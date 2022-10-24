Read full article on original website
nbc24.com
Two dead, two others hurt following shooting late Friday night
Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police are investigating after four people were shot in the 700-block of Junction Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Friday. Gino Highsmith, 67 and Dennis Washington, 50, were transported to Toledo Hospital where they later died from their injuries. The other two adult victims, who police have not identified, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
13abc.com
Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon. The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.
13abc.com
Highway pursuit ends in arrest of four after theft in Perrysburg Township
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing several items from a local Walmart on Thursday. According to the Perrysburg Township Police Department, an on-duty officer spotted three people fleeing the Walmart located on Fremont Pike with several items. The officer immediately responded and tried...
Semitruck runs stop light, seriously injures 2 in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a semitruck ran a red light and crashed into two passing cars. Rescue crews were called to the reported serious injury crash at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27, to the crash at the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and Reynolds Road in Spring Arbor Township, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
thevillagereporter.com
Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
westbendnews.net
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Chief praises firefighters and EMTs on handling multi-vehicle accident on I-75
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Chief praises the work of his firefighters and EMTs who responded to a fatal nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in September. During the mayor’s press conference, Chief Andy Heffner said when a situation is at its worst, the men and women of the Lima Fire Department must be at their best, which is what happened on September 4th. He says he is proud of how they handled the chain reaction crash that started on top of the SR 309 overpass and had a debris field that stretched for over a mile. Along with the one fatality, they had to deal with multiple people injured, multiple agencies responding to help, and helped maintain the crash scene until everything was cleaned up.
wlen.com
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash in nearby Williams County. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 6, near milepost 9. A vehicle was rear-ended traveling eastbound…and then those two vehicles struck a westbound vehicle.
13abc.com
Man convicted of 1983 murder in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was convicted of a 1983 murder on Thursday. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Kenneth Holmes was convicted by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer. According to Prosecutor Dobson, Holmes pled...
WTOL-TV
Missing adult from Whitehouse, Ohio could be enroute to Colorado, police say
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. Whitehouse PD are looking for Donald Stuchel, who police say is missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post made by Whitehouse police on Friday, Stuchel, is 66 years old,...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
13abc.com
TPD: One person hospitalized after shooting near Geneva Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting near Geneva Avenue on Thursday. Police say they received a call on Thursday afternoon about a person shot on the 800 block of Geneva. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
Times-Bulletin
Investigation under way
VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
nbc24.com
Lucas County Sheriff's Office talks Halloween candy safety
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two local parents said they are prepared to look at their kids' candy this upcoming Halloween and another parent said Thursday, they have a plan. "I'm going to let him go and then I'm going to buy my own candy so when we get home I'm just going to kind of switch it out real quick and dispose of the candy that we get from trick-or-treating," said local parent Chriscinda Bobosky.
