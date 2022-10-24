ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effort, PA

State police nab sword-wielding clown who robbed Poconos gas station

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RR9Bu_0ik0tJk600

Police have apprehended a man who robbed an Effort gas station while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword less than two weeks ago.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, following an investigation and tips from community members, a suspect to the robbery was developed and identified as one William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville. After an extensive investigation consisting of interviews and search warrants, Clancy was taken into custody on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office has approved charges including three counts of robbery, reckless endangerment, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of instruments of a crime.

State police from the Fern Ridge barracks were dispatched to the Uni Mart gas station and convenience store on Route 115 near an intersection with Jonas Road at 4:54 a.m. on Oct. 13 for reports of a robbery.

Clancy allegedly entered the building the rear, wearing a clown mask and holding a samurai sword. According to police reports, he demanded the cashier open the cash drawer, and after taking the money, he exited the business and traveled into a nearby wooded area.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Five armed men nabbed by police near school

PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Student in police custody after having firearm on bus

PINE RIDGE, Pa. — In Pike County, officials at Lehman Intermediate School in Lehman Township say a student had a gun on a school bus Tuesday afternoon. The school was placed on lockdown until the student was apprehended. Police discovered the firearm, which was unloaded and inoperable. Officials say...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man charged after spray-painting buildings in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged after allegedly spray-painting buildings in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 27, at around 4:23 p.m., an officer was alerted by an employee at Liberty Village that there was a man on the property actively spray-painting buildings, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Man sentenced for robbery involving bomb threat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man identified as a suspect in a 2019 bank robbery in West Scranton through DNA recovered has been sentenced. Judge Barrasse Chambers confirmed with Eyewitness News that Vasiliy Chinikaylo, 32, of Swyoersville, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 to 23 months in Lackawanna County Prison plus five years probation on […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly uses homeowner’s backyard as restroom

LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after he was allegedly found going to the bathroom in the backyard of a home in Wayne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 28 around 11:00 a.m. community security in Lake Township had a man detained for reportedly defecating in a […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Moosic police ask for help to identify theft suspects

MOOSIC, Pa. (WOLF) — The Moosic Borough Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in helping to identify two theft suspects. Police believe two men were involved in the theft of cooking oil. The theft occurred around Noon on Monday at Grande Pizza and Family Restaurant at...
MOOSIC, PA
WBRE

Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
NANTICOKE, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 10-26

Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Oct. 26, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released its weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Honesdale man arrested on burglary charges

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wayne County District Attorney announced on Monday the arrest of a Forest City man for the attempted burglary of a Bistro and the burglary of an apartment in Honesdale. According to a police criminal complaint, on Friday, September 23, Honesdale police responded to the Stourbridge Bistro in the 800 […]
HONESDALE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man who wore clown mask, carried sword to rob store north of Lehigh Valley is arrested, police say

A 39-year-old Monroe County man is charged with robbing a convenience store Oct. 13 while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, Pennsylvania State Police report. William Clancy, of the Albrightsville section of the township, was arrested Saturday after an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, police...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

North Catasauqua woman pleads guilty in loose dogs incidents

N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A North Catasauqua woman whose dogs ran loose in her neighborhood has pleaded guilty. Court records show Tanya Pridgeon pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to not keeping her pets properly confined. This comes after her dogs got out multiple times and went after people and...
WFMZ-TV Online

Mom threatened daughter, police, before 3-hour standoff, police say

JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police. Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday. When police...
JIM THORPE, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested following physical altercation in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man is facing several charges following a physical altercation Saturday night in Hackettstown, police said. On October 22, at around 10:41 p.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Grand Ave for a report of a physical dispute involving 5 individuals, police said.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

2K+
Followers
804
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy