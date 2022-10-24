This is an opinion piece by a resident. NOT an endorsement by Tamarac Talk. With 41 years of experience working with local government, Stuart Michelson is by far the most qualified candidate to serve on the City Commission. He has also lived in Tamarac for 25 years and has been a resident of South Florida since 1975. He is passionate about protecting and preserving open and green spaces and has the knowledge and experience to make the changes we need.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO