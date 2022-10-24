Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan
While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Jamie Reagan's New Job Revealed
The Blue Bloods team finally revealed what Sgt. Jamie Reagan's new role will be within the New York Police Department. It does not mean he and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan will no longer work out of the same precinct, but they will not see much of each other at work. In fact, they might never talk about work again thanks to Jamie's new job.
TVOvermind
CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl Explains Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled
Back in 2018, it was reported that CBS was rebooting a 1980’s series, Magnum P.I., which turned Tom Selleck into an A-list star thanks to the American Crime drama. The show lasted eight seasons, With Selleck winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1984. Plus, the series was a rating juggernaut, so it makes sense why CBS opted to bring back the show for the new generation. This time, a Latino lead was spearheading the cast, as Jay Hernandez – who notably played El Diablo in Suicide Squad – was chosen to play Thomas Magnum.
Popculture
Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery
Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.
The Big Bang Theory: What happened after Jim Parsons ‘blindsided’ co-stars with news of his exit?
A new oral history of The Big Bang Theory has disclosed how Jim Parsons apparently “blindsided” his co-stars with his decision to exit.Jessica Radloff’s forthcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit casts a light on the dramatic conclusion to the hit series, which came to an end in 2019 after 12 seasons.As per Yahoo! Entertainment, Parsons – who played the character of Sheldon – told Radloff: “I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth.“I was ready to…...
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Reagan Family Member Shot in Season 13 Premiere
Thirteen turned out to be an unlucky number for at least one member of the Reagan family in the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere. "Keeping the Faith" featured big guest stars, a shooting, and multiple stories combined into one hour. It was a bumpy road, but thankfully every member of the Reagan family came out alive, even the one shot.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Welcomes ‘General Hospital’ Star to Sunday’s Episode
If you’re a fan of General Hospital, you’ll want to check out tonight’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. Dominic Zamprogna is a guest star. Zamprogna is best known as General Hospital heart throb Dante Falconeri. The soap opera introduced his character in 2009 as an undercover officer investigating mob king Sonny Corinthos, who turned out to be his father. Dante married Lulu Spencer, the daughter of Luke and Laura Spencer, one of the most famous couples in soap opera history. Dante now is involved with Sam McCall, who had been the on/off love interest of Jason Morgan.
Is Director Vance Leaving 'NCIS'? Fans Think Rocky Carroll Is Exiting in Season 20
It's not classified to say that NCIS is going through some personnel changes. The hit CBS drama said goodbye to its leading man Mark Harmon during Season 19 (though Harmon remains as an executive producer off-screen), and viewers have also been freaking out about the status of Wilmer Valderrama's character, Nick Torres.
Popculture
Sean Hayes Breaks His Silence Over 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Sudden Death
Following the sudden death of Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor's Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes has broken his silence. On Instagram, Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan from the show, which featured Hayes' Jack standing with Jordan's Beverly Leslie in full cowboy getup. Jordan appeared on a number of Will and Grace episodes between 2001 and 2006, as well as in the series revival from 2017 until 2020.
CBS President Says “The Door Is Open” For Mark Harmon To Return As Gibbs In ‘NCIS’
In season 19 of NCIS, fans said goodbye, along with Agent McGee, to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. The actor’s departure followed a long and emotional arc for the character that has fans missing him already. But that farewell may not be permanent, according to new assurances from CBS.
Popculture
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Pays Emotional Tribute to Leslie Jordan
Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik has paid an emotional tribute to her co-star Leslie Jordan, following his shocking death. Taking to Twitter, Bialik shared some photos of of Jordan, including on of the two of them together. "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family," Bialik began a statement shared alongside the endearing photos.
‘NCIS’: Could Upcoming Crossover Get to the Bottom of Hetty’s Disappearance?
Wilmer Valderrama shared a snap from filming of the upcoming giant NCIS crossover involving the casts of all three shows. And the photo immediately triggered buzz as to whether the crossover will all be a giant rescue to bring Hetty (Linda Hunt) back home from Syria. Valderrama, who plays Torres on NCIS, captioned the picture:
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Is Returning to TV for the First Time Since Being Fired from ‘Mayans MC’ — Everything We Know About ‘The Abandons’
Three years after being fired from ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter is returning to TV with ‘The Abandons.’
Comments / 0