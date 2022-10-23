JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After watching the Florida Gators quickly cut into what was once a 25-point lead, the Georgia Bulldogs rose to the occasion and finished strong. No. 1 Georgia settled in after 17 unanswered points by Florida in the third quarter by battling back with two consecutive touchdowns to keep the Gators at bay in a 42-20 victory. The must-have drives from Georgia late in the third quarter and early in the fourth followed a strong first half in which the Bulldogs dominated and all but knocked the Gators out of contention.

ATHENS, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO