ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Tons of vintage clothes spotted in Mylan Park

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VshY6_0ik0wn3z00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — “Gallery 304” hosted its fourth “West Virginia Vintage Festival” of the year at the Monongalia County Center on Oct. 23 between 12-8 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gN52f_0ik0wn3z00
    Shoppers looking through clothes (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TT25J_0ik0wn3z00
    Shoes (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezePR_0ik0wn3z00
    Pins for sale (WBOY Image)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5h15_0ik0wn3z00
    Comforter, Hats, and Bags (WBOY Image)
Veterans return late Saturday night with the Clarksburg Flight

Around forty-five vendors were in attendance, selling a variety of vintage clothes, shoes, hats and so much more. Vendors came from West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland. A few of them included:

  • CM Vintage WV
  • Scott Supply
  • Gallery 304
  • Ramblin’ Van Vintage
  • Keystone Clothing
  • Cernoch’s Connection
  • Very Rare Vintage
  • Rag + Bone Vintage
  • Saylor’s Sneakers

The first festival was held in August of 2021 in Star City, when founder, Nathaniel Hart, realized that there was not anything like it in West Virginia. He has sold vintage items for years and wanted to find a way to expand the vintage community for residents. He said, “I think it’s cool too in Morgantown ’cause it’s kinda like the demographic is perfect because vintage is like so popular with college students and younger people especially. It’s something that is kinda like, not super accessible. So i think it’s cool to be able to bring these and make it accessible, where you can kinda like, just walk in and find the super cool stuff that you don’t really see a lot.”

There has been three festivals this year so far, one in March, which was at Hotel Morgan, August in Star City and now October at Mylan Park. Hart mentioned that he is wanting to have at least three festivals a year, because it only keeps growing. He also said that he liked the Monongalia county center and hopes to see if they can host the festival there again in the future.

To start the festival out, Hart invited vintage vendors that he had already knew of to take part. Since it was successful, Hart decided to continue hosting the festivals, and it only grew and grew as more vendors asked him to join the festival.

There were also food vendors who attended the festival so that customers could replenish their energy while shopping. Well really, just so shoppers would not actually “shopped till the dropped.”

If you are interested in future festival events, you can find more information on the festival’s Instagram .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?

- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport is teasing a big new addition to the mall in addition to several store relocations. The management of Meadowbrook Mall says a “major new business” is tentatively scheduled to arrive in 2023, according to a release from the mall. Officials...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City councilors in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool. Bond Counsel from Steptoe and Johnson, Tom Aman said the projects will be funded with sales proceeds and the sale of revenue bonds. The ordinance would approve up to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy