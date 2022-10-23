‘There’s just a competitive spirit’: What the Giants have but the Jaguars can’t seem to find

The Jaguars' 23-17 home loss to the New York Giants (6-1) on Sunday exposed the flaw that’s plagued Jacksonville all season: they can’t close out tight games late and it resulted in their fourth straight loss.

For a moment, the Jaguars (2-5) seemed like they were going to end their losing streak.

Saquon Barkley took a carry to the right side of the field and failed to stay inbounds, stopping the clock and giving Jacksonville the ball back with a little more than a minute remaining.

Jacksonville’s offense moved down the field, largely helped by three penalties on New York and some clutch passing from Trevor Lawrence.

On the final play of the game, Lawrence fired a pass to Christian Kirk near the goal line, but he was immediately halted by Fabian Moreau and a swarm of Giants as regulation ended.

For New York, it signaled another late victory as the Giants continue their hot streak. For the Jaguars, another gut-wrenching defeat in a season that’s quickly slipping away.

Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones slash Jacksonville defense

Barkley had two carries for -2 yards in the first quarter. He finished the game with 24 carries for 110 yards and almost moved the ball at will during the fourth quarter.

When asked about the slow start after the game, Barkley gave credit to Jacksonville’s defense but also owned that he wasn’t playing like himself.

“You know, never want to take credit from another team. They did a great job. But that was me thinking about the wrong things,” Barkley said during his media availability. “The offensive line was playing lights out. I have to do a better job hitting the hole. But I found a way to get on fire a little bit closer to the ending of the game. I’ve got to do a better job of starting off faster.”

Daniel Jones went 19 for 30 for 202 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts.

He started off the game with a touchdown pass on New York’s opening drive to Darius Slayton, who climbed the ladder and reeled in the catch over Tre Herndon.

As the game progressed, Barkley and Jones dominated the Jacksonville defense in the second half and were the sole proprietor of offense for the Giants as they took the lead and iced the game late.

“Everybody knows we have Saquon, so it's tough sledding. I thought Kaf [Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka] did a great job coming out throwing, moved the ball down, scored on that first drive, kept them honest,” head coach Brian Daboll said after the game.

“It's never going to be pretty," he continued. "There's usually going to be stacked boxes, and might be one or two, and as long as we keep doing it, but with the added element of I'd say Daniel today, which what did he have, over 100 yards, I think, and threw for 200? Yeah, played good again, played really the way we need him to play.”

Brian Daboll takes note of Giants fans in Jacksonville

There was a big blue wave surrounding TIAA Bank Field as Giants fans showed up in droves.

The fans were loudly cheering and it almost seemed as if they outnumbered Jacksonville fans.

Fans spurred on the visitors during the fourth quarter and even rained down "Let's go Giants" chants after the game.

Daboll took notice of the fans and complimented their support during his postgame press conference.

"It was awesome. Even coming out before the game, to see all the blue, and it was almost like a home game at the end there," he said. "They were screaming and yelling, and they traveled well. I certainly think it was an advantage for us at the end there, and we appreciate their support big time."

Late game mistakes cost Jaguars the game

On the drive where New York took the lead, Jacksonville’s defense had three costly penalties consecutively. Tyson Campbell was called for a pass interference in the end zone that moved the ball to the goal line.

The Jaguars were penalized for too many players on the field on the following play and Davon Hamilton picked up an encroachment call following those two penalties.

The result was Jones scoring a quarterback sneak for what became the game-winning touchdown. The drive was 10 plays, 79 yards and ate away almost six minutes of game clock.

“Yeah, we've got to take advantage of them when you get those opportunities,” Jones said. He led his fifth game winning drive of the season on Sunday. “A couple times we did, a couple times we didn't. We've got to look back and see what we could have done better in some of those situations.”

Each of the Giants’ games have been decided by one score or less. Each of Jacksonville’s losses have been decided by one score or less.

The difference? Good teams find a way to win. New York has figured that out. The Jaguars haven’t.

Jacksonville will travel to London to face the Broncos next week. New York will travel to Seattle to face the Seahawks.

Juston Lewis is a sports reporter for the Florida Times-Union.

