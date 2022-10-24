ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Let's Eat LA

When Is the McRib Coming Back to McDonald’s in 2022?

It's a question that has been asked by many and answered by few. But it's time to get excited because the McRib should be coming back soon—and according to past release dates, it could be sooner than you think. Here's what you need to know.
Thrillist

The McRib Is Returning to McDonald's for One Last Time

The McRib has been on and off menus for years now. And while the cult-fave sandwich is officially returning to restaurants nationwide on October 31—it'll mark its final debut, the company is claiming. McDonald’s is hosting an official Farewell Tour, complete with throwback march and the McRib's final menu bow.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
thebrag.com

The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online

McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
Mashed

McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
