ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

No Exit New Music Presents French New Music Ensemble & Pianist Playing Phiip Glass

It’s a big weekend for Cleveland’s No Exit New Music, which is presenting two guest artist programs in three days. First of all, there’s the Ensemble Court-Circuit from Paris, making their Ohio debut in two shows — Friday at the Kent State University School of Music and Saturday at SPACES’ Gallery in Ohio City. The new music ensemble, which formed in 1991 with a mission similar to No Exit’s — to perform new, cutting-edge pieces by contemporary composers — will play works by Anthony Cheung, David Felder, Violeta Cruz, Sky Macklay, David Hudry and Philippe Leroux.
CLEVELAND, OH
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Two Local String Quartets Play Shostakovich & Mendelssohn Octets

Arts Renaissance Tremont’s concert series resents twice the music for your money, except, of course, that their concerts are always free. Two string quartets will join forces in a concert called “The Magic of Mendelsson,” featuring Felix Mendelssohn’s String Octet in E-flat major, op. 20 and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Two Pieces for String Octet: Prelude and Scherzo, op. 11. Performing the pieces are Cleveland’s Cavani String Quartet, artistic directors of Arts Renaissance Tremont, and the Amici String Quartet, comprising members of The Cleveland Orchestra. It takes place at St. Wendelin Church (2281 Columbus Road) in Tremont.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Maelstrom Collaborative Arts Presents Its Cadre Showcase

Maelstrom Collaborative Arts has reinvented itself several times in its existence, all the way back to when they were Theatre Ninjas, including window shows during the pandemic. And now they’re ready to do yet another new thing, returning to live performing for the first time in more than two years.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron Civic Theatre Hosts Elegant Masquerade Ball

The lavishly adorned Akron Civic Theatre with its many nooks and crannies is the perfect place for a Halloween ball — which is why the theater hosts its annual masquerade at this time of year. They describe The Masque as “the most macabre, artfully elegant, daring, dramatic and decadent...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

And the beat goes on: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- This will be pretty brief for me, folks, but didn’t want you to miss some important events. I’ve just had a hiccup in the health department and should be just fine in a couple of days. Are you ELECTRIC: Do you play electric guitar? Are...
BRUNSWICK, OH
dayton.com

The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland

Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Skulls and celebrations: this Saturday, Día de Muertos is back in Cleveland

For years, Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead celebration, traveled around Cleveland in search of a home. Sometimes, the festival didn’t happen at all – an emptiness recalled by recent pandemic interruptions. Now, Día is back: On October 29, the celebration of life, remembrance, and the rich traditions of Latin America returns to Cleveland Public Theater, the celebration’s home since 2008.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Now Is the Time

So close you can touch it. We appreciate the many well-wishers congratulating us on the 20th anniversary of CoolCleveland. Back in 2002, we began with a simple formula, really. To appreciate and celebrate and support local art, business and civic creativity. And, as easy as social media marketing is today, we encourage your own enterprise or nonprofit to keep at least a portion of your marketing dollars in the region, rather than sending 100% to Mark Zuckerberg and his irresponsible cronies in Silicon Valley. Consider locally owned outlets such as The Land, ideastream, the Observer chain, Rubber City Radio, Scene, Great Lakes Publishing, The Plain Press, CAN Journal, Cleveland Jewish News, and The Summit 91.3FM, and give them a closer look and a portion of your marketing budget or they may not be here next year, let alone two decades from now.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Haunted History Is on Tap at the Cleveland History Center

Thu 10/27 @ 5-8PM There’s a glut of opportunities to hear ghostly stories this week, as Halloween loom on the horizon. One of those is at the Cleveland History Center’s monthly program History on Tap: Haunted History. Their storytellers will tell tales about Franklin Castle, Bessie the Lake Erie Monster and more, stories that will fuel a scavenger hunt. You can also enjoy beer, wine or a caramel apple cocktail from the cash bar; snacks will also be available for purchase. Or you can trick or treat on the Street of Shops — be sure to wear a costume to get in the mood! You can even make a pumpkin candleholder & feel like you’re back in Girl Scouts.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra Dons Costumes for the Halloween Spooktacular

Tonight the Cleveland Orchestra sheds its black dresses and elegant suits, offering a rare opportunity to see these world-class musicians dressed in costumes as silly and colorful as those some of the audience will be sporting at the Halloween Spooktacular at Severance Hall. There’ll be a bunch of expertly played...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New in Town: Jason Mikell visits The Yard on 3rd in Willoughby

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — The seasons are quickly changing here in Northeast Ohio, and as we soak up these last beautiful days of fall, many of us are still enjoying being outside. I decided to head over to Willoughby to enjoy some al fresco drinks and dining at The Yard on 3rd, where I met up with owner Anna Dey who explained that they’ve had busy season since first opening in June.
WILLOUGHBY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy