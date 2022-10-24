Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Brook Trout
ROXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is a busy time of year for brook trout, Vermont’s official state cold-water fish. While most fish species spawn in the spring, brook trout use a bit of a different strategy. Reporter Ike Bendavid visited Roxbury Creek with Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist Bret...
WCAX
The Big E brings in big crowds
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WCAX) - For the Big E this year, put the “e” in exceptional. Vermont agriculture officials say the 17-day fair was a success, with the most popular day being Vermont Day. There were 23 Vermont vendors inside the Vermont building to share what the state...
mountaintimes.info
Bats are on the move
Bat Week takes place Oct. 24-31, aims to raise awareness, conservation. The onset of fall sends Vermont’s bats into motion, which makes it an important time for conservation-minded Vermonters to learn about, and help conserve, our nine native bat species. If you have noticed bats roosting in your attic,...
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
Vermont Conversation: A couple's journey into the uncharted world of Alzheimer's disease and dementia
Their blog was called Alzheimer’s Canyon, which was Sky Yardley’s term for a place with “no trails, no landmarks, nothing.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: A couple's journey into the uncharted world of Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
vermontbiz.com
Bennington College launches No-Loan Initiative for Vermont residents
Under the new program, eligible Vermont residents can attend Bennington College without student loans. Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College announced today its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The No-Loan Initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents.
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert, repeat, RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the Granite State, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale....
Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?
After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
WCAX
Drop in Vermont student test scores mirror national data
Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont. The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro’s ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch.
WCAX
Tesla banking on zoning change to open 1st Vt. dealership in South Burlington
Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate. The midterm election takes place in only two weeks and features the race to fill Senator Patrick Leahy, who last year decided to step down in January after nearly five decades in Washington. Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth...
Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season.
WCAX
Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont administration officials Tuesday briefed key lawmakers on a new privatization strategy to address the crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. It comes less than a week after a judge gave the green light to a controversial plan to build a six-bed residential treatment facility for youth in Newbury.
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
WCAX
Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Updated: 4 hours ago. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and...
vermontbiz.com
The Vermont Changemakers Table opens application process
Under 35 and seeking to drive positive change in Vermont communities? We want to hear from YOU by Nov. 4!. Vermont Changemakers Table alumni meet at the Opening Gathering in 2018. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Changemakers Table is a cohort of young Vermonters seeking to drive positive change in...
lbmjournal.com
rk MILES’ Jeremy Baker named VRLDA president
MANCHESTER CENTER, Vt. – The Vermont Retail Lumber Dealers Association (VRLDA) appointed Jeremy Baker, rk MILES’ fleet and safety manager to serve as the next president of their Board of Directors at their Annual Meeting on Sept. 22. On rk MILES’ company blog, Baker says his goal as...
Massachusetts Man, 57, Dies While Hiking White Mountains In New Hampshire
A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire, authorities said. Officers learned about a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, NH Fish and Game said on Facebook. Rescue crews responded...
WCAX
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Updated: 8 hours ago. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto,...
Comments / 0