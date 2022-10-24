Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Capco, Plaid to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across Banking Sector
Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, announced a new alliance. The alliance will “combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open finance across the banking sector, making data more secure and accessible for consumers.”
Baker Retailing Center: Breeding Innovation and Leadership
In the ’90s and early 2000s, graduate business students didn’t really consider retail to be a career. It was seen more as an occupation. But in 2002, the Jay H. Baker Retailing Initiative, which later became the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, set out to change that. The...
Ensuring a Future-ready Retail Industry
The Jay H. Baker Retailing Center describes itself online as “an interdisciplinary industry research center championing the retail industry.”. “We bring together a network of retail leaders, founders, faculty and students to discuss the opportunities and challenges that impact the retail world of today and tomorrow,” the company says on its website.
crowdfundinsider.com
LianLian Global Acquires Stake In AI Enhanced Content Generator ContentBot
LianLian Global, a global cross-border payments service provider, has announced it has acquired a minority stake in ContentBot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) content generator. Through this investment, LianLian Global will “offer the world’s most advanced AI writer to provide product launching services in 18 languages, all tailor-made to the needs...
crowdfundinsider.com
Achieve Accelerates Digital Personal Finance Transformation with $225M Debt Capital
Achieve, which claims to be the leader in digital personal finance, recently announced that it has raised a new debt facility “totaling $225 million with participation from O’Connor Capital Solutions, the private credit unit of UBS O’Connor LLC, and others, including a multi-trillion dollar asset manager.”. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm ConnexPay Secures $110M Investment Led by FTV Capital
ConnexPay, which claims tobe the first and only payments technology company that integrates payments acceptance and issuance inside a single platform, announced a $110 million growth equity investment “led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investor with more than two decades of experience in payments and financial services.”
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Expo, American Express to Introduce Women in Open Banking Initiative
Open Banking Expo, the global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives responsible for digital transformation across financial services and beyond, has partnered with American Express in order “to launch the world’s first Women in Open Banking.”. The new industry initiative is “aimed at leading the change...
crowdfundinsider.com
Banking as a Service: Marqeta Announces New Digital Banking Products as it Expands Fintech Offerings
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), best known for its “modern-card” management and issuance platform, is now moving into banking. According to a company release, Marqeta has revealed seven banking products, including:. Accounts – Demand Deposit Accounts. ACH with Plaid. Direct Deposit with an Early Pay option. Cash loads and...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Digital Bank – Zenus Bank – Partners with Finxact to Offer US Bank Accounts Worldwide
Zenus Bank, a digital-only bank that is regulated in Puerto Rico, is on a mission to provide access to US banking accounts to individuals all over the world. To further this ambition, Zenus has partnered with Finxact, part of Fiserv, to leverage its core banking platform. Zenus Bank is licensed...
crowdfundinsider.com
Swiss Fintech vestr Secures CHF 10M via Round Led by Elevator Ventures
Swiss Fintech startup vestr has structured an oversubscribed financing round, “combining a traditional equity investment with a non-dilutive component.”. Led by Elevator Ventures, the venture capital arm of Vienna-based Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the investment round “combines the resources of high-profile family offices in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and Latin America.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Refinitiv Launches Digital Onboarding
Refinitiv, an LSEG business, announced the launch of a secure, personalized, and seamless global digital onboarding solution to help firms enhance their approach to onboarding clients. The recent shift towards online commercial activity has led to an increase in digital and contactless payments, forcing companies to work on the implementation...
crowdfundinsider.com
Delta National Bank Selects Finastra’s Cloud-Native Core, Payments Hub
Finastra recently announced that Delta National Bank & Trust Company has selected Fusion Essence and Fusion Payments To Go “as its new retail core banking and payments solutions to modernize its digital banking infrastructure.”. The move will also “support better customer experiences for its international account holders.”. Headquartered...
crowdfundinsider.com
A P27 Solution Introduced by PaymentComponents for the Nordic ISO20022 Adoption
After delivering some innovative solutions for FedNow in the US and MEPS+ in Singapore, PaymentComponents delivers a P27 solution for the Nordics. Enhancing its Finaplo Financial messaging solution with P27 payments “allows banks in the area to alleviate the burden of transitioning to this new protocol.”. P27 is “a...
crowdfundinsider.com
WireFX, Stearns Bank to Serve Fintechs, Payment Firms
WireFX, a Minnesota based Fintech startup and Stearns Bank N.A., an independently-owned financial institution with locations in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona “announce their partnership to support fintech and payment companies with FDIC insured bank accounts.”. WireFX will “utilize Stearns Bank’s sponsorship to offer domestic and international payments across ACH,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Jack Henry, Mastercard to Address Financial “Fragmentation”
Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced an expansion of its existing relationship with Mastercard that will “enable credit unions and banks to provide their accountholders the ability to securely see all of their financial accounts – within and outside their primary financial institution – in one place.”. Together,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Jack Henry Introduces Real-Time Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments
Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced the launch of its standalone person-to-person (P2P) payments solution. Powered by the Payrailz® Digital Payments Platform, which Jack Henry acquired September 1, 2022, the P2P solution is now “available for standalone implementation or as a strategic component of the full Payrailz payments platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
crowdfundinsider.com
Travel Fintech WeTravel Raises $27 million Series B Round
WeTravel has raised $27 million in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors also participate in the round including Base10 Partners, Swift Ventures, and other “high profile” angel investors. The company said that it will use the money to accelerate the development of...
crowdfundinsider.com
ZTLment Reportedly Becomes Europe’s First Payments Institution Built on Blockchain
Danish Fintech startup, Ztlment, claims it is the “first” in Europe to gain a license that “lets it operate fully regulated payments on top of blockchain.”. The company has “raised €1.3 million in pre-seed funding from venture funds specializing in fintech.” The startup’s smart contract software “moves euros instantly and automatically on blockchain in full regulatory compliance.”
Comments / 0