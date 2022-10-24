Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
LaVar Arrington, Penn State legend, to be honored in Happy Valley during game against Ohio State
LaVar Arrington will be honored by Penn State during this week’s game against Ohio State. He will receive a joint salute from Penn State, the National Football Foundation, and the College Football Hall of Fame. This honor will come after Arrington was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the sixth straight season, Ohio State football’s matchup with Penn State will be a game between teams ranked in the top 20 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The game between the second-ranked Buckeyes and the 13th-ranked Nittany Lions will kick off at noon...
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?
It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan
Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Blames Penn State for 'Sophomoric' Tunnel Ploy
James Franklin had issues with the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Harbaugh called it "whining."
Penn State expects to complete sale of 2 prominent hotels as early as December
Penn State University is getting closer to selling two hotels in the State College area. Back In June, the Penn State Board of Trustees gave its approval for the school to enter into a purchasing agreement and ground lease for The Nittany Lion Inn and Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center with the Scholar Hotel Group.
Jim Harbaugh Fires Back At Penn State's James Franklin
Jim Harbaugh has never been afraid to stir the pot. This week, he's taking aim at Penn State head coach James Franklin with an incendiary comment. Two weeks ago, during Michigan's win over Penn State, the two teams got into a skirmish at halftime as both were waiting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. ...
Lycoming names football stadium after legendary coach Frank Girardi
He won 257 games, he took his team to two national championship games, and he’s in the College Football Hall of Fame. Now, he has a stadium named after him. Starting in 2023, the Lycoming Warrior football team will play its home games on David Person Field at Girardi Stadium. An unveiling was held Tuesday afternoon, attended by Lycoming dignitaries, coaches, former and current players, and numerous family members of the coach, known to so many as simply “G.” While his coaching accolades are numerous, those closest to Girardi know him as a devoted family man, whose kind and approachable demeanor never wavered through all the years and success.
WJAC TV
Man charged after Proud Boys protest at Penn State
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Allentown man is facing multiple charges after disorderly conduct at a protest on Penn State University campus, police say. According to a criminal complaint, Bram Woolley, 23, was taking part in a protest to a scheduled event at the Thomas Building when a confrontation occurred in the crowd, requiring police intervention, with the crowd then closing in on police officers.
Onward State
Penn State Police Say One Arrest Made At Protest, ‘Not Aware’ Of Any Threats Ahead Of Time
Penn State University Police and Public Safety (UPPS) issued a statement Tuesday afternoon in response to its handling of a gathering near the Thomas Building on Monday, October 24. The gathering was organized by The Student Committee for Defense and Solidarity in response to an on-campus event featuring the founder...
Pittsburgh man caught meeting ‘teen’ in Clearfield, police say
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man was charged after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl by 814 Pred Hunters in Clearfield, according to police. On Oct. 23, police were called to Sheetz in Clearfield to find the 814 Pred Hunters with Richard Fix IV, the 7th man […]
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 235 OPEN in Snyder and Juniata Counties
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is back open in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, following a tractor trailer fire.
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
therecord-online.com
Lamar bridge job on Route 64 nearing completion
LAMAR, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is nearing completion on its Route 64 bridge replacement project in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.
Clearfield County drivers expect delays with updated superload windmill movements, PennDOT says
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants drivers in or going through Clearfield County to be aware of windmill superload movements. PennDOT wrote in a press release that, on Monday at 11 a.m. a casing section will depart from Falls Creek and move through the area. The transport will feature a […]
‘Immensely rewarding and a true honor.’ Centre County’s top judge to retire after 15 years
She is the first female president judge in the county’s history.
Willliamsport high school student dies
Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
Over $44 million goes towards infrastructure projects, Wolf announces. 2 local counties to get water upgrades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced that over $2 million in infrastructure funding will be heading towards projects in Somerset and Clearfield counties. The millions that are heading to the two counties come from more than $44 million in funding from Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) that will be going towards multiple infrastructure projects […]
