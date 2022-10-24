Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Chief praises the work of his firefighters and EMTs who responded to a fatal nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in September. During the mayor’s press conference, Chief Andy Heffner said when a situation is at its worst, the men and women of the Lima Fire Department must be at their best, which is what happened on September 4th. He says he is proud of how they handled the chain reaction crash that started on top of the SR 309 overpass and had a debris field that stretched for over a mile. Along with the one fatality, they had to deal with multiple people injured, multiple agencies responding to help, and helped maintain the crash scene until everything was cleaned up.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO