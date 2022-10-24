ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

McKewon: Key questions to ponder as Trev Alberts tightens coaching search

By Sam McKewon World-Herald Sports Editor
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises

Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Nebraska working on run game balance to help rest Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson needed a break, which worked out well since Nebraska needed to improve its run game. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Tuesday that the Huskers practiced more run concepts during the bye week while Thompson rested his arm and bruised body. Whipple wants NU’s offense to look more balanced and he wants Anthony Grant, whom the OC considers among his best playmakers, to see more touches.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Mark Whipple and Bill Busch offer takes on need for physicality vs Illinois

In a single sentence Monday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph laid out the annual challenge facing the Huskers as the fall leaves turn gorgeous colors. “We’ve got five games, back-to-back, in a tough, physical Big Ten Conference,” Joseph said. “So my thing is, talking to the team, we’ve got to match our opponent’s physicality, starting this week with Illinois.”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about the Illini

Record: 6-1, 3-1 Rankings: No. 17 (AP) 1. Nebraska’s defense will be challenged in trying to contain Chase Brown. The junior leads the country with 1,059 yards and is averaging 151.3 rushing yards per game. He ran the ball 44 times for 180 yards in the win over Minnesota and added 53 receiving yards. Brown has also been a threat in the passing game, where he's hauled in 15 passes for 107 yards and two scores.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Lane Kiffin to Lincoln rumor proved hilariously false

With the Nebraska football coach search still, weeks away from seeing an end, it appears that when it comes to rumors and whispers surrounding the program, things are officially getting silly. That’s to be expected to some degree. After all, there are going to be people who hear things or read things they see as a clue to one name or another.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Why Wednesday's showdown marks new era of Nebraska-Wisconsin rivalry

Over a seven-week period last year, the Nebraska volleyball team kept closing the gap but couldn’t get past the biggest roadblock the program has had over the past four years. The Wisconsin Badgers kept Nebraska winning from both Big Ten and national championships last season. After getting swept by...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington facing off against familiar foes Saturday

It won’t quite be a reunion Saturday afternoon for Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington, but he may have a few more hugs to give and pictures to take after the Illinois game. His former high school head coach — running backs assistant Corey Patterson — and three former teammates (Isaiah Williams, Reggie Love and Shammond Cooper) are all part of the Illini squad. They, and Washington, were part of a powerhouse team at St. Louis Trinity Catholic, an institution that closed in 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Tops the NCAA Coaches Poll

Nebraska volleyball is #1 in the NCAA Coaches Poll again. Nebraska started the season ranked #1 but moved to #2 after Texas had some impressive wins. Nebraska moved to #3 after losing to Stanford on September 13th in four sets. #1 Nebraska. #2 Texas. #3 San Diego. #4 Louisville. #5...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Tommi Hill is 'coming along' in his new role as wide receiver

LINCOLN — Tommi Hill’s position change continues to progress behind the scenes. Now he's starting to impress too. Hill — a four-game starter at cornerback who transitioned to wide receiver leading up to the Rutgers contest — is “coming along” in his new role, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said. The bye week provided additional time for the Arizona State transfer to acclimate.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Casey Thompson voices support for Nebraska keeping Mickey Joseph

The search for the new head coach at Nebraska is full steam ahead, but current QB Casey Thompson would love it if interim head coach Mickey Joseph could stick around. Thompson went on at length about how much he liked Joseph and his demeanor in a press conference on Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Shatel: Is keeping Mickey Joseph a deal-breaker for Nebraska's next coach?

Malachi Coleman’s commitment on Saturday was a statement for a Nebraska program in transition. That statement: Mickey Joseph is a good guy to have around. But will Joseph be around next season? That’s the question. That’s the MJ Factor. And it is a most intriguing factor in Nebraska’s...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster

There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE

