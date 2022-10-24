ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randleman, NC

WXII 12

Friend remembers victim who was shot, killed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is remembering her friend who was shot and killed in High Point early Friday morning. Leaders with the High Point Police Department said officers received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon at Super 8 by Wyndham, located at 4400 Regency Drive, Friday at 1 a.m.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Forsyth County sheriff deputy dies unexpectedly

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is mourning the life of one of their deputies. Deputy Sheriff Willie C. Williams has been with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office since 2003, first starting as a detention officer and then being promoted to deputy sheriff in 2006. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

1 killed, 1 injured in Rockingham shooting

ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one individual dead and another injured. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot between Cook Out and Captain D’s on East Broad Avenue, according to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department. One...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

2 The Rescue: Meet Springer

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Springer! He's a young and energetic dog at Burlington Animal Services and has been waiting for the right home for awhile now. He's about 1 and a half years old. Still so youthful, he would make a wonderful companion for outdoor activities like hiking, walking, or jogging.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 injured in fiery crash in Eden: police

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and another is injured as the result of a fiery crash in Eden on Saturday morning, according to the Eden Police Department. At 5:27 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the intersection of East Meadow Road and North Hale Street after getting a report of a single-vehicle […]
EDEN, NC
WBTW News13

‘Well over 1,000’ people were at North Carolina block party that turned violent, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro officers responding to a block party on Tuesday expected to find about 10 people. Instead, they found more than 1,000 interim Greensboro Police Chief Teresa Biffle said. Biffle referenced the incident on Wednesday during a news conference about a separate shooting at an apartment complex on Circle Drive. That shooting […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

McKnight Mill Road closed in Greensboro after car crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — McKnight Mill Road is closed after a car crash Saturday. Greensboro police said the intersection of 16th Street and McKnight Mill Road is closed. No injuries have been reported at this time. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

