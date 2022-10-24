ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Brook Trout

ROXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall is a busy time of year for brook trout, Vermont’s official state cold-water fish. While most fish species spawn in the spring, brook trout use a bit of a different strategy. Reporter Ike Bendavid visited Roxbury Creek with Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist Bret...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

The Big E brings in big crowds

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WCAX) - For the Big E this year, put the “e” in exceptional. Vermont agriculture officials say the 17-day fair was a success, with the most popular day being Vermont Day. There were 23 Vermont vendors inside the Vermont building to share what the state...
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

Bats are on the move

Bat Week takes place Oct. 24-31, aims to raise awareness, conservation. The onset of fall sends Vermont’s bats into motion, which makes it an important time for conservation-minded Vermonters to learn about, and help conserve, our nine native bat species. If you have noticed bats roosting in your attic,...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Bennington College launches No-Loan Initiative for Vermont residents

Under the new program, eligible Vermont residents can attend Bennington College without student loans. Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College announced today its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The No-Loan Initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents.
BENNINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?

After the closure of Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center, the state was left with few options for youths charged with violent crimes. A state plan to open more beds is still light on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: Since 2020, 9 juveniles have spent over 100 cumulative days in Vermont’s adult prisons. What’s the state’s plan to fix it?.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Drop in Vermont student test scores mirror national data

Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont. The sound of an oven timer is music to Nicole Citro's ears, as this Essex Junction cookie connoisseur turns out her perfect treats batch by batch.
VERMONT STATE
Seacoast Current

Go See the New Hampshire House That Puts on a Mesmerizing Halloween Light Show

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know that some people go all out during the holidays. Some houses will be decorated with lights, props, and inflatables. There are always certain houses to look for around the holidays, but it is not always just during the Christmas season.
BEDFORD, NH
WCAX

Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth offenders

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont administration officials Tuesday briefed key lawmakers on a new privatization strategy to address the crisis posed by a lack of treatment facilities for juvenile offenders. It comes less than a week after a judge gave the green light to a controversial plan to build a six-bed residential treatment facility for youth in Newbury.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Missing Tupper Lake man found dead

HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
TUPPER LAKE, NY
WCAX

Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Independent report questions Vermont DCF's investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

The Vermont Changemakers Table opens application process

Under 35 and seeking to drive positive change in Vermont communities? We want to hear from YOU by Nov. 4!. Vermont Changemakers Table alumni meet at the Opening Gathering in 2018. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Changemakers Table is a cohort of young Vermonters seeking to drive positive change in...
VERMONT STATE
lbmjournal.com

rk MILES’ Jeremy Baker named VRLDA president

MANCHESTER CENTER, Vt. – The Vermont Retail Lumber Dealers Association (VRLDA) appointed Jeremy Baker, rk MILES’ fleet and safety manager to serve as the next president of their Board of Directors at their Annual Meeting on Sept. 22. On rk MILES’ company blog, Baker says his goal as...
MANCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation

Independent report questions Vermont DCF's investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto.
VERMONT STATE

