Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Stephen A. Smith Officially Writes Off Tom Brady: ‘It’s Over’
There’s no doubt in Stephen A. Smith’s mind that Tom Brady should retire after this season, the quarterback’s third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a 20-year run with the New England Patriots. “It’s over,” Smith declared Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take,” hours before the Buccaneers hosted...
Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Trolls Russell Wilson Over Plane Behavior
It seems everyone is having a laugh over Russell Wilson’s bizarre plane behavior, including his NFL brethren. Wilson has been the butt of jokes ever since it was revealed he was doing high knees in the aisle of the team’s plane while his teammates slept as the Denver Broncos flew to London earlier this week to get ready to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Patriots Injury Report: More Bad News On Three Key Players
FOXBORO, Mass. — At this point, it would be a surprise if Kyle Dugger, David Andrews or Christian Barmore play in Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. All three Patriots players missed Thursday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Dugger is dealing with...
ESPN Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots’ Week 8 Clash With Jets
Times have changed for the New England Patriots and New York Jets. While the former has dominated the latter for the better part of two decades, it’s the J-E-T-S who actually enter this Sunday’s Week 8 matchup in the Meadowlands with a better record and perhaps a greater overall sense of direction.
Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Chiefs Adding Offensive Weapon In Trade
The Kansas City Chiefs just added another weapon to their Patrick Mahomes-led offense, reportedly swinging a trade with the New York Giants on Thursday for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Jordan Schultz of theScore was the first to report the news, which since has been confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and...
Tom Brady Sounds (And Looks) Like Broken Man As Bucs Flounder
Tom Brady is no stranger to heartbreaking losses, which is the cost of doing business for playing so many big games over the course of a historic career. But this might be the most frustrating stretch of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s entire NFL career. Brady and the Bucs...
Patriots Reportedly Getting Trade Calls On Top Running Back, Versatile Safety
The Patriots trade rumors are starting to heat up. On Wednesday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported that New England has received trade calls on all its veteran receivers — including Jakobi Meyers. The next day, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported that teams have shown interest in embattled right tackle Isaiah Wynn.
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence About Consistent Tom Brady Trolling
A fair question has risen as Antonio Brown takes shot after shot at Tom Brady: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who effectively resurrected his NFL career not once, but twice? Why would AB routinely throw harpoons at the quarterback who helped him win the first — and probably only — Super Bowl title of his career? Why would the problematic pass-catcher continuously mock Brady, who opened the door to his home when the former first transitioned to Tampa Bay?
Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Dealing With ‘Numbness’ In Toes
Mac Jones is off the New England Patriots’ injury report, but he reportedly has not yet fully recovered from the high ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games. Jones is “dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot,” according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.
Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo After Disturbing Allegations
The San Antonio Spurs abruptly released second-year guard Josh Primo on Friday and the latest reported developments have provided more context as to why. Primo, 19, was reportedly released due to allegations of self-exposure to women, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. After being selected No. 12...
How Tom Brady Made Lamar Jackson ‘Mad’ Over NFL Offseason
Tom Brady’s brief retirement tour included a crowning of one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks. When it seemed as though Brady was going to ride off into the sunset after an incredible 22-year run in the league, the legendary signal-caller hailed Lamar Jackosn as “next.” In a recent exclusive interview with Taylor Rooks, the Baltimore Ravens star was asked what he thought Brady sees in him to make such a significant declaration.
Raiders' TE Darren Wallers Will Test Hamstring in Warm-Ups
Depending on how warm-ups go, the Las Vegas Raiders could have one of Derek Carr’s favorite targets back in the lineup. Adam Schefter reports that Darren Waller will test his hamstring pre-game, and if it holds up, he’ll take to the field against the New Orleans Saints. The...
NFL Survivor League Picks: Teams To Consider, Avoid In Week 8
This NFL this season has seen mind-boggling inconsistency, and bettors and survivor league players certainly have felt the impact of the league’s parity through the first seven weeks of the campaign. Most recently it was the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers who let down NFL survivor league...
NFL Trade Rumors: Potential Destinations For Ex-Patriot Brandin Cooks
Another relocation might be in the cards for Brandin Cooks. Cooks, who’s spent time with four teams dating back to 2014, reportedly has been the “target of multiple calls” as the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline inches closer. The reported interest in Cooks isn’t surprising, as he’s been one of the league’s most reliable wide receivers since the New Orleans Saints selected him in the first round eight years ago.
How Nelson Agholor, Isaiah Wynn Feel About Patriots Trade Rumors
The New England Patriots have been identified as a team to keep an eye on ahead of the NFL trade deadline. A handful of Patriots players have seen their names featured in the rumor mill as Nov. 1 rapidly approaches. New England reportedly has received calls about its top wide receivers, its lead running back and even a newcomer on the defensive side of the ball. Isaiah Wynn also has been a popular focus of reports, but that’s been the case for the fifth-year offensive tackle for some time now.
DE Robert Quinn Active as the Eagles Host the Steelers
If it wasn’t abundantly clear already, the Philadelphia Eagles have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this season. The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL and bolstered their roster by acquiring Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears earlier in the week. After just a few days with his...
Patriots Inactives Reaction: Will Isaiah Wynn Returns; Will He Start?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New England Patriots have released their inactive list for Sunday’s must-win matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The following players will not suit up for this Week 8 clash:. C David Andrews. S Kyle Dugger. DL Christian Barmore. DL Sam...
Travis Etienne Jr. Sets Jaguars' Rushing Record After 3 Starts
The NFL Research crew dug up an interesting tidbit Sunday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. surpassed Maurice Jones-Drew for the most rushing yards in franchise history through three starts. Although it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, it clearly illustrates Etienne Jr’s ceiling moving forward. Of course,...
Kadarius Toney Drops Interesting Nugget After Giants-Chiefs Trade
Just like that, Kadarius Toney is healthy and ready to contribute to the Kansas City Chiefs. Toney was traded to the Chiefs on Thursday as the New York Giants decided to move on from a player who struggled to shed the label of “bust.” The former first-round pick played just 12 of a possible 24 games in his tenure as a Giant, dealing with injuries to his lower body that wouldn’t let him hit the field on a consistent basis — including a hamstring injury that has shelved him for the last five games. It appears, however, the 23-year-old is ready to make a return to the field.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Did Not Practice on Thursday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per team reporter Jim Wyatt. There’s a chance we could see rookie quarterback Malik Willis make his first career NFL start on Sunday if Tannehill is unable to manage the pain of an ankle injury he suffered in their Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They face a tricky road divisional matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday and doing so without Tannehill may only make things more difficult.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
48K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0