Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Albany Herald
Ravens-Buccaneers ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 8 Odds and Betting Preview
In the first game of the Week 8 slate, bettors and fantasy football managers have a potential matchup of explosive offenses. On Thursday night, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers host Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.
Albany Herald
2022 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Grades for Eagles, Panthers, 49ers, More
The younger front offices and sidelines get (and the more Thanos-like Eagles GM Howie Roseman gets), the more exciting trade deadline week becomes. Teams in the middle of the pack are trying to break out. Teams way out in front are trying to stomp on the competition and keep good players from coming back to bite them in the postseason. And just about every GM and coach realizes that if they sit on their hands or insist they can’t incorporate a player into their system in the middle of the season, an owner is going to find someone who can.
Comments / 0