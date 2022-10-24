New Jersey is known for a few things when it comes to food. Pizza, pork-roll, Italian restaurants, sausage and cheesesteak at the Jersey Shore, fine dining along the Hudson River, and more. But, according to VisitNJ, five food trends are making it big across the Garden State. Craft breweries are springing up all over the state. These microbreweries usually offer a tremendous handcrafted products in a relaxing and exciting atmosphere. Some notable craft brewers in the state are The River of Beer in Bloomingdale, New Jersey Beer Co. in North Bergen, Cape May Brewing Company, Double Nickle Brewing Company in The post Five food trends sweeping across New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO