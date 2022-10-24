Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Related
coolcleveland.com
No Exit New Music Presents French New Music Ensemble & Pianist Playing Phiip Glass
It’s a big weekend for Cleveland’s No Exit New Music, which is presenting two guest artist programs in three days. First of all, there’s the Ensemble Court-Circuit from Paris, making their Ohio debut in two shows — Friday at the Kent State University School of Music and Saturday at SPACES’ Gallery in Ohio City. The new music ensemble, which formed in 1991 with a mission similar to No Exit’s — to perform new, cutting-edge pieces by contemporary composers — will play works by Anthony Cheung, David Felder, Violeta Cruz, Sky Macklay, David Hudry and Philippe Leroux.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland’s Mushroomhead Perform Their Traditional Halloween Show at the Agora
Who would’ve guessed that Cleveland’s Mushroomhead, formed in 1993 by drummer Steve “Skinny “Felton and some of his heavy metal buddies as a side project, would last this long?. Initially it donned anonymous jumpsuits and outré masks in order to not distract from its “serious” bands...
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
coolcleveland.com
Two Local String Quartets Play Shostakovich & Mendelssohn Octets
Arts Renaissance Tremont’s concert series resents twice the music for your money, except, of course, that their concerts are always free. Two string quartets will join forces in a concert called “The Magic of Mendelsson,” featuring Felix Mendelssohn’s String Octet in E-flat major, op. 20 and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Two Pieces for String Octet: Prelude and Scherzo, op. 11. Performing the pieces are Cleveland’s Cavani String Quartet, artistic directors of Arts Renaissance Tremont, and the Amici String Quartet, comprising members of The Cleveland Orchestra. It takes place at St. Wendelin Church (2281 Columbus Road) in Tremont.
coolcleveland.com
Maelstrom Collaborative Arts Presents Its Cadre Showcase
Maelstrom Collaborative Arts has reinvented itself several times in its existence, all the way back to when they were Theatre Ninjas, including window shows during the pandemic. And now they’re ready to do yet another new thing, returning to live performing for the first time in more than two years.
Michael Myers actor from 'Halloween Ends' reflects on time growing up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
Happy Birthday! The CLE Zoo celebrates the first birthday of a baby gorilla
Kayembe made history as the first gorilla born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in its 140-year history.
coolcleveland.com
Akron Civic Theatre Hosts Elegant Masquerade Ball
The lavishly adorned Akron Civic Theatre with its many nooks and crannies is the perfect place for a Halloween ball — which is why the theater hosts its annual masquerade at this time of year. They describe The Masque as “the most macabre, artfully elegant, daring, dramatic and decadent...
And the beat goes on: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- This will be pretty brief for me, folks, but didn’t want you to miss some important events. I’ve just had a hiccup in the health department and should be just fine in a couple of days. Are you ELECTRIC: Do you play electric guitar? Are...
Rockin’ the RV life: 2 years on the road for the Kinzbachs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are celebrating their second year of living and traveling in their motorhome. “It is hard for us to believe how fast time goes by,” Jeff said. “But we have seen a lot and experienced a lot. This podcast reflects that.”
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
dayton.com
The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland
Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
thelandcle.org
Skulls and celebrations: this Saturday, Día de Muertos is back in Cleveland
For years, Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead celebration, traveled around Cleveland in search of a home. Sometimes, the festival didn’t happen at all – an emptiness recalled by recent pandemic interruptions. Now, Día is back: On October 29, the celebration of life, remembrance, and the rich traditions of Latin America returns to Cleveland Public Theater, the celebration’s home since 2008.
coolcleveland.com
Now Is the Time
So close you can touch it. We appreciate the many well-wishers congratulating us on the 20th anniversary of CoolCleveland. Back in 2002, we began with a simple formula, really. To appreciate and celebrate and support local art, business and civic creativity. And, as easy as social media marketing is today, we encourage your own enterprise or nonprofit to keep at least a portion of your marketing dollars in the region, rather than sending 100% to Mark Zuckerberg and his irresponsible cronies in Silicon Valley. Consider locally owned outlets such as The Land, ideastream, the Observer chain, Rubber City Radio, Scene, Great Lakes Publishing, The Plain Press, CAN Journal, Cleveland Jewish News, and The Summit 91.3FM, and give them a closer look and a portion of your marketing budget or they may not be here next year, let alone two decades from now.
coolcleveland.com
Haunted History Is on Tap at the Cleveland History Center
Thu 10/27 @ 5-8PM There’s a glut of opportunities to hear ghostly stories this week, as Halloween loom on the horizon. One of those is at the Cleveland History Center’s monthly program History on Tap: Haunted History. Their storytellers will tell tales about Franklin Castle, Bessie the Lake Erie Monster and more, stories that will fuel a scavenger hunt. You can also enjoy beer, wine or a caramel apple cocktail from the cash bar; snacks will also be available for purchase. Or you can trick or treat on the Street of Shops — be sure to wear a costume to get in the mood! You can even make a pumpkin candleholder & feel like you’re back in Girl Scouts.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Orchestra Dons Costumes for the Halloween Spooktacular
Tonight the Cleveland Orchestra sheds its black dresses and elegant suits, offering a rare opportunity to see these world-class musicians dressed in costumes as silly and colorful as those some of the audience will be sporting at the Halloween Spooktacular at Severance Hall. There’ll be a bunch of expertly played...
WKYC
The latest on the auto shop explosion on Cleveland's East Side
An explosion destroyed an auto shop on Cleveland's East Side on Tuesday morning. Austin Love has the latest.
Ranking meatball subs from 5 popular chain sub shops
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Whether you call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, you just can’t beat a meatball sub sandwich. Google the meatball’s origins and you’ll get plenty of theories, but no true answer of where it came from. Perhaps pinpointing the exact origin of...
New in Town: Jason Mikell visits The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.
Video: Walk through the Haunted Yard in Parma
The scares are real in Parma, with the help of the Haunted Yard.
Comments / 0