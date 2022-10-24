Popular Historian Jon Meacham Talks About His New Book on Abraham Lincoln’s Journey To Abolition

Read full article on original website
Related
coolcleveland.com
Haunted History Is on Tap at the Cleveland History Center
Thu 10/27 @ 5-8PM There’s a glut of opportunities to hear ghostly stories this week, as Halloween loom on the horizon. One of those is at the Cleveland History Center’s monthly program History on Tap: Haunted History. Their storytellers will tell tales about Franklin Castle, Bessie the Lake Erie Monster and more, stories that will fuel a scavenger hunt. You can also enjoy beer, wine or a caramel apple cocktail from the cash bar; snacks will also be available for purchase. Or you can trick or treat on the Street of Shops — be sure to wear a costume to get in the mood! You can even make a pumpkin candleholder & feel like you’re back in Girl Scouts.
coolcleveland.com
Now Is the Time
So close you can touch it. We appreciate the many well-wishers congratulating us on the 20th anniversary of CoolCleveland. Back in 2002, we began with a simple formula, really. To appreciate and celebrate and support local art, business and civic creativity. And, as easy as social media marketing is today, we encourage your own enterprise or nonprofit to keep at least a portion of your marketing dollars in the region, rather than sending 100% to Mark Zuckerberg and his irresponsible cronies in Silicon Valley. Consider locally owned outlets such as The Land, ideastream, the Observer chain, Rubber City Radio, Scene, Great Lakes Publishing, The Plain Press, CAN Journal, Cleveland Jewish News, and The Summit 91.3FM, and give them a closer look and a portion of your marketing budget or they may not be here next year, let alone two decades from now.
wosu.org
Thousands turn out for Tim Ryan rally featuring Dave Matthews concert
With polls showing Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is deadlocked, the next two weeks of campaigning will likely be intense. Monday night several thousand people came out to hear Dave Matthews perform for free to rally for Democratic candidate Tim Ryan. The line to get into the free show snaked...
Michael Myers actor from 'Halloween Ends' reflects on time growing up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
dayton.com
The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland
Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
Once-forgotten Viktor Schreckengost sculpture to be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A once-forgotten sculpture by renowned Cleveland artist Viktor Schreckengost will be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, nearly 70 years after it was first put there and roughly three decades since it was removed. City Council on Monday signed off on the reinstallation costs for Schreckengost’s...
wksu.org
What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year's US Senate race in Ohio
In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
coolcleveland.com
Lakewood’s St. James Church Welcomes All for an Afternoon of Music
St. James Catholic Church in Lakewood is a spectacular edifice, based on a 1,000-year-old Sicilian Church. When former bishop Richard Lennon put in on his lengthy list of churches to be closed, parishioners appealed to the Vatican — and won. So it’s definitely worth dropping by for its music...
coolcleveland.com
Maelstrom Collaborative Arts Presents Its Cadre Showcase
Maelstrom Collaborative Arts has reinvented itself several times in its existence, all the way back to when they were Theatre Ninjas, including window shows during the pandemic. And now they’re ready to do yet another new thing, returning to live performing for the first time in more than two years.
coolcleveland.com
Participatory Budgeting Explained at Happy Dog Forum
The long-running Happy Dog Takes on the World series, a collaboration between the City Club and the Gordon Square music venue where it takes place, has shifted its attention from foreign affairs to a variety of other current affairs topics. This week it’ll go hyper-local with “Happy Dog Takes on...
coolcleveland.com
CityMusic Cleveland Plays Beethoven and More in Conductorless Concerts
The idea of a conductorless ensemble isn’t unusual, with prominent chamber groups such as Britain’s Academy of St Martin in the Fields using it, with musicians communicating directly with each other. Now Cleveland’s CityMusic Chamber Orchestra will be giving it a whirl for their upcoming concerts, which feature...
Cleveland Jewish News
NCJW/CLE’s Designer Dress Days heads to Legacy Village
Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCJW/Cleveland is gearing up a return to its Designer Dress Days sale for the first weekend of November at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst. The 54th annual sale, which features exclusive designer brands like Rag and Bone, Prada, Armani, Free People, St....
Stacey Frey celebrates 10 years cancer-free
Stacey Frey's smile says it all with her announcement she's 10 years cancer free.
coolcleveland.com
Jazz, Pop & Classical Pianists Perform at Piano Cleveland Live at Phunkenship Brewery
Piano Cleveland, the parent organization of the Cleveland International Piano Competition, does more than just run a prestigious competition for rising classical piano stars. It also hosts casual events out in the community to get all sorts of people involved in listening to — or even playing — piano music.
coolcleveland.com
Two Local String Quartets Play Shostakovich & Mendelssohn Octets
Arts Renaissance Tremont’s concert series resents twice the music for your money, except, of course, that their concerts are always free. Two string quartets will join forces in a concert called “The Magic of Mendelsson,” featuring Felix Mendelssohn’s String Octet in E-flat major, op. 20 and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Two Pieces for String Octet: Prelude and Scherzo, op. 11. Performing the pieces are Cleveland’s Cavani String Quartet, artistic directors of Arts Renaissance Tremont, and the Amici String Quartet, comprising members of The Cleveland Orchestra. It takes place at St. Wendelin Church (2281 Columbus Road) in Tremont.
coolcleveland.com
Akron Civic Theatre Hosts Elegant Masquerade Ball
The lavishly adorned Akron Civic Theatre with its many nooks and crannies is the perfect place for a Halloween ball — which is why the theater hosts its annual masquerade at this time of year. They describe The Masque as “the most macabre, artfully elegant, daring, dramatic and decadent...
coolcleveland.com
Expand Your Knowledge of Native Ohio Animals at CMNH’s “Owls & Howls”
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History’s Halloween Owls & Howls event is so popular, it’s celebrating all weekend starting Friday evening and going on all day Saturday and Sunday. Wear a costume — all ages are welcome and welcome to do so — and enjoy a range of...
thevikingviews.com
Editors’ Eats: McAlister’s
A recent addition to the Belden Village area, McAlister’s has quickly become a North Canton staple. Although this fast-casual joint has been around for over a year now, I had yet to try it prior to my review. After skimming through the menu, I quickly realized that there were...
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Medina’s Life’s Treasures Thrift Shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- Believe it or not, Christmas is just around the corner. And the Christmas Treasures shop at 317 S. Court St. in Medina is already decked out in holiday splendor. Collectors of Christmas décor will find dozens of articles to beautify their homes, both inside and out, in...
coolcleveland.com
Come to a Witches’ Soiree at Kaiser Gallery
Tanya Kaiser, who owns Tremont’s newest gallery, Kaiser Gallery, writes “At Kaiser Gallery, we not only love art, but we love Halloween, we love parties, and spooky cocktails. So we put them all together, and you get Witches Soirée: Halloween Party, an art gallery event like no other.”
Comments / 0