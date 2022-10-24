ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 2M migrant encounters reported in past year, breaking US record

By Luke Barr
 5 days ago

There were 2.7 million migrant encounters along the southern border of the United States in the past 12 months, the highest in the nation’s history, data released as part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s fiscal year end show.

The previous record was 1.9 million in fiscal year 2021.

In September, there were 227,547 migrant encounters along the southwest border. CBP says 19% of those encounters were repeat offenders and represents a 12% increase from August.

CPB says they are enforcing not only Title 8, which is standard immigration removal policy, but also Title 42 -- the Trump-era policy that allowed migrants seeking asylum along the southern border to be expelled under the public health emergency authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- by a court order .

The highest month in fiscal year 2022 was May, which saw more than 235,000 migrants encountered along the southwest border, according to the data.

Cocaine (-81%) and Fentanyl (-19%) seizures decreased along the border, while meth and heroin seizures increased compared to last fiscal year.

“DHS has been executing a comprehensive and deliberate strategy to secure our borders and build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” the Department of Homeland Security said in the statement.

john
6d ago

I’d like to see the arrests of people who lie to these people, promise them they will be allowed in and then they face the reality of our laws. Whoever this is, needs to be persecuted for crimes against humanity for deceiving these people and lying to them about the process of our immigration system. There is a process, quotas and laws. Latin America is not the only region of immigrants who deserve a fair shot.

mountain girl
6d ago

U tube has other countries saying how America is letting anyone cross. Actually aiding and assisting. Australia thinks we have 8 million known migrants and who knows the number since no one seems to care. We allow anyone that can walk cross. Prisoners, gangs, cartels we don’t care. We look so weak with open borders, dementia Biden, cackling Harris, energy dependency. Look on u tube and internet America is a laughing stock! So many videos of biden and border gone wild. America is no longer strong with the circus we have going

Joe Blow
6d ago

Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, they are all emptying out their jails at our Southern border just as Fidel Castro did in 1980

