host its annual Safe & Spooktacular Halloween party on Monday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Circle Square Commons in Ocala. This family-friendly event will provide a safe place for children to trick-or-treat on Halloween night. Along with...
OCALA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL

Situated in the heart of Florida, Belleview prides itself as the “city with small-town charm.”. You are reading: Things to do in belleview fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL. It was founded in 1884 near Nine Mile Pond, presently known as Lake Lillian, nine miles...
BELLEVIEW, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police investigating theft of custom hand truck/dolly valued at over $3,000

The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public regarding a custom hand truck/dolly that was stolen last month in northeast Ocala. According to OPD, sometime between Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, the hand truck/dolly (pictured below) was taken from an industrial park near the 2200 block of NE 36th Avenue.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview temporarily closed after health inspector finds roaches

The Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector observed roach activity inside the restaurant. According to a health inspection report filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the restaurant, which is located at 8921 E Highway 25 in Belleview, was temporarily closed on Tuesday, October 18 after an inspector found two violations involving the presence of roaches.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Residents come out in force for debut of Sawgrass Grove entertainment

The Sawgrass Grove area came alive this past weekend, with hundreds of residents showing up to enjoy the debut of live entertainment on the Box Car Stage. The newest amenity in the southern region of The Villages brimmed with people dancing, sipping beers at the outdoor Grove Bar, savoring meals and mingling in the many seating areas placed throughout.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Nancy A. Moland

Nancy A. Moland passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Cates Hospice House, Ocala, FL. Nancy was born on September 6, 1940 in Sheboygan, WI. Nancy was a daughter of the late Ralph and Esther Brown Green. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School and received her Bachelor in Accounting from Lakeland College. Nancy retired from US Paper Mill in Green Bay, WI. She loved to read, travel with her husband and spend time with her family and friends.
OCALA, FL

