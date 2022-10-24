ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?

It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan

Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming names football stadium after legendary coach Frank Girardi

He won 257 games, he took his team to two national championship games, and he’s in the College Football Hall of Fame. Now, he has a stadium named after him. Starting in 2023, the Lycoming Warrior football team will play its home games on David Person Field at Girardi Stadium. An unveiling was held Tuesday afternoon, attended by Lycoming dignitaries, coaches, former and current players, and numerous family members of the coach, known to so many as simply “G.” While his coaching accolades are numerous, those closest to Girardi know him as a devoted family man, whose kind and approachable demeanor never wavered through all the years and success.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WJAC TV

Man charged after Proud Boys protest at Penn State

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges after disorderly conduct at a protest on Penn State University campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
therecord-online.com

Lamar bridge job on Route 64 nearing completion

LAMAR, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is nearing completion on its Route 64 bridge replacement project in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.
LAMAR, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Willliamsport high school student dies

Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Over $44 million goes towards infrastructure projects, Wolf announces. 2 local counties to get water upgrades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced that over $2 million in infrastructure funding will be heading towards projects in Somerset and Clearfield counties. The millions that are heading to the two counties come from more than $44 million in funding from Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) that will be going towards multiple infrastructure projects […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

