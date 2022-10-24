ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Next Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day is Saturday

JOHNSON CITY — The legendary Southern Railway, as well as the many other railroad lines of the Southeast, will highlight Heritage Day on Saturday at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The vacation destinations of the South generated competitive railroad traffic since railroading began, not...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville Christmas Parade schedule revealed

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – County officials announced the timeline for the Annual Greeneville Christmas Parade on Wednesday. According to a release from the Greene County Partnership and Exchange Club of Greeneville, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. With the theme of “Christmas Around the Globe,” […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
TROY, NH
Kingsport Times-News

Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Johnson City Christmas Parade

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, a worldwide recognized symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to be in the Tri-Cities in early December, including an appearance in the Johnson City Christmas Parade. According to a news release from the Holston Distributing Co., the eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bobcats arrive at Bays Mountain, given new names

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A cross-country journey ended Monday as bobcat kittens made it to their new home at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium. According to a release from the park, the two brothers have entered a quarantine period to make sure they adjust well to park life and staff. As part of their new […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton Kiwanis Club preparing for first Pancake Breakfast since 2019

ELIZABETHTON — A tasty tradition will be returning to Carter County for the first time after a two-year hiatus. The Elizabethton Kiwanis Club will host its traditional Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, 325 East E St. The breakfast will run from 7 to 10:30 a.m. and will include the traditional pancake and sausage entrees as well as coffee, orange juice and milk. Both regular and dietetic syrups will be available to pour over the pancakes.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Fall color in Kingsport

It’s not too late to enjoy the fall color in Kingsport. In fact, this week will be the perfect time to do so. Temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid-70s all week, with partly cloudy conditions.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued

There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Recovery Center open house to be held Friday

The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) and East Tennessee State University Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gray community meeting set for Nov. 7

Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. What is to take place?
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy

JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough man held on $120,000 bond

Jason Malone, 53 of Jonesborough, was arrested by deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Monday and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and two counts of Reckless Endangerment. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of shots being fired on the 300 block of Summit Drive in...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wncw.org

Forevermore Donna Ray Norton Will Sing

Donna Ray Norton is no stranger to the musical community of Western North Carolina. She’s an 8th generation ballad singer who grew up in the legendary Sodom community of Madison County, a county which folklorist Cecil Sharp likened to “a nest of singing birds.” Her grandfather was Byard Ray, a fiddler and singer who took his style of mountain music across the globe. Her mother, Lena Jean Ray, carried on the Ray musical legacy. We sat down with Donna Ray to learn more about her new album, her background, and what the music means to her.
MADISON COUNTY, NC

