Carroll County, IN

Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hl1rO_0ik0t1wH00

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits.

PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana.

A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said.

Family and friends of the kangaroo’s owner have been searching the surrounding areas, according to police.

Law enforcement and animal control in the area are not aiding in the search for the kangaroo, the sheriff said, but the owner does have proper permits to own kangaroos.

The Carroll County Sheriff said Sunday he believes the male owner keeps two kangaroos, although only one is loose.

If anyone sees the animal, authorities are asking that you do not approach it and instead call 911.

FOX59 has reached out to the owner of the kangaroo for more information and pictures of the pet.

Tra Allen
2d ago

how do you obtain papers to lawfully keep a kangaroo as a pet? and yes do not approach it they like to box and we don't need some hillbilly getting his two front teeth knocked out but I kangaroo

Reply(1)
9
Kelly Rinker
3d ago

Breaks my heart. We need to outlaw captivity of wild animals.

Reply
15
Judy Soward
3d ago

Trust me no one where I live has seen it. Absolutely no heart attacks reported here

Reply
8
