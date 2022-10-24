White Sox fans lament organizational failures as they watch Bryce Harper win the NL Pennant. It’s hard out here for a Chicago White Sox fan. Aside from being the “Second City’s Second Team”, being reduced to a trivia question associated with gambling, and growing up, watching your team as the bad guy in two feel–good baseball movie franchises (One of which required literal divine intervention). This past year, White Sox fans suffered through the most disappointing season in recent memory, going from being favored to win the World Series to finishing 81-81. Now we have to watch an old target go to the World Series the team could be playing in.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO