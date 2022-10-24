ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Kings And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVSHI_0ik0wEMg00

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will face off on Sunday evening at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Kings will start Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Okpala, Sabonis on Sunday."

Underdog NBA: Lineup alert: Warriors will start Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green, Looney on Sunday.

The Kings come into the game 0-2 with losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers.

They have a talented roster but will have to have a fantastic season just to make the play-in tournament.

Mike Brown is the new head coach of the Kings, and he was the assistant coach of the Warriors from 2017-22.

Therefore, he won three NBA Championships with the organization.

He has a big job ahead of him as the Kings have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2006 season, which is the longest drought in the entire NBA .

The Warriors come into the game with a 1-1 record after beating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers but losing to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Steph Curry is off to a fantastic start to the new season averaging 33.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.

The Kings have been led by former Kentucky star De'Aaron Fox, who is averaging 34.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He's also shooting 61.4% from the field and 57.1% from the three-point range.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
TMZ.com

LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss

LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy