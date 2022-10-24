He won 257 games, he took his team to two national championship games, and he’s in the College Football Hall of Fame. Now, he has a stadium named after him. Starting in 2023, the Lycoming Warrior football team will play its home games on David Person Field at Girardi Stadium. An unveiling was held Tuesday afternoon, attended by Lycoming dignitaries, coaches, former and current players, and numerous family members of the coach, known to so many as simply “G.” While his coaching accolades are numerous, those closest to Girardi know him as a devoted family man, whose kind and approachable demeanor never wavered through all the years and success.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO