NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Radio Call of Bryce Harper's Home Run Is Legendary
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
Must Listen: Bryce Harper describes what it's like playing for Phillies fans
A Must Listen: A lot can be said about what it means to be a Philadelphia Phillies fan. But what Bryce Harper had to say might just be the perfect description.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Broadcaster Joe Davis Earns Praise For Call Of Bryce Harper’s NLCS Home Run
Bryce Harper sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series with a dramatic home run against the San Diego Padres in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. The homer was Harper’s second of the series against the Padres and played a part in earning...
MLB
Astros-Phillies position-by-position breakdown
Well, here’s a first: A past League Championship Series matchup is now a World Series matchup. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET/7 CT on FOX. The Astros and Phillies previously met in October way back in the 1980 NLCS. That was a...
Who Is Most Likely to Throw Out the Phillies First Pitch at the World Series?
Five former Philadelphia Phillies have thrown out the first pitch thus far in the postseason. Which former players might get a chance to do so in the World Series?
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
Phillies anthem 'Dancing on My Own' deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team
"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."
Phillymag.com
About Last Night: Phillies Clinch World Series Berth and Broad Street Goes Nuts
Poles were climbed, fireworks went off, Elmo came out, dance-offs erupted. It was pure joy. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The idea of a “town square” is somewhat quaint and old-timey, but one thing I...
Yardbarker
Watch: Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata joins Phillies celebration
It's nice to see the Eagles getting behind the Phillies these days. Center Jason Kelce got things rolling at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night by chugging a beer and dancing with the Phanatic, the team mascot, and Mailata's impromptu interaction with Phillies fans made the weekend even better for Philadelphia sports fans.
Yardbarker
White Sox Fans React to Bryce Harper’s 2-Run Bomb
White Sox fans lament organizational failures as they watch Bryce Harper win the NL Pennant. It’s hard out here for a Chicago White Sox fan. Aside from being the “Second City’s Second Team”, being reduced to a trivia question associated with gambling, and growing up, watching your team as the bad guy in two feel–good baseball movie franchises (One of which required literal divine intervention). This past year, White Sox fans suffered through the most disappointing season in recent memory, going from being favored to win the World Series to finishing 81-81. Now we have to watch an old target go to the World Series the team could be playing in.
