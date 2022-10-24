ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
MEADOWLANDS, PA
WSOC Charlotte

Man, myth, legend: Bryce Harper may have been the 'chosen one.' But his Phillies triumph was far from preordained

A century-and-a-half into professional baseball, we have not yet accepted the game's total disregard for expectations and narratives. At once leisurely and scientific, the sport lends itself to hypothesizing, mythologizing. The spring and summer center on trials — upwards of 150 for a team; 500, 600 or even 700 for a batter — that can be observed, studied, weaved into a convincing theory of what would happen next. And the fall brings the results, almost inevitably unraveling whatever expectations and understanding we thought we had built up.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros

The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

The 10 Most Important Matchups of the Astros vs. Phillies World Series

The upcoming World Series showdown between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is a historic mismatch based on their regular-season records, but that's not what will decide the series. As for what will, allow us to share some notions. We've taken a deep dive into 10 particular matchups that could...
Bleacher Report

MLB Free Agents Who Did the Most to Help/Hurt Their Market Value in the Postseason

Fantastic or horrific, MLB postseason performance likely doesn't have all that much of an impact on what a free agent is worth. Let's acknowledge that much right away. Unless you're a big believer in the importance of the "clutch gene," it's simply a minuscule sample size compared to the past few seasons' worth of data. It's on par with how much production in a bowl game or an NCAA tournament run affects where a college athlete will be drafted, which often probably isn't much.
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Players Who Can Earn New Contracts after Fall Classic

Right now, all eyes are on the 2022 World Series between highly favored Houston Astros and the underdog Philadelphia Phillies. Outside of the overall excitement that comes with the Fall Classic, baseball fans are going to be looking at the individual performances because that's what puts players into another category that could lead to Cooperstown.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

World Series 2022: Full Schedule, TV Info, Start Times for Phillies vs. Astros

The waiting may be the hardest part for the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. With Philadelphia wrapping up its National League Championship Series win over the San Diego Padres in five games and Houston sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, there will be a four-day break before the World Series begins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Anthony Rizzo: Aaron Judge Suggested He's 'Worth More' Than Yankees' Contract Offer

After being swept out of the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees face the possibility of losing outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency. In a profile from ESPN's Jeff Passan, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo said the presumptive AL MVP told Rizzo he was "worth more" than what the team offered after general manager Brian Cashman went public with the contract offer in April.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata joins Phillies celebration

It's nice to see the Eagles getting behind the Phillies these days. Center Jason Kelce got things rolling at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night by chugging a beer and dancing with the Phanatic, the team mascot, and Mailata's impromptu interaction with Phillies fans made the weekend even better for Philadelphia sports fans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner Set to Keep Aaron Boone as Manager: 'I Don't See a Change'

Aaron Boone will return as the New York Yankees' manager in 2023, per comments made by team owner Hal Steinbrenner on Wednesday. "As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said, per Mark Didtler of the Associated Press. "I don’t see a change there."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

