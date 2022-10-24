14-year-old girl stabbed on NYC train in latest subway violence

A 14-year-old girl was stabbed on a train in Manhattan on Sunday after she got into a dispute with two other teenage girls she knew, cops said.

The teen was knifed during a fight on a southbound train near the 191st Street station in Washington Heights around 4 p.m. — the latest violent incident inside the city’s transit system, according to police.

The victim suffered a puncture wound to the chest and was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

A 13-year-old boy who was with the victim was also wounded but not stabbed, police and law enforcement sources said.

No arrests have been made as authorities search for two teenage girls, police said.

An MTA cleaning crew member, Walter R. Lewis III, told The Post on Sunday evening the teen girl was holding her side after she got off the train.

A teenage girl was stabbed on a 1 train before it came into the 191st Street station Sunday. James Keivom

“So evidently she was holding her side the whole time because it happened on the train and there was no blood trail,” the 70-year-old said.

“She said she had history with the girl, whoever it was, that stabbed her,” Lewis added.

Passengers on the platform following the stabbing at the 191st Street station on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. James Keivom

Another MTA worker, who did not want to give their name, said the victim was “hysterical a bit” and had blood covering her sweater.

“I think she was more panicked than anything,” the worker said.

As violence in subway trains and on platforms increase, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday the MTA Police Department and NYPD joining forces to add 1,200 extra overtime shifts daily to watch over the subway system.

The teenager was taken to the hospital in stable condition. James Keivom

Their “Cops, Cameras, Care” initiative would translate into about 10,000 extra hours of cops patrolling subways.

The attack took place just days after Adams used a CNN interview to downplay the city’s increase in violent subway crime — and blamed the news media for creating a false “perception” that the situation underground is out of control.

“We have an average of less than six crimes a day on a subway system with 3.5 million riders,” Adams told CNN’s Chris Wallace.

“But if you write your story based on a narrative, then you’re going to look at the worst of those six crimes and put it on the front pages of your paper every day.”

Hizzoner added: “So, I have to deal with those six crimes a day — felony crimes — and the perception of fear.”