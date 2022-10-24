Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ writers ‘actively disliked’ the books and games, and ‘Rings of Power’ star addresses that finale twist

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star says the finale ‘moves the goalposts for suffering’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon finale, “The Black Queen”. With House of the Dragon continually announcing new characters, aging them, and generally expanding its worldbuilding over the past couple of weeks, we’d all but forgotten that this is Game of Thrones we’re experiencing all over again, with a reputation to rack up quite the body count when things take a turn for the worse in the political climate.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer has fans fully on board with Kang conquering the MCU
Mere minutes after an unofficial version leaked online, Marvel went ahead and unleashed the first teaser trailer for next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it’s not the good guys fans have found themselves instantly clamoring for. Having already been introduced to Jonathan Majors in the Loki...
wegotthiscovered.com
A polarizing comic book epic hated by its own studio and writer isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests
One day in the future, blockbuster historians will have a field day digging deep into Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to try and get a handle on one of the most contentious and hotly-debated big budget studio movies ever made. The crossover fans had been desperate...
wegotthiscovered.com
A wildly successful but widely-hated franchise makes an opinion-splitting comeback on Netflix
Of all the fantastical YA literary adaptations to swamp the marketplace in the aftermath of Harry Potter‘s global success, none proved to be anywhere near as successful or generate quite the same levels of fervor as The Twilight Saga. Those who bore witness to the cultural phenomenon will recall...
wegotthiscovered.com
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
wegotthiscovered.com
Sun’s out, buns out for Jason Momoa after going fishing in a loincloth
Jason Momoa is trying to prove that he really is the king of the sea through his latest social media post. The Aquaman actor showcased a series of photos of his recent fishing trip, only to shock the internet with what he wore when he reeled in his latest catch.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
wegotthiscovered.com
How did Rhaenyra and Daemon find out about Lucerys’ fate in ‘House of the Dragon?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon, and its source material, Fire and Blood. That was one heck of a cliffhanger to cap off the first season of House of the Dragon, but there’s one little detail that the gnarly finale seemed to leave by the wayside which may have left some of us scratching our heads.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage confirmed to be in talks for both ‘National Treasure 3’ and ‘Face/Off 2’
The Nicolas Cage renaissance is well and truly upon us, with the Academy Award winner’s days slumming it on the VOD circuit looking to be over after the one-two punch of universally-acclaimed independent drama Pig and phenomenal self-aware action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sent his stock soaring higher than it had been for a decade.
wegotthiscovered.com
The director of an action-packed international sensation tries to explain its success
RRR‘s worldwide rounds across cinemas and Netflix queues had to be one of the happiest accidents of the year. Following in the footsteps of Squid Game as a thinly-marketed release that somehow managed to blow up via word of mouth, the Tollywood musical action film rightfully shot for the stars and managed to hit quite a few, landing three nominations for the upcoming Saturn Awards in categories for Best Action/Adventure Film, Best International Film, and Best Director.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unintentionally creepy family-friendly Disney dud continues to get side-eyed and slated
Disney cornered the market on family-friendly entertainment a long time ago, but even the all-powerful Mouse House isn’t free from making the odd major misstep or two, of which 1999’s Inspector Gadget can definitely be considered a prominent example. The blockbuster adaptation of the beloved animated series came...
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘Andor’ brings back two ‘Rogue One’ faves, and ‘Tales of the Jedi’ dazzles fans and critics
Today is one of the biggest days for Star Wars releases in a very long time. Andor episode eight has dropped, featuring the welcome return of two Rogue One characters and an unexpected appearance from a sequel trilogy actor in a new role. At the same time the full, six-episode season of the animated Tales of the Jedi hit Disney Plus, filling in the blanks of Ahsoka Tano’s backstory and giving some much-needed depth to Count Dooku’s betrayal of the Jedi Order.
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye loses lawyer, documentary, and CAA in single day over anti-semitic comments
Kaye West‘s billions seem to be in bigger danger than ever before as the troubled rapper loses his counsel, representation, and documentary distribution in a stunning one-day trifecta of consequence in the wake of his increasingly bizarre behavior and ever more anti-semitic comments. West aka Ye was dropped today...
wegotthiscovered.com
A fan favorite horror that peaked with its very first scene marks 20 years of disappointment
Maintaining a level of consistent quality from beginning to end is one of the minimum requirements necessary in creating a popular and well-received movie, but the team behind 2002’s Ghost Ship didn’t get the memo. That’s not to say director Steve Beck’s supernatural nightmare is an abject failure...
wegotthiscovered.com
Matthew Perry might be the only person in the world who can’t stand Keanu Reeves
In his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and That Big Terrible Thing, due out next week, Matthew Perry reveals his opioid addiction, the fact that he escaped death twice, and the fact that he seems to severely dislike Keanu Reeves. The odd hatred for the Matrix actor can’t be completely explained...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Secret Invasion’ accidentally reveals Emilia Clarke’s pivotal MCU role
Marvel Studios is having a horrendous time with leaks at the moment, with today’s major Secret Invasion bombshell marking the third day in a row that one of the studio’s major projects has seen sensitive information make its way online ahead of time. First it was the teaser...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
Comments / 0