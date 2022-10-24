MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing one of the guns that was used in a deadly shootout at a St. Paul bar last year.Jerome Horton, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in the purchase of firearms in March. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.The shootout occurred on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. Fifteen people were injured and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed.The attorney's office said investigators recovered one...

