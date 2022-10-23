OHSAA announces high school football pairings
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following the conclusion of the football regular-season Saturday night, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon with games starting Oct. 28.
The top eight seeds in each of the seven regions have the opportunity to host first-round playoff games Oct. 28. The better seed in the second-round games will be the host team Nov. 4.
The third round (regional semifinals) begins neutral sites with Divisions I, II, III and V on Friday nights (starting Nov. 11) while Divisions IV, VI and VII compete on Saturday (starting Nov. 12).
State finals are scheduled for Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
OHSAA Football First-Round Playoff Pairings
Pairings shown with regional seed. All games on Friday, October 28, at 7 p.m., unless indicated otherwise.
Division I
Region 1
16 Stow-Munroe Falls (1-9) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)
15 Strongsville (3-7) at 2 Medina (9-1)
14 Brunswick (3-7) at 3 Mentor (6-3)
13 Lorain (3-7) at 4 Cleveland Heights (9-1)
12 Cleveland John Marshall School of Engineering (6-4) at 5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (6-3) (site TBA)
11 Canton GlenOak (4-6) at 6 Canton McKinley (5-5)
10 Elyria (5-5) at 7 Wadsworth (6-4)
9 Berea-Midpark (5-5) at 8 Massillon Jackson (5-5)
Region 2
16 Lewis Center Olentangy (4-6) at 1 Dublin Jerome (8-2)
15 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-6) at 2 Springfield (8-1)
14 Clayton Northmont (5-5) at 3 Centerville (8-2)
13 Findlay (5-5) at 4 Perrysburg (9-1)
12 Delaware Hayes (7-3) at 5 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-3)
11 Marysville (6-4) at 6 Dublin Coffman (7-3)
10 Huber Heights Wayne (6-4) at 7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3)
9 Toledo Whitmer (7-3) at 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (5-5)
Region 3
16 Lancaster (2-8) vs. 1 Gahanna Lincoln (9-1) at Whitehall-Yearling High School
15 Reynoldsburg (3-7) at 2 Upper Arlington (8-2)
14 Westerville North (3-7) at 3 New Albany (7-3)
13 Grove City Central Crossing (4-6) at 4 Pickerington Central (7-3)
12 Groveport Madison (5-5) at 5 Pickerington North (6-4)
11 Hilliard Davidson (4-6) at 6 Grove City (6-4)
10 Westerville Central (4-6) at 7 Hilliard Darby (5-5)
9 Hilliard Bradley (4-6) at 8 Thomas Worthington (6-4)
Region 4
16 Hamilton (3-7) at 1 Moeller (9-1)
15 Middletown (3-7) at 2 Elder (8-2)
14 Lebanon (4-6) at 3 Lakota West (10-0)
13 Oak Hills (5-5) at 4 Springboro (7-3)
12 Colerain (4-6) at 5 Mason (8-2)
11 West Clermont (5-5) at 6 Princeton (8-2)
10 Western Hills (5-5) at 7 Milford (8-2)
9 St. Xavier (4-6) at 8 Fairfield (7-3)
Division II
Region 5
16 Willoughby South (4-6) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1)
15 Ashtabula Lakeside (6-4) at 2 Painesville Riverside (9-1)
14 Solon (6-4) at 3 Hudson (10-0)
13 Mayfield (6-4) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (9-1)
12 Cleveland School of Science and Medicine (7-3) at 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (6-3)
11 Maple Heights (6-4) at 6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-2)
10 Garfield Heights (7-3) at 7 Macedonia Nordonia (8-2)
9 Cleveland Rhodes School of Environmental Studies (4-4) at 8 Barberton (6-4)
Region 6
16 Westlake (5-5) at 1 Avon (9-1)
15 Oregon Clay (5-5) at 2 Medina Highland (10-0)
14 Ashland (6-4) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (9-1)
13 North Ridgeville (5-5) at 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-1)
12 Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (5-5) at 5 Olmsted Falls (8-2)
11 Sylvania Southview (8-2) at 6 Avon Lake (8-2)
