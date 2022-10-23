Read full article on original website
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' victory over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After watching the Florida Gators quickly cut into what was once a 25-point lead, the Georgia Bulldogs rose to the occasion and finished strong on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia settled in in the third quarter after 17 unanswered points by Florida by battling back with two...
Georgia football: Jalen Carter makes impact against Florida despite limited reps
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter entered 2022 as one of the nation’s top defenders, but he missed the Bulldogs’ victories over Auburn and Vanderbilt after suffering an MCL sprain against Missouri. Carter’s work to return from injury resulted in his return on Saturday against Florida, and even though his stats didn’t pop off the page, he did more than his share to help the Bulldogs claim victory.
PHOTOS: Georgia football takes care of Florida in rivalry victory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After watching the Florida Gators quickly cut into what was once a 25-point lead, the Georgia Bulldogs rose to the occasion and finished strong. No. 1 Georgia settled in after 17 unanswered points by Florida in the third quarter by battling back with two consecutive touchdowns to keep the Gators at bay in a 42-20 victory. The must-have drives from Georgia late in the third quarter and early in the fourth followed a strong first half in which the Bulldogs dominated and all but knocked the Gators out of contention.
Nick Saban releases statement on passing of Georgia coach Vince Dooley
Legendary former Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died Friday afternoon at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children. He was 90 years old. Shortly after the University of Georgia publicly announced Dooley's passing, Crimson Tide head football coach Nick Saban released...
