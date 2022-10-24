ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Recording artist, music executive Robert Gordy dies at 91

By Kellen Voss
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1FDc_0ik0zdqQ00
West Grand Media LLC

DETROIT, Mich. — Recording artist, songwriter, producer and music executive Robert Gordy Sr. has passed away, according to Universal Music Enterprises. He was 91 years old.

Gordy, who died of natural causes at his home in California Friday evening, was the younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of my younger brother, Robert,” Berry Gordy said in a release. “He was absolutely the best lil’ brother anyone could ever hope for. His ability to succeed at whatever he attempted or that I threw his way, amazed me over the years. I will miss his love, his support, and his loyalty.”

Robert is survived by his three children, Roxanna Wright, Rodney Gordy and Fuller Gordy and his brother Berry Gordy, as well as four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, his dear friend Pamela Davis, and a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives.

Funeral services are pending, and instead of flowers, the family is asking that donation be made in his memory to the Motown Museum.

Comments / 1

Related
Lashaun Turner

Discovery Princess mini-suite balcony cabin, California coast cruise review

Come aboard for a review of the newest Princess Cruise ship to sail the California coast, Discovery Princess. -Princess Cruise Ship-:Princess Cruises Facebook Page-: Discovery Princess sailed its inaugural voyage on 27 March 2022, out of Los Angeles. Discovery Princess is a Royal-class cruise ship with 1,830 passenger cabins including, 2 Sky Suites, 42 Suites with private balconies, 2 Window Suites, 374 Mini-suites with private balconies, 311 Deluxe Balconies, 753 Balconies, 6 Premium Oceanview, 340 Inside cabins, and 40 accessible Staterooms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy