Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Montgomery County brush fire
(Red Oak) -- It took all hands on deck to battle a major brush fire in Montgomery County late Sunday evening.
kmaland.com
Red Oak man booked for reckless use of fire or explosives
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrested Tuesday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 34-year-old Lucas James Bogart was arrested shortly after 6:25 p.m. in the 500 block of East Prospect Street for reckless use of fire or explosives -- a serious misdemeanor.
kmaland.com
Massive Montgomery County fire prompts mutual aid response
(Red Oak) -- It took all hands on deck to battle a major brush fire in Montgomery County late Sunday evening. Firefighters from numerous KMAland departments joined local farmers in battling a field fire in the vicinity of Highway 34 and A Avenue. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman tells KMA News the county's communications center and Red Oak's Fire Department received multiple 911 calls shortly after 4:45 p.m. regarding a small ditch fire.
kmaland.com
Fremont County firefighters battle nearly 350 acre brush fire
(Sidney) -- Firefighters in Fremont County had their hands full with a large brush fire Sunday afternoon. The majority of the fire departments throughout the county, along with several local farmers, battled a large field fire in the vicinity of 235th Street southeast of the Fremont County Golf Course. Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Sheldon tells KMA News that an initial report came to the Riverton Fire Department shortly before 2:40 p.m., who immediately called for mutual aid.
kmaland.com
Shen council okays new Highway 59 stoplight
(Shenandoah) -- Motorists on Highway 59 will notice a new traffic light at a busy intersection in the future. By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved an agreement between the city and Community 1st Credit Union for the installation of a traffic light at 700 South Fremont Street. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says an adjustment in the former Skateland property's driveway necessitates a four-way stoplight in that vicinity.
kmaland.com
FMTC fiber installations underway in rural Red Oak, Clarinda, Bedford, Gravity
(Stanton) -- Installations are underway for multiple rural fiber projects in KMAland. That's according to Farmers Mutual Telephone Company Chief Experience Officer Doug Pals, who reported the progress for the rural Red Oak, rural Bedford and Gravity, and the rural Clarinda projects. All three projects, totaling over $10 million, are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Reconnect program. Pals says installations have already begun for the nearly 800 customers signed up for the project.
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs accident kills 1
(Council Bluffs) -- One person was killed in a single vehicle accident in Council Bluffs early Sunday morning. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to the 50-mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 for reports of a vehicle on fire. Authorities say upon arrival from officers and fire personnel, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. After the flames were extinguished, the police department determined the vehicle appeared to have struck a sign pole on the side of the roadway and split apart causing a large debris field. Authorities say one deceased person was located inside the front half the vehicle. The accident remains under investigation and the identity of the individual is unknown at this time.
kmaland.com
Reported serial killer under investigation in Fremont County
(Thurman) -- State and local officials are searching for clues in connection with an alleged serial killer in Fremont County. According to a published report on newsweek.com over the weekend, cadaver dogs recently discovered suspected human remains at spots identified in a remote location near Thurman. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation based on information from a woman claiming her father murdered scores of young women and buried them with the help of his children. Lucy Studey told Newsweek her father, Donald Dean Studey, would direct her and her siblings to help him as he transported bodies--using a wheelbarrow in the warmer months and a toboggan in winter. Studey alleges her father killed 50 to 70 women over three decades before his death in March, 2013 at the age of 75. In most cases, the victims were transients or sex workers from the Omaha area.
kmaland.com
2 suspects booked on drug charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- Two suspects are in custody following their arrests in Red Oak Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 20-year-old Jordan Leigh Holaday and 24-year-old Dawson Allen Squires both of Red Oak were arrested at 103 East Valley Street shortly after 11:35 a.m. Authorities say Holaday was charged with possession of a controlled substance -- a serious misdemeanor, while Squires was booked for possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense and child endangerment -- both aggravated misdemeanors.
kmaland.com
Mold issues keep Shen museum closed
(Shenandoah) -- What started as a renovation project morphed into a cleanup effort at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. Located at 800 West Sheridan Avenue, the museum has been closed since July because of mold issues discovered in the building. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show," Museum Director Becky Barr says the discovery followed the installation of new doors.
kmaland.com
Rainbolt sees plethora of economic development opportunity in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- A new face has jumped across the Missouri River from Nebraska to take over economic development in Mills County. Earlier this week, Andrew Rainbolt was announced as the new executive director for the Mills County Economic Development Foundation. Rainbolt succeeds Marco Floreani, who has served in the role since June 2020. Rainbolt earned a master's degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in Urban Studies and has spent the past 15 years under the Greater Omaha Chamber, including the past eight years as the executive director of the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation, now known as Grow Sarpy. Rainbolt says he was drawn to the job primarily based on the opportunities for development in Mills County.
kmaland.com
Clarinda Council approves property transfer to CEDC
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials have authorized the selling of city-owned properties in hopes of spurring economic development. Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council held a public hearing and, by a 3-0 vote, approved a resolution authorizing the sale of three city-owned properties to the Clarinda Economic Development Corporation for $22,000. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the sale includes 600 and 608 East Lincoln Street and 107 South 11th Street.
kmaland.com
Glenwood Police report major arrests
(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested in connection with separate incidents in Glenwood over the past few days. Glenwood Police say 39-year-old Heath Michael Holmes of Glenwood was arrested Saturday for domestic abuse assault and child endangerment. Holmes was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $1,000 bond. Police...
kmaland.com
Richard J. Moore, Jr, 64, previously from Clarinda and Bedford
Funeral Home:Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home- Independence, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Shen shed owners given more time to address nuisance
(Shenandoah) – Owners of a Shenandoah structure deemed a dangerous building have another three months to fix the structure. By a 3-to-2 vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council granted a 90-day extension to the owners of a storage shed at 704 8th Avenue. Keith Holderfield represented his uncle Robert McCoy and his son Chris during the requested nuisance hearing. Holderfield asked for the city’s assistance in addressing the shed’s issues.
kmaland.com
Lawyers representing Page County citizens call Speer Financial presentation "tardy"
(Clarinda) -- Tardy is the word used by lawyers representing a group of Page County citizens to describe a financial presentation given to the Page County Board of Supervisors. During a regular meeting earlier this month, the board received a presentation from Maggie Burger with Speer Financial on the potential...
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked for OWI
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following a Tuesday arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 63-year-old Tim Thomas was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Thomas was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $2,000 cash or surety bond.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Shen council hears community catalyst grant applicants
(Shenandoah) -- Two projects are hoping to be Shenandoah's entry in a competitive state grant program aimed at revitalization. Potential applicants for the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant Program made their cases before the Shenandoah City Council Tuesday night. Council members will select one of the projects as the city's applicant for up to $100,000 in grant money for property owners seeking redevelopment, rehabilitation or demolition of underutilized buildings, or to stimulate growth or reinvestment in the community. City officials selected two possible applicants from the original four for consideration. Bri Sorensen plans to redevelop the bottom floor of 507 West Sheridan Avenue into an office for her law firm.
kmaland.com
Robert Martin (Bob) Fischer, 81, Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: Watson, Missouri. Visitation Start: 3:00 P.M. Visitation End: 5:00 P.M. Memorials: Memorial May Be Directed To The Donor's Choice. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery:Private family inurnment at a later date, High Creek Cemetery, Watson, Missouri.
Comments / 0