Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Related
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
A sobering look at youth violence told through a (twice) lived experience in north Minneapolis
I almost died twice in the last couple weeks. I was carjacked in front of my house as I was getting into my car, gun to my head while he took my purse. A week later they totaled my car. This weekend I took my 6-year-old daughter and her cousin...
Richfield approves 1-year ban on edible marijuana following statewide legalization
Richfield City Council on Tuesday voted to place a one-year moratorium on the sale of edible marijuana products known as Delta-8 and Delta-9 in the city. The vote was passed 4-1, with the council approving of city officials' recommendations to pause the sale of food and drinks containing the cannabinoid THC while staff can prepare an ordinance to "regulate and license them."
fox9.com
Minneapolis police chief nominee talks vision at public hearing
The man nominated to become the next Minneapolis police chief, Brian O'Hara, faced the public Wednesday as his nomination enters the final stages before approval. O’Hara most recently was deputy mayor in Newark, New Jersey. Before that, he was the public safety director in Newark and has a decades-long career as a police officer.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Encampment evictions to continue in winter
On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Minneapolis City Council voted 9-4 against a proposal to suspend further evictions of unhoused encampments within the city, with some council members saying the issue was outside the scope of the council’s control. The council passed two measures that require the City to report...
Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar
The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
MedicalXpress
High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota
A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
Jerome Horton sentenced for illegally buying firearm used in deadly St. Paul bar shootout
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing one of the guns that was used in a deadly shootout at a St. Paul bar last year.Jerome Horton, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in the purchase of firearms in March. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.The shootout occurred on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. Fifteen people were injured and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed.The attorney's office said investigators recovered one...
redlakenationnews.com
'Shelter-in-place' alert about homicide suspect reaches more Twin Cities cellphones than intended
A "shelter-in-place" alert from law enforcement warning of a pursuit of a teenage homicide suspect from Roseville lit up more cellphones in and around St. Paul than intended late Tuesday morning, officials said. The alert from the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center about the search for the 17-year-old male went...
Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber
One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
siouxcountyradio.com
Woman Involved in 2019 Le Mars Bank Robbery Re-Captured
A woman who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Karen Rose Merrick was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery that occurred in Le Mars in 2019. Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but she began a term of supervised release just over a year later in January of 2021.
Jawan Carroll found guilty of murder
It took four hours for a Hennepin County jury to find 25-year-old Jawan Carroll guilty of murdering two people in a shooting outside Monarch Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis last spring.
kclu.org
The Sioux Chef uses only native ingredients, but isn't 'cooking like it's 1491'
At the James Beard Award-winning restaurant Owamni in Minneapolis, diners order off a menu that's been "decolonized." All dishes are prepared in ways that reflect Native American food cultures, using ingredients indigenous to North America prior to colonization. "We look at showcasing the amazing diversity and flavor profiles of all...
Jawan Carroll found guilty in Monarch nightclub fatal mass shooting
A gang member has been found guilty of a mass shooting outside the Monarch nightclub in Minneapolis, which left two people dead and seven injured. Jawan Carroll was convicted by a jury in Hennepin County court of two counts of 2nd-degree murder and seven counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder in a shootout that broke out in the early hours of Sunday, May 22.
Shelter in place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert was received by people living and working in a large swath of Ramsey County because of a "homicide suspect at large." However, law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The alert, which was received in...
Maplewood withdraws support for Purple Line, seeks 'post-pandemic ridership data'
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 15-mile Bus Rapid Transit line called the Purple Line is proposed to begin in St. Paul and run through east metro communities, including Maplewood, where public transportation lacks compared to south and western areas of the metro. Yet Maplewood is now the second city to withdraw support for the plan priced at around $450 million. White Bear Lake withdrew earlier this year.
ktoe.com
Toddler Expected To Survive Following Minneapolis Shooting
(Minneapolis, MN) — A three-year-old girl is expected to survive after being shot in Minneapolis over the weekend. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 22-hundred block of Fifth Avenue North to find the toddler with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Saturday. She was taken to a local hospital for observation.
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
George Floyd Demonstrators to be Paid $700K in Four Separate Settlements Over Police Excessive Force
The city of Minneapolis has been required to pay more than $700,000 to demonstrators because of the police using excessive force during protests over the death of George Floyd. Members of the Minneapolis city council approved the four separate settlements Thursday, with the largest award issued to a group of...
Comments / 0