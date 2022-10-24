ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

ems1.com

N.Y. EMS provider injured in ambulance crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street. The crash occurred when Donald K. VanVleet, 67, of Queensbury, failed to yield the right of...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

East Greenbush man arraigned on six count indictment

A man from East Greenbush is arraigned on a six count indictment stemming from a stabbing case in Bethlehem. 36-year-old Adam Matteson pleaded not guilty in court today. Currently, he faces charges of assault, burglary, grand larceny and endangering the welfare of a child. Back in March, Rensselaer police stated...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

Right now, the Warren County Sheriff’s office needs your help. They’re trying to identify two people. Take a look at this video. Police are investigating a shots fired incident near Main and Richardson Streets in Queensbury. That happened just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with information, you...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Troy Police investigate shots fired call

Troy Police are investigating a shots fired call. According to Troy Police, the call came in Monday shortly after 6 p.m. at the 500 block of Second Street. Shell casings were recovered at the scene. No one was injured. There are no suspects at this time. If you have any...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk

A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Victim fatally struck by train in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Albany Police confirm they are currently on the scene of an incident in which a person was fatally struck by a train near Everett Road. Public Information Officer Steve Smith, who is releasing that information on Twitter, writes that police are in the early stages of this investigation at this point, with no further details yet available.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

South Glens Falls hit & run case appears headed to trial

Wednesday was the deadline for a Moreau man to accept a plea offer related to a fatal hit-and-run, and it looks like John Lincoln-Lynch would rather go to trial. Lincoln-Lynch is accused of hitting Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls and leaving the scene of the deadly February crash. The...
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY

