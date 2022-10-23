(Thurman) -- State and local officials are searching for clues in connection with an alleged serial killer in Fremont County. According to a published report on newsweek.com over the weekend, cadaver dogs recently discovered suspected human remains at spots identified in a remote location near Thurman. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office launched the investigation based on information from a woman claiming her father murdered scores of young women and buried them with the help of his children. Lucy Studey told Newsweek her father, Donald Dean Studey, would direct her and her siblings to help him as he transported bodies--using a wheelbarrow in the warmer months and a toboggan in winter. Studey alleges her father killed 50 to 70 women over three decades before his death in March, 2013 at the age of 75. In most cases, the victims were transients or sex workers from the Omaha area.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO