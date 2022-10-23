Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights health and wellness of horses
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The health and wellness of a horse is the most important thing when competing. On this weeks Horse Capital TV, learn about one equine therapist who made this her mission.
ocala-news.com
Moon Over Silver Springs Shores
A plane was passing in front of the moon when this photo was taken in Silver Springs Shores in Ocala. Thanks to Eduardo Rosario for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida Spring
Florida is full of surprises and if there's one thing we have learned is that just when you think you have seen it all, there's something else that takes the cake. One of these local "Easter eggs" that takes many tourists and locals by surprise is the nation's oldest living hippo at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park.
eqliving.com
Fun Spots to Stay in Ocala
Looking for places to stay in Ocala, Florida? Here are unique homes away from home for rent to experience all that Ocala has to offer. Happy Place Stable (A “barndominium” home stay) Happy Place Stable is a home away from home equestrian experience. The one-bedroom home is not...
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ event to return in January with Appalachian Road Show
The City of Ocala has announced that its Bluegrass and BBQ event will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday January 20, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event, which will kick off the Tuscawilla Art Park Series, will feature live performances by the International Bluegrass Award-winning Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hour.
ocala-news.com
Marion County delivering donations to those impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida
After Marion County collected donations from its residents and employees at multiple sites, the donated items were packed into a truck on Monday morning for delivery to those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian in South Florida. The donation drive was a community effort throughout Marion County, with support from...
ocala-news.com
Double-Crested Cormorant On Rainbow River
Check out the incredible blue eyes of this double-crested cormorant that came to visit during a kayaking trip down the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Chris W. James for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
fox35orlando.com
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
ocala-news.com
MCSO hosting ‘Safe & Spooktacular’ Halloween party
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s will host its annual Safe & Spooktacular Halloween party on Monday, October 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Circle Square Commons in Ocala. This family-friendly event will provide a safe place for children to trick-or-treat on Halloween night. Along with...
wuft.org
Ocala equestrian community raises funds and supplies for Southwest Florida community
Louisa Barton had no idea that one Facebook message would change the trajectory of her next few weeks. Immediately after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Barton opened her phone up to a direct message from Kelly Moore, a member of the Ocala Equestrian Community. Moore reached out to get support...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL
Situated in the heart of Florida, Belleview prides itself as the “city with small-town charm.”. You are reading: Things to do in belleview fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Belleview, FL. It was founded in 1884 near Nine Mile Pond, presently known as Lake Lillian, nine miles...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Dollar General employee poured bleach in co-worker's drink
DELAND, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A DeLand Dollar General employee has been accused of pouring bleach into his coworker's drink. Jerome Ellis, 48, has been charged with poisoning and tampering with evidence. Volusia County deputies were called to the Dollar General on North...
ocala-news.com
Ocala police investigating theft of custom hand truck/dolly valued at over $3,000
The Ocala Police Department is seeking any information from the public regarding a custom hand truck/dolly that was stolen last month in northeast Ocala. According to OPD, sometime between Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25, the hand truck/dolly (pictured below) was taken from an industrial park near the 2200 block of NE 36th Avenue.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in locating woman wanted for petit theft, fraud
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old woman who is wanted for petit theft, criminal use of personal identification information, and fraudulent use of credit cards. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance...
ocala-news.com
Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview temporarily closed after health inspector finds roaches
The Good Time Bar & Grill in Belleview was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector observed roach activity inside the restaurant. According to a health inspection report filed with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the restaurant, which is located at 8921 E Highway 25 in Belleview, was temporarily closed on Tuesday, October 18 after an inspector found two violations involving the presence of roaches.
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
Villages Daily Sun
Residents come out in force for debut of Sawgrass Grove entertainment
The Sawgrass Grove area came alive this past weekend, with hundreds of residents showing up to enjoy the debut of live entertainment on the Box Car Stage. The newest amenity in the southern region of The Villages brimmed with people dancing, sipping beers at the outdoor Grove Bar, savoring meals and mingling in the many seating areas placed throughout.
Lecanto woman, 69, fatally stuck by pickup while crossing street
A 69-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Lecanto on Tuesday.
ocala-news.com
Nancy A. Moland
Nancy A. Moland passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Cates Hospice House, Ocala, FL. Nancy was born on September 6, 1940 in Sheboygan, WI. Nancy was a daughter of the late Ralph and Esther Brown Green. She graduated from Sheboygan North High School and received her Bachelor in Accounting from Lakeland College. Nancy retired from US Paper Mill in Green Bay, WI. She loved to read, travel with her husband and spend time with her family and friends.
