Wednesday was a bit windy in northern California, but we still had sun and close to seasonable highs. It will be a cold night for the higher elevations. We'll have bright, breezy weather Thursday, but not as windy as Wednesday. The second of two disturbances is leaving our region this evening, and although we'll still have gusty wind at times tonight and early tomorrow, it will weaken throughout the day. Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonable with lows ranging from the 20s in the mountains to the 40s and lower 50s in the valley and foothills. Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy and a little warmer than Wednesday. Highs will range from the 50s in the mountains to the 60s and lower to mid 70s in the foothills and the valley.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO