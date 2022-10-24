ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverdale, IN

wibqam.com

National Pitbull Awareness Month hopes to end stereotypes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– October is not only a month to celebrate Halloween, but also Pitbull awareness. National Pitbull Awareness Month is designed to change perceptions and stereotypes about bully breed dogs. Some ways to celebrate Pitbull awareness include showing love, educating young people about the breed and sharing positive stories.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Blues at the Crossroads takes its final bow

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Blues at the Crossroads reportedly, has come to an end. According to a release posted by festival organizer Connie Wrin, poor attendance in the last two years combined with other factors has led to the decision to end the festival. While anticipation was high for the 2022 festival, bad weather contributed to lower attendance numbers.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Loudermilk, Plasse vie for Vigo County Sheriff role

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Note: For equal-time purposes, a random number generator was used to determine whether the incumbent or the other candidate would be mentioned first in our election sit-down series. The new candidate will be featured first in all of the races covered in the series.
wibqam.com

Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX was sending someone to check on potential damage to the railroad before continuing train traffic along that line.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Controversial proposed ordinance discussed in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Dozens of community members filled Harlan Hall in Marshall to voice their concerns about a potential ordinance in the city. Marshall City Council hosted a public hearing on Monday to give community members the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed plan to extend its zoning rules to land up to a half mile outside city limits.
MARSHALL, IL
wibqam.com

Beware of animals in cars as colder weather approaches

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As cold weather approaches, small animals may look to your car for warmth and shelter. However, if you start up your car with an animal inside, this could be dangerous for the animal and your car as well. Terre Haute Humane Society Executive Director...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

