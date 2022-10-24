ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Richfield approves 1-year ban on edible marijuana following statewide legalization

Richfield City Council on Tuesday voted to place a one-year moratorium on the sale of edible marijuana products known as Delta-8 and Delta-9 in the city. The vote was passed 4-1, with the council approving of city officials' recommendations to pause the sale of food and drinks containing the cannabinoid THC while staff can prepare an ordinance to "regulate and license them."
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police chief nominee talks vision at public hearing

The man nominated to become the next Minneapolis police chief, Brian O'Hara, faced the public Wednesday as his nomination enters the final stages before approval. O’Hara most recently was deputy mayor in Newark, New Jersey. Before that, he was the public safety director in Newark and has a decades-long career as a police officer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Encampment evictions to continue in winter

On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Minneapolis City Council voted 9-4 against a proposal to suspend further evictions of unhoused encampments within the city, with some council members saying the issue was outside the scope of the council’s control. The council passed two measures that require the City to report...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar

The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MedicalXpress

High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jerome Horton sentenced for illegally buying firearm used in deadly St. Paul bar shootout

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man was sentenced Tuesday for illegally purchasing one of the guns that was used in a deadly shootout at a St. Paul bar last year.Jerome Horton, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements in the purchase of firearms in March. He was sentenced to 25 months in prison Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota.The shootout occurred on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. Fifteen people were injured and 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley was killed.The attorney's office said investigators recovered one...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 94.9

Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber

One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
PLYMOUTH, MN
siouxcountyradio.com

Woman Involved in 2019 Le Mars Bank Robbery Re-Captured

A woman who escaped federal custody earlier this year in Sioux City has been arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Karen Rose Merrick was convicted of being an accessory after the fact to a bank robbery that occurred in Le Mars in 2019. Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but she began a term of supervised release just over a year later in January of 2021.
LE MARS, IA
KARE 11

Maplewood withdraws support for Purple Line, seeks 'post-pandemic ridership data'

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 15-mile Bus Rapid Transit line called the Purple Line is proposed to begin in St. Paul and run through east metro communities, including Maplewood, where public transportation lacks compared to south and western areas of the metro. Yet Maplewood is now the second city to withdraw support for the plan priced at around $450 million. White Bear Lake withdrew earlier this year.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
ktoe.com

Toddler Expected To Survive Following Minneapolis Shooting

(Minneapolis, MN) — A three-year-old girl is expected to survive after being shot in Minneapolis over the weekend. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 22-hundred block of Fifth Avenue North to find the toddler with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Saturday. She was taken to a local hospital for observation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy