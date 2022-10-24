Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
The Cody Broncs Football Team is Uncommon
As we get set for post-season high school football in the state of Wyoming the Cody Broncs enter the playoffs as the No. 1 Seed out of the West for the third straight year. The Broncs have truly lived up to this year’s motto, Uncommon. But what is uncommon? Where does that come from? Why is that their theme for this year? Every season Head Coach Matt McFadden comes up with a theme for the year. In 2019 it was Win in the Dark. 2020 was 86,400 (represented the number of seconds in a day and to make each one count). Last Year was Into the Fray. This year is Uncommon. Why that?
wrrnetwork.com
Local football schools lose out on playoff spots
In case you missed your daily WyoToday Sports Sidelines on the radio, or you have not picked up a Ranger or Lander Journal newspaper, the Lander Tigers and Riverton Wolverines were playing for different playoff spots on Friday in their respective games. Riverton was in a “win and you’re in”...
mybighornbasin.com
Four Cody XC Runners Highlight All-State Awards for the Area
On Monday, the Wyoming Coaches Assocaition released the All-State Recipients for the 2022 Wyoing Cross Country Season. One must finish top 10 to earn All-State. The Cody Cross Country team had four runners garner the acccolade. First for the Fillies:. Both Ava Stafford and Taylen Stinson would earn All-State Honors.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council to Host 78th Annual Fall Conference in Cody
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) is announcing its 78th Annual Conference. The conference starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. and ends on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. in Cody, WY. Play Clean Go – ATVs and 4-Wheelers from Orijin Media on Vimeo. WWPC is comprised...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Girl Bags First Elk While Wearing Crocs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Danner, Schnee’s, Kenetrek – or how about a pair of good old Red Wings?. The debate over what’s the best footwear for hunting big game has been long and, at time, intense. A girl from Lander may have finally settled the longstanding argument.
wrrnetwork.com
Buffalo Bill Reservoir and State Park Embarking on Planning Process
Wyoming State Parks, in partnership with the Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation), is embarking on a resource management planning process for Buffalo Bill Reservoir and State Park near Cody, Wyoming. Ayres Associates has been selected to facilitate the planning process. The Buffalo Bill Reservoir and State Park Resource Management Plan is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Fresher Food, Direct From The Farm: Locally Sourced Food Stores In Wyoming Are Growing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Boba drinks and baked goods. Meat from seven Wyoming producers. Raw milk, cheeses and butter. Lettuces, blue cheese dressing and pickles. Unpaper towels, candles and chocolates. These are just a few of the locally sourced Wyoming products available at a new,...
oilcity.news
Disease kills at least 37 bighorn sheep in Wyoming’s Devil’s Canyon herd since Oct. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — A pathogenic strain of bacteria that causes lethal pneumonia has killed at least 37 bighorn sheep in the Devil’s Canyon herd, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. “Since Oct. 14, Game and Fish has documented 37 bighorn sheep mortalities in the Devil’s...
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Wyoming Students Mauled By Grizzly Outside of Cody; One Tried to Pull Grizzly Off Of Friend
Two athletes from the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell are recovering from serious injuries suffered in a grizzly bear attack Saturday outside Cody. Brian Erickson, athletic director at Northwest College, confirmed the attack. “We’re praying for those kids and their families and the rest of the team and their...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cody Superintendent Apologizes For Librarian’s ‘Racist’ Comments, But Not Librarian
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although Cody School District Superintendent Vernon Orndorff has apologized for a school librarian calling people pushing to ban books from public schools there “backwards racially” and espousing a “racist ideation,” none has been forthcoming from the librarian.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Residents Encouraged to Attend Meetings on the Future of Big Horn Avenue
There is another chance for the Cody community to hear the findings, see the facts, and possibly give their input on permanent solutions to keep pedestrians safe and traffic moving on Big Horn Avenue. The Canadian company Stantec Inc. is continuing the Big Horn Avenue Corridor Study, commissioned by the...
Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"
Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Dr. Frank Middleton, running for Trustee position on the CRH board
Dr. Frank Middleton, running for the Trustee Board position of Cody Regional Health, spoke about why he’s running for the Trustee position, what makes a good board member and his extensive background in health care and health care services. Dr. Middleton also talked about COVID and how we may be in for another pandemic this winter.
cowboystatedaily.com
Those Aren’t Nazi Swastikas On That Building In Downtown Thermopolis
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From time to time, the Thermopolis Chamber of Commerce fields complaints about a particular building downtown that displays an almost universally recognized icon that’s thousands of years old, but harbors an infamous 20th century stigma. The swastika, or “whirling log”...
mybighornbasin.com
Todd Bray & Brad Cline Speak to Veterans about VA Disability Benefits at Cody Alliance Church
Todd Bray, President, and co-founder of the nonprofit Downrange Warriors 501(c)(3), opened the evening with a prayer expressing gratitude to live in a country that has assistance and benefits available for veterans despite the imperfections of government entities. Downrange Warriors started five years ago as an extension and expansion of...
