WRGB
Clifton Park crash between car and motorcycle under investigation
CLIFTON PARK (WRGB) - The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious crash, involving a car and a motorcycle. They say it happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 146 and State Route 146A in the Town of Clifton Park. Officials say the driver of the...
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
ems1.com
N.Y. EMS provider injured in ambulance crash
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street. The crash occurred when Donald K. VanVleet, 67, of Queensbury, failed to yield the right of...
No injuries reported after shots fired in Queensbury
No one was injured after shots rang out on Main Street in Queensbury early Saturday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
WNYT
East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment
A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
‘Stolen’ Castelli sign was on private property: Sheriff
Signs reported as stolen in Fulton County were improperly placed on private property and rightfully removed, authorities said.
Newburgh woman accused of identity theft
State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.
WNYT
Albany County Jail inmate accused of assaulting deputy during fight
A man in jail for murder is now accused of assaulting a deputy. Investigators say it happened during a fight at the Albany County Jail last Friday. Jahmere Manning, 21, is accused of hurting the deputy’s hand, as the deputy tried to calm things down. Manning is due in...
1 dead in fatal car accident in Amsterdam
A fatal car accident took place around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Northampton Road and Wilkes Avenue on Tuesday night.
Troy PD: Driver ticketed after hitting pedestrian
A spokesman for the Troy Police Department said an unnamed driver has been ticketed after crashing into a pedestrian in Troy Tuesday night.
Vermont State Troopers looking for alleged burglar
In the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, Vermont State Troopers say a suspicious person stole from the East Dorset General Store in Dorset, Vermont.
WNYT
Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting
Right now, the Warren County Sheriff’s office needs your help. They’re trying to identify two people. Take a look at this video. Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Main and Richardson Streets in Queensbury. That happened just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information, you...
Troy PD investigating reports of shots fired
Troy police are investigating a shots fired incident that took place in the area of 2nd and Harrison Streets.
WNYT
Troy Police investigate shots fired call
Troy Police are investigating a shots fired call. According to Troy Police, the call came in Monday shortly after 6 p.m. at the 500 block of Second Street. Shell casings were recovered at the scene. No one was injured. There are no suspects at this time. If you have any...
Inmate allegedly throws urine at Correction Officer
The Albany County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Dylan J. Walters, an inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility. Walters was allegedly involved in an incident involving a correction officer inside the facility.
WNYT
Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk
A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
WRGB
Victim fatally struck by train in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
WNYT
South Glens Falls hit & run case appears headed to trial
Wednesday was the deadline for a Moreau man to accept a plea offer related to a fatal hit-and-run, and it looks like John Lincoln-Lynch would rather go to trial. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls and leaving the scene of the deadly February crash. The...
Queensbury man accused of crashing into ambulance
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a Queensbury man crashed into an ambulance—which was taking someone to the hospital—on Sunday night.
WNYT
Schenectady apartments slated for demolition after Sunday fire
More than a dozen people from Schenectady will have to find new homes after the building they were living in was destroyed in a fire Sunday. The apartments at 223 Nott Terrace were expected to be torn down as soon as Monday. Firefighters say the call came in around 2...
