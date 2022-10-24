Read full article on original website
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Next Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day is Saturday
JOHNSON CITY — The legendary Southern Railway, as well as the many other railroad lines of the Southeast, will highlight Heritage Day on Saturday at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The vacation destinations of the South generated competitive railroad traffic since railroading began, not...
Greeneville Christmas Parade schedule revealed
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – County officials announced the timeline for the Annual Greeneville Christmas Parade on Wednesday. According to a release from the Greene County Partnership and Exchange Club of Greeneville, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. With the theme of “Christmas Around the Globe,” […]
Kingsport Times-News
'A Walk in Their Boots' highlights November's history happenings
As the end of October draws near, it’s time to look ahead to history happenings taking place in November. And one of the bigger events will be taking place at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.
Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook
GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
Family announces celebration of life for man who died in Musket Bowl skydiving accident
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kim Sheffield lost her husband, 55-year-old Richard Sheffield, when he died in a skydiving accident at the David Crockett vs. Daniel Boone High School Musket Bowl in Jonesborough Friday night. Kim invited the community to celebrate Richard’s life on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Cornerstone Church located at 120 Cornerstone Drive […]
Kingsport Times-News
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Johnson City Christmas Parade
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, a worldwide recognized symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to be in the Tri-Cities in early December, including an appearance in the Johnson City Christmas Parade. According to a news release from the Holston Distributing Co., the eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to...
Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump
The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family.
Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Kiwanis Club preparing for first Pancake Breakfast since 2019
ELIZABETHTON — A tasty tradition will be returning to Carter County for the first time after a two-year hiatus. The Elizabethton Kiwanis Club will host its traditional Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, 325 East E St. The breakfast will run from 7 to 10:30 a.m. and will include the traditional pancake and sausage entrees as well as coffee, orange juice and milk. Both regular and dietetic syrups will be available to pour over the pancakes.
Johnson City skeleton’s arms returned, vandals leave apology note
Skeleton arms and an apology note appeared on the lawn of Jones Chiropractic Clinic Monday morning, ending the dramatic tale of their theft last week.
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Fall color in Kingsport
It’s not too late to enjoy the fall color in Kingsport. In fact, this week will be the perfect time to do so. Temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid-70s all week, with partly cloudy conditions.
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: One-level living in a new home on the market in Johnson City
Evans & Evans Realtor Dillon Hoyle, takes for a tour of a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located near the Watauga River on 1.6 acres of land!. For more information call 423-213-1535 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
wcyb.com
Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued
There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Recovery Center open house to be held Friday
The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) and East Tennessee State University Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the...
Orphaned bear named smallest in Appalachian Bear Rescue’s care
Appalachian Bear Rescue helped rescue a hungry, orphaned bear cub over the weekend.
Kingsport Times-News
Gray community meeting set for Nov. 7
Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. What is to take place?
Kingsport Times-News
Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton...
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough man held on $120,000 bond
Jason Malone, 53 of Jonesborough, was arrested by deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Monday and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and two counts of Reckless Endangerment. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of shots being fired on the 300 block of Summit Drive in...
wncw.org
Forevermore Donna Ray Norton Will Sing
Donna Ray Norton is no stranger to the musical community of Western North Carolina. She’s an 8th generation ballad singer who grew up in the legendary Sodom community of Madison County, a county which folklorist Cecil Sharp likened to “a nest of singing birds.” Her grandfather was Byard Ray, a fiddler and singer who took his style of mountain music across the globe. Her mother, Lena Jean Ray, carried on the Ray musical legacy. We sat down with Donna Ray to learn more about her new album, her background, and what the music means to her.
