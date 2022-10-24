ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Related
The Spun

Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game

The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox17

Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh confirms long-term injury status of TE Erick All ahead of Week 9

Jim Harbaugh has not seen much of his TE Erick All this season. He confirmed that All will be missing some time with an undisclosed injury per WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli. All has not played since the game against UConn in Week 3, and unfortunately it looks like that will be his last game of the season for Michigan. Harbaugh stated that All won’t be back this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
College Football News

Michigan State vs Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Michigan State (3-4), Michigan (7-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions honor Frankfort’s Ed Schindler as Coach of the Week

Frankfort’s Ed Schindler became the final Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week winner after leading the Panthers to a win over Elk Rapids to finish the regular season. Schindler led Frankfort to an 8-1 record after knocking off Elk Rapids, 36-14, in Week 9 and earning a...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

7-foot Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson tries gymnastics

Gymnastics are hard for anyone, but at 7-foot-1, Hunter Dickinson didn’t stand a chance. But the Michigan basketball star tried anyway, swapping sports with Michigan gymnast Reyna Guggino in a video posted to social media on Wednesday (Oct. 26). The video starts with Dickinson, inside the gymnastics facility on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

6 things to know about Kalamazoo-area prep football playoff matchups

KALAMAZOO, MI – The postseason selections have been made, the brackets have been assembled, and now Michigan’s 288 playoff-bound teams know what lies ahead. For the second consecutive year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association relied on its playoff points formula to determine the postseason field, and 17 Kalamazoo-area teams made the cut.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Fan poll: Who do you want as your coach, Jim Harbaugh or Mel Tucker?

When No. 4 Michigan hosts Michigan State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, it will mark the 115th football matchup between both schools. It’s also the third showdown between Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker. Despite the Wolverines leading the overall series with a 71-38-5 record, the Spartans have had more...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan State football: Big Ten unveils 2023 conference schedule

There’s never a time the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry isn’t a topic of discussion in the Great Lakes State. While this week is all about Saturday’s showdown between the Spartans and Wolverines in Ann Arbor, one fan base will quickly look toward next year’s edition of the 100-plus-year-old series for its next shot at statewide bragging rights.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season

Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MICHIGAN STATE

