Capco, Plaid to Drive Open Finance Innovation Across Banking Sector

Capco, a Wipro company and global technology and management consultancy, and Plaid, an industry leader powering the digital financial ecosystem, announced a new alliance. The alliance will “combine Plaid’s leading open finance solutions with Capco’s domain and data analytics expertise to help financial institutions unlock the value of open finance across the banking sector, making data more secure and accessible for consumers.”
Baker Retailing Center: Breeding Innovation and Leadership

In the ’90s and early 2000s, graduate business students didn’t really consider retail to be a career. It was seen more as an occupation. But in 2002, the Jay H. Baker Retailing Initiative, which later became the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, set out to change that. The...
Ensuring a Future-ready Retail Industry

The Jay H. Baker Retailing Center describes itself online as “an interdisciplinary industry research center championing the retail industry.”. “We bring together a network of retail leaders, founders, faculty and students to discuss the opportunities and challenges that impact the retail world of today and tomorrow,” the company says on its website.
LianLian Global Acquires Stake In AI Enhanced Content Generator ContentBot

LianLian Global, a global cross-border payments service provider, has announced it has acquired a minority stake in ContentBot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) content generator. Through this investment, LianLian Global will “offer the world’s most advanced AI writer to provide product launching services in 18 languages, all tailor-made to the needs...
Fintech Firm ConnexPay Secures $110M Investment Led by FTV Capital

ConnexPay, which claims tobe the first and only payments technology company that integrates payments acceptance and issuance inside a single platform, announced a $110 million growth equity investment “led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investor with more than two decades of experience in payments and financial services.”
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M

Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
Open Banking Expo, American Express to Introduce Women in Open Banking Initiative

Open Banking Expo, the global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives responsible for digital transformation across financial services and beyond, has partnered with American Express in order “to launch the world’s first Women in Open Banking.”. The new industry initiative is “aimed at leading the change...
Swiss Fintech vestr Secures CHF 10M via Round Led by Elevator Ventures

Swiss Fintech startup vestr has structured an oversubscribed financing round, “combining a traditional equity investment with a non-dilutive component.”. Led by Elevator Ventures, the venture capital arm of Vienna-based Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the investment round “combines the resources of high-profile family offices in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and Latin America.”
Refinitiv Launches Digital Onboarding

Refinitiv, an LSEG business, announced the launch of a secure, personalized, and seamless global digital onboarding solution to help firms enhance their approach to onboarding clients. The recent shift towards online commercial activity has led to an increase in digital and contactless payments, forcing companies to work on the implementation...
Delta National Bank Selects Finastra’s Cloud-Native Core, Payments Hub

Finastra recently announced that Delta National Bank & Trust Company has selected Fusion Essence and Fusion Payments To Go “as its new retail core banking and payments solutions to modernize its digital banking infrastructure.”. The move will also “support better customer experiences for its international account holders.”. Headquartered...
A P27 Solution Introduced by PaymentComponents for the Nordic ISO20022 Adoption

After delivering some innovative solutions for FedNow in the US and MEPS+ in Singapore, PaymentComponents delivers a P27 solution for the Nordics. Enhancing its Finaplo Financial messaging solution with P27 payments “allows banks in the area to alleviate the burden of transitioning to this new protocol.”. P27 is “a...
WireFX, Stearns Bank to Serve Fintechs, Payment Firms

WireFX, a Minnesota based Fintech startup and Stearns Bank N.A., an independently-owned financial institution with locations in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona “announce their partnership to support fintech and payment companies with FDIC insured bank accounts.”. WireFX will “utilize Stearns Bank’s sponsorship to offer domestic and international payments across ACH,...
Jack Henry, Mastercard to Address Financial “Fragmentation”

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced an expansion of its existing relationship with Mastercard that will “enable credit unions and banks to provide their accountholders the ability to securely see all of their financial accounts – within and outside their primary financial institution – in one place.”. Together,...
Jack Henry Introduces Real-Time Person-to-Person (P2P) Payments

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced the launch of its standalone person-to-person (P2P) payments solution. Powered by the Payrailz® Digital Payments Platform, which Jack Henry acquired September 1, 2022, the P2P solution is now “available for standalone implementation or as a strategic component of the full Payrailz payments platform.”
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements

BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
Travel Fintech WeTravel Raises $27 million Series B Round

WeTravel has raised $27 million in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors also participate in the round including Base10 Partners, Swift Ventures, and other “high profile” angel investors. The company said that it will use the money to accelerate the development of...
ZTLment Reportedly Becomes Europe’s First Payments Institution Built on Blockchain

Danish Fintech startup, Ztlment, claims it is the “first” in Europe to gain a license that “lets it operate fully regulated payments on top of blockchain.”. The company has “raised €1.3 million in pre-seed funding from venture funds specializing in fintech.” The startup’s smart contract software “moves euros instantly and automatically on blockchain in full regulatory compliance.”

