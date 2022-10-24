Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Vote for who you think will win the 2022 Division 7 football state title
The Michigan high school football playoffs kick off this weekend and 32 teams in each division will have a chance to bring home a state championship trophy and etch their names in the history books. For the past six seasons, the Division 7 field has been dominated by either Pewamo-Westphalia...
Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
What Mel Tucker said about Michigan State football vs. Michigan game, rivalry
Earlier today, we took a look at what Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said about the Spartans and his team’s rivalry with Michigan State football. Now it’s time to look at what Mel Tucker has to say going into a rivalry game he has yet to take a loss in.
MLive.com
Check out the Top 50 Michigan high school football rankings for the week of 10/23/22
We have reached the end of the regular season and the point at which 256 teams face the stresses of a single-elimination tournament. One bad night, and the season is done. Several good ones week after week and Ford Field is in your future. Several key matchups in the southeast...
Michigan football tight end Erick All ruled out for the season after surgery
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed what had long been rumored — tight end Erick All is out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Late last week, All posted on social media that he went through a “life-changing” surgery and his coach acknowledged as much on Monday. ...
Fox17
Renderings show plan for new University of Michigan stadium scoreboards
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Athletic Department released renderings of new scoreboards for Michigan Stadium on Tuesday. The video boards, which will replace the ones currently at each end zone, are expected to be installed once the 2022 football season ends and should be completed before the start of the 2023 season.
MLive.com
Who will win the Division 1 football state championship in Michigan? Cast your vote
The high school football state playoffs have arrived in Michigan and we want to know which team you think will win the Division 1 state championship. Go ahead and cast your vote as often as you want until 7 p.m. on Friday evening. Belleville won its program’s first state championship...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh confirms long-term injury status of TE Erick All ahead of Week 9
Jim Harbaugh has not seen much of his TE Erick All this season. He confirmed that All will be missing some time with an undisclosed injury per WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli. All has not played since the game against UConn in Week 3, and unfortunately it looks like that will be his last game of the season for Michigan. Harbaugh stated that All won’t be back this year.
20 Jokes To Help With Your Michigan vs Michigan State Trash Talk
Every year leading up to the Michigan vs Michigan State football game, the week before is filled with pranks and jokes. Here are 20 jokes to help you with your trash talk. Week Leading Up to Michigan vs Michigan State Football Game. Students from Michigan or Michigan State along with...
MLive.com
Top 2022 high school girls cross country times in Michigan as of Oct. 24
Here are the top girls cross country times in the state through Oct. 24 competition, according to athletic.net. Look for weekly Monday updates on MLive.com for the rest of the season.
College Football News
Michigan State vs Michigan Prediction, Game Preview
Michigan State vs Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29. Record: Michigan State (3-4), Michigan (7-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Michigan...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions honor Frankfort’s Ed Schindler as Coach of the Week
Frankfort’s Ed Schindler became the final Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week winner after leading the Panthers to a win over Elk Rapids to finish the regular season. Schindler led Frankfort to an 8-1 record after knocking off Elk Rapids, 36-14, in Week 9 and earning a...
MLive.com
7-foot Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson tries gymnastics
Gymnastics are hard for anyone, but at 7-foot-1, Hunter Dickinson didn’t stand a chance. But the Michigan basketball star tried anyway, swapping sports with Michigan gymnast Reyna Guggino in a video posted to social media on Wednesday (Oct. 26). The video starts with Dickinson, inside the gymnastics facility on...
MLive.com
6 things to know about Kalamazoo-area prep football playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI – The postseason selections have been made, the brackets have been assembled, and now Michigan’s 288 playoff-bound teams know what lies ahead. For the second consecutive year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association relied on its playoff points formula to determine the postseason field, and 17 Kalamazoo-area teams made the cut.
Behind Enemy Lines: Getting the Michigan perspective on Michigan State football heading into the big game
Well it’s that time of the year again. Michigan State football, fresh off a bye week, will march into Ann Arbor this Saturday evening and attempt to play spoiler to a Michigan football team that has started the season red hot. As always, there is a ton of intrigue...
MLive.com
Fan poll: Who do you want as your coach, Jim Harbaugh or Mel Tucker?
When No. 4 Michigan hosts Michigan State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, it will mark the 115th football matchup between both schools. It’s also the third showdown between Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker. Despite the Wolverines leading the overall series with a 71-38-5 record, the Spartans have had more...
Michigan State football: Big Ten unveils 2023 conference schedule
There’s never a time the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry isn’t a topic of discussion in the Great Lakes State. While this week is all about Saturday’s showdown between the Spartans and Wolverines in Ann Arbor, one fan base will quickly look toward next year’s edition of the 100-plus-year-old series for its next shot at statewide bragging rights.
MLive.com
See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
saturdaytradition.com
Jacoby Windmon, Xavier Henderson embracing MSU's underdog role vs. arch-rival Michigan
Jacoby Windmon and Xavier Henderson expect nothing less than to be the underdogs heading into the matchup with Michigan per The Detroit News’ Matt Charboneau. ESPN’s FPI is heavily favoring Michigan in Ann Arbor, giving the Wolverines a 90.2% chance to win. Although its Windmon’s first season with...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit boys soccer state tournament scores from region semifinals
Check out scores from the Metro Detroit boys soccer region semifinals from Tuesday night. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 2, Warren De La Salle Collegiate 1. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 1, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 0. Plymouth Christian Academy 2, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 0.
Comments / 0