This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
New Jersey indoor amusement parks and other year-round fun in NJ
There are more year-round, indoor amusement facilities than ever in New Jersey. A handful of places have indoor rides — including roller coasters — and arcade games. Even more spots offer trampolines for jumping regardless of the weather, while some have added "American Ninja Warrior" style challenge courses.
Jersey Guy Ray Rossi remembers Superstorm Sandy hitting NJ
For anyone who listened to New Jersey 101.5 from 2002 until when he left in 2015, Ray Rossi was and is the quintessential "Jersey Guy." That's what he was known as when he cohosted afternoons with Craig Carton, and then with Casey Bartholomew. He later hosted a late-night show where we did some of the best crossovers of my career.
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country
These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
This New Jersey City Is One Of The Top Ten Halloween Towns In The Country
With less than a week until Halloween, it's crunch time. Time to get the candy ready if you haven't done so already, put the final touches on your costume, and of course nail down your plans. Every year, my group of friends and I get together and have a huge...
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
New Jersey’s favorite Bruce lyrics and why
No matter where you're from, you can't deny that Bruce Springsteen is one of the great songwriters of all time. When Bruce writes songs, not only does he tell you a story, but he puts you right in the middle of the picture he is painting or the room he is describing.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
The Best Date Night Restaurant In New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you're feeling romantic and you have a big occasion coming up, don't you want to take your love to the best date night restaurant New Jersey has to offer?. There is nothing that is better than a romantic dinner with the one you love at one of the great restaurants New Jersey has to offer. We have so many great backdrops that would be the perfect setting for the perfect dinner.
The Biggest Company In New Jersey is One of the Biggest in America
The top three states' "economies" are California at number one, Texas at number two, and New York at number three. All three with huge economies that are larger than many countries around the world. In fact, all of the top ten U.S. state economies are very impressive and maybe you've wondered where does New Jersey fit, in this scheme?
Amazing, Most Historic Fast Food Spot In New Jersey Is Almost 100 Years Old
I'll be honest, I'm not too big on fast food; the occasional Chic-Fil-A chicken sandwich or a burrito from Taco Bell will do it for me. However, if you count Wawa as fast food, then I eat fast food a lot!. Just because I don't eat fast food often doesn't...
Top 4 places in New Jersey to get the best hot dog
Whether you prefer ketchup, mustard, relish, raw onions, sauerkraut, melted cheese, pickles, or some combination of these toppings, we can at least agree that the hot dog has its place among iconic American foods. It's the go-to for backyard barbeques and baseball games or just for a snack in the...
Airport parking in NJ has gone from pricy to insane
Since the COVID-19 pandemic finally started to wane earlier this year, vacation travel has skyrocketed. New Jerseyans — heck, people around the world — are hungry to escape the isolation of social distancing and get back to living life to the fullest. Air travel has been especially impacted...
Five food trends sweeping across New Jersey
New Jersey is known for a few things when it comes to food. Pizza, pork-roll, Italian restaurants, sausage and cheesesteak at the Jersey Shore, fine dining along the Hudson River, and more. But, according to VisitNJ, five food trends are making it big across the Garden State. Craft breweries are springing up all over the state. These microbreweries usually offer a tremendous handcrafted products in a relaxing and exciting atmosphere. Some notable craft brewers in the state are The River of Beer in Bloomingdale, New Jersey Beer Co. in North Bergen, Cape May Brewing Company, Double Nickle Brewing Company in The post Five food trends sweeping across New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
Fresh turkey tastes better – Where to get one in NJ
If you love to cook, like me, chances are Thanksgiving is like your Super Bowl. Everything about preparing the meal is fun and exciting, from choosing which side dishes to prepare to slow roasting the Turkey. Nothing is better, for me, than a house full of family and friends all...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
10 Of The Best Places To Retire In N.J. In 2022
What if we told you that you didn’t have to leave New Jersey to retire? Florida, Georgia, and Michigan usually round up the top three as some of the best places to retire due to affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime, at least according to BankRate.com. However, what if you decided that you want to continue to age gracefully in New Jersey?
These 5 remarkable NJ Christmas towns are a must-visit this year
Doesn’t it feel like it went from summer straight to the holidays?. The time is going extra fast right now heading towards the end of the year so there is no better way to prepare for that than to start planning your holiday fun. The holiday season in New...