10 Parma Heights Valley Forge (7-3) at 7 North Olmsted (7-3)
9 North Royalton (6-4) at 8 Fremont Ross (6-4)
Region 7
16 Massillon Perry (4-6) at 1 Massillon Washington (8-1)
15 Dublin Scioto (4-6) at 2 Uniontown Lake (9-1)
14 Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 3 Westerville South (9-1)
13 Columbus Northland (5-4) at 4 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (8-2)
12 Uniontown Green (4-6) at 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (8-2)
11 Pataskala Licking Heights (5-5) at 6 North Canton Hoover (7-3)
10 Dover (5-5) at 7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (5-4)
9 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 8 Columbus Independence (7-2)
Region 8
16 La Salle (1-8) at 1 Winton Woods (10-0)
15 Little Miami (3-7) at 2 Xenia (10-0)
14 Lima Senior (3-7) at 3 Edgewood (9-1)
13 Sidney (4-6) at 4 Kings (9-1)
12 Loveland (4-6) at 5 Withrow (7-3)
11 Riverside Stebbins (4-5) at 6 Piqua (8-2)
10 Anderson (5-5) at 7 Troy (7-3)
9 Ross (5-5) at 8 Northwest (6-4)
Division III
Region 9
16 Akron East (6-4) at 1 Chardon (8-1)
15 New Philadelphia (6-4) at 2 Canfield (8-1)
14 Gates Mills Hawken (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (8-2)
13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-3) vs. 4 Hunting Valley University School (8-1) at Euclid High School
12 Alliance (8-2) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (9-1)
11 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (8-2) at 6 Tallmadge (8-2)
10 Aurora (7-3) at 7 Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (7-3)
9 Geneva (7-3) at 8 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (8-1)
Region 10
16 Copley (3-7) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (7-2)
15 Rocky River (4-6) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (8-2)
14 Oberlin Firelands (7-3) at 3 Clyde (7-3)
13 Defiance (6-4) at 4 Lodi Cloverleaf (8-2)
12 Ontario (6-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (8-2)
11 Bay Village Bay (5-5) at 6 Norton (8-2)
10 Parma Padua Franciscan (5-5) at 7 Medina Buckeye (7-3)
9 Toledo Scott (8-2) at 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (9-1)
Region 11
16 Circleville (5-5) at 1 Thornville Sheridan (9-1)
15 Washington Court House Miami Trace (4-6) at 2 Jackson (8-2)
14 Columbus Hamilton Township (6-3) at 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (9-1)
13 Plain City Jonathon Alder (6-4) at 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-2)
12 Columbus Beechcroft (6-3) at 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (9-1)
11 Chillicothe (7-3) at 6 London (7-3)
10 Bellefontaine (8-2) at 7 Granville (8-2)
9 Washington Court House (8-2) at 8 Columbus South (8-1)
Region 12
16 Woodward (5-5) vs. 1 Badin (10-0) at Hamilton High School
15 Mount Healthy (5-5) at 2 Western Brown (9-1)
14 Hillsboro (4-6) at 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (9-1)
13 Wilmington (5-5) at 4 Wapakoneta (9-1)
12 Celina (6-4) at 5 Bellbrook (8-2)
11 Trotwood-Madison (6-4) at 6 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (6-4)
10 Monroe (6-4) vs. 7 Hughes (6-3) at Western Hills High School
9 New Richmond (7-3) at 8 New Carlisle Tecumseh (6-4)
Division IV
Region 13
16 Mogadore Field (4-6) at 1 Beloit West Branch (9-1)
15 Akron Coventry (5-5) at 2 East Liverpool Beaver (8-2)
14 Hubbard (6-4) at 3 Girard (7-3)
13 Akron Buchtel (5-4) at 4 Peninsula Woodridge (7-3)
12 Streetsboro (6-4) at 5 Canal Fulton Northwest (7-3)
11 Poland Seminary (5-5) at 6 Jefferson Area (7-3)
10 Salem (6-4) at 7 Canton South (7-3)
9 Ashtabula Edgewood (6-4) at 8 Struthers (6-4)
Region 14
16 Napoleon (4-6) vs. 1 Cleveland Glenville (9-0) at Collinwood High School
15 Shelby (5-5) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (10-0)
14 Caledonia River Valley (5-5) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (9-1)
13 Bryan (6-4) at 4 Elyria Catholic (8-2)
12 Upper Sandusky (5-5) at 5 Bellville Clear Fork (9-1)
11 Wauseon (6-4) at 6 Van Wert (9-1)
10 Delaware Buckeye Valley (6-4) at 7 St. Marys Memorial (8-2)
9 Galion (6-4) at 8 Bellevue (6-4)
Region 15
16 McConnelsville Morgan (6-4) at 1 St. Clairsville (8-2)
15 Carrollton (7-3) at 2 Steubenville (8-2)
14 McArthur Vinton County (6-4) at 3 Columbus East (8-1)
13 Duncan Falls Philo (5-5) at 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-3)
12 Newark Licking Valley (5-5) at 5 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (8-2)
11 Cambridge (7-3) at 6 Circleville Logan Elm (8-2)
10 Columbus Bishop Hartley (4-6) at 7 New Lexington (8-2)
9 Columbus Bishop Ready (6-3) at 8 Columbus Marion-Franklin (6-3)
Region 16
16 Waverly (5-5) at 1 Wyoming (10-0)
15 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (5-5) at 2 Taft (8-2), at Stargel Stadium
14 Eaton (6-4) at 3 Fenwick (7-3)
13 Clinton-Massie (5-5) at 4 Chillicothe Unioto (9-1)
12 St. Paris Graham (5-5) at 5 Urbana (8-2)
11 Dayton Northridge (7-2) at 6 McNicholas (5-5)
10 Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-5) at 7 Reading (7-3)
9 Roger Bacon (6-4) at 8 Springfield Shawnee (6-4)
Division V
Region 17
16 Youngstown Liberty (4-5) at 1 Canfield South Range (10-0)
15 Smithville (6-4) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)
14 Wooster Triway (4-6) at 3 Perry (8-2)
13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-6) at 4 Richmond Edison (10-0)
12 Cadiz Harrison Central (6-4) at 5 Creston Norwayne (7-3)
11 Orrville (6-4) at 6 Navarre Fairless (8-2)
10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-3) at 7 Burton Berkshire (7-3)
9 Garrettsville Garfield (8-2) at 8 Conneaut (8-2)
Region 18
16 Port Clinton (5-5) at 1 Liberty Center (10-0)
15 Delta (5-5) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (9-1)
14 Fredericktown (6-4) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (10-0)
13 Richwood North Union (7-3) at 4 Coldwater (9-1)
12 Milan Edison (6-4) at 5 Huron (8-2)
11 Genoa Area (6-4) at 6 Oak Harbor (9-1)
10 Defiance Tinora (7-3) at 7 Marengo Highland (7-3)
9 Findlay Liberty-Benton (7-3) at 8 Archbold (8-2)
Region 19
16 Minford (6-4) at 1 Ironton (10-0)
15 Pomeroy Meigs (6-4) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (10-0)
14 Piketon (6-4) at 3 Barnesville (10-0)
13 Gahanna Columbus Academy (4-5) at 4 Centerburg (9-1)
12 McDermott Northwest (7-3) at 5 Portsmouth West (9-1)
11 Heath (6-4) at 6 Wheelersburg (7-3)
10 Zanesville West Muskingum (8-2) at 7 Proctorville Fairland (7-3)
9 Portsmouth (6-4) at 8 Belmont Union Local (5-4)
Region 20
16 Carlisle (4-6) at 1 Germantown Valley View (9-1)
15 Springfield Greenon (4-6) at 2 West Milton Milton-Union (9-0)
14 Waynesville (3-7) at 3 Springfield Northeastern (10-0)
13 Clark Montessori (6-3) at 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (10-0)
12 Gamble Montessori (7-3) at 5 Madeira (9-1)
11 Purcell Marian (6-4) at 6 Brookville (9-1)
10 Camden Preble Shawnee (7-2) at 7 Jamestown Greenview (9-1)
9 Blanchester (7-3) at 8 Summit Country Day (6-4)
Division VI
Region 21
16 Independence (4-6) at 1 Kirtland (10-0)
15 Ravenna Southeast (4-5) at 2 Mogadore (8-0)
14 Garfield Hts. Trinity (4-6) vs. 3 Youngstown Valley Christian (9-0) at Boardman High School
13 North Jackson Jackson-Milton (7-3) at 4 Dalton (8-2)
12 Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-6) at 5 Brookfield (9-1)
11 Middlefield Cardinal (5-5) at 6 Cuyahoga Heights (7-2)
10 Mineral Ridge (8-2) at 7 Canton Central Catholic (6-4)
9 Hanoverton United (8-2) at 8 Rootstown (7-3)
Region 22
16 Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (5-5) at 1 Carey (10-0)
15 Haviland Wayne Trace (5-5) at 2 Ashland Crestview (10-0)
14 Ashland Mapleton (6-4) at 3 Columbia Station Columbia (10-0)
13 Collins Western Reserve (6-4) at 4 West Salem Northwestern (8-2)
12 Sullivan Black River (6-4) at 5 Columbus Grove (8-2)
11 Attica Seneca East (7-3) at 6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (8-2)
10 Hamler Patrick Henry (6-4) at 7 Toledo Ottawa Hills (8-1)
9 Castalia Margaretta (8-2) at 8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (8-2)
Region 23
16 Marion Elgin (5-5) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1)
15 Grove City Christian (5-5) at 2 Nelsonville-York (9-1)
14 Galion Northmor (5-5) at 3 Bellaire (6-4) – Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
13 West Jefferson (4-6) at 4 Newcomerstown (8-2)
12 Malvern (8-2) at 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (6-4)
11 Mount Gilead (6-4) at 6 Worthington Christian (7-3)
10 Ironton Rock Hill (5-5) at 7 Loudonville (6-4)
9 Sugar Grove Berne Union (7-3) at 8 Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-4)
Region 24
16 Anna (4-6) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0)
15 Lucasville Valley (3-7) at 2 Harrod Allen East (9-1)
14 Deer Park (5-5) at 3 New Madison Tri-Village (9-1)
13 New Paris National Trail (6-4) at 4 Versailles (7-3)
12 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (6-4) at 5 Williamsburg (8-2)
11 Beaver Eastern (4-6) at 6 Cincinnati Country Day (8-1)
10 Chillicothe Huntington (5-5) at 7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-4)
9 North Lewisburg Triad (4-6) at 8 West Liberty-Salem (5-5)
Division VII
Region 25
16 Fairport Harding (4-6) vs. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (8-1) at Youngstown Liberty High School
15 Steubenville Catholic Central (3-7) at 2 Lowellville (10-0)
14 Windham (4-5) at 3 Danville (8-2)
13 Greenwich South Central (4-6) at 4 Salineville Southern (9-1)
12 Lisbon David Anderson (5-5) at 5 Norwalk St. Paul (7-3)
11 Bowerston Conotton Valley (6-4) at 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-4)
10 Lucas (4-6) at 7 Toronto (7-3)
9 Vienna Mathews (8-2) at 8 New Middletown Springfield (6-4)
Region 26
16 Edon (5-5) at 1 McComb (9-1)
15 Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) at 2 Antwerp (10-0)
14 Pioneer North Central (6-4) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (10-0)
13 Tiffin Calvert (6-4) at 4 Lima Central Catholic (6-4)
12 Delphos St. John’s (4-6) at 5 Arlington (9-1)
11 Edgerton (7-3) at 6 Gibsonburg (8-2)
10 Delphos Jefferson (6-4) at 7 Defiance Ayersville (7-3)
9 Pandora-Gilboa (7-3) at 8 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (8-2)
Region 27
16 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-7) at 1 Newark Catholic (7-1)
15 Corning Miller (3-7) at 2 Hannibal River (9-1)
14 New Matamoras Frontier (3-7) at 3 Caldwell (9-1)
13 Shadyside (3-7) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (8-2)
12 Racine Southern (4-6) at 5 Waterford (7-3)
11 Crown City South Gallia (4-6) at 6 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (5-5)
10 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (5-5) at 7 Bridgeport (5-5)
9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-5) at 8 Franklin Furnace Green (6-4)
Region 28
16 Riverview East Academy (3-6) at 1 Ansonia (9-1)
15 St. Henry (2-8) at 2 Fort Loramie (8-2)
14 Lockland (2-7) at 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2)
13 Sidney Lehman Catholic (4-6) at 4 DeGraff Riverside (7-3)
12 Cedarville (4-5) at 5 New Bremen (7-3)
11 Fort Recovery (3-7) at 6 Minster (6-4)
10 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (5-5) at 7 South Charleston Southeastern (6-4)
9 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-4) at 8 Springfield Catholic Central (6-4)
