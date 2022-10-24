Read full article on original website
When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?
It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.
Thrillist
The McRib Is Returning to McDonald's for One Last Time
The McRib has been on and off menus for years now. And while the cult-fave sandwich is officially returning to restaurants nationwide on October 31—it'll mark its final debut, the company is claiming. McDonald’s is hosting an official Farewell Tour, complete with throwback march and the McRib's final menu bow.
Popular McDonald’s Item Returning Soon - But With Sad News
A popular McDonald's item will soon be returning - but there's a catch.
KFC brings back menu favorite after eight years – but there’s a catch
KFC fans have celebrated the return of a favorite menu item, the KFC Twister Wraps, but not all customers have reason to be happy. The fast food chain originally debuted Twister Wraps in the early 2000s. The wraps were so popular among customers that many despaired when KFC removed the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
thebrag.com
The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online
McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
McDonald's cooks up McRib's 'Farewell Tour'
McDonald's seasonal McRib will return on Halloween to its fast food menus across the United States, but the company teased it will be the legendary sandwich's "Farewell Tour."
See inside Chick-fil-A's newest drive-thru only location as the chain struggles with the highest wait times in fast food
Chick-fil-A now has more than 30 drive-thru only locations. They're part of the popular chicken chain's strategy to cut down long wait times.
I ordered the same meal at Chick-fil-A and Wingstop, and the bigger chain dominated almost every category
I ordered chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, french fries, and brownies from both famous fast-food chains to see which had the best food and value.
McDonald’s McRib Farewell May Actually Impact the Stock Market — Here’s How
When McDonald's on Monday announced a Farewell Tour for its iconic McRib sandwich -- the tangy, sauce-drenched meat/pickles/onion concoction that debuted in 1980 -- you could almost hear the whimpers...
