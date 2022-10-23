Read full article on original website
Ivey gets a ‘D’ in report card stacking up U.S. governors’ fiscal policies
(The Center Square) – Gov. Kay Ivey’s years-long support of an increased gas tax in Alabama landed her in the bottom tier of a new report grading states’ top-level leaders on their fiscal policies. The Cato Institute, a public policy organization focused on limited government, recently released...
Illinois attorney general candidates differ on Pritzker's pandemic orders, prosecutorial discretion
(The Center Square) – How to combat crime and how to handle consecutive COVID-19 executive orders were central to a discussion between the two major party candidates for Illinois attorney general during a forum this week. WTTW hosted Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore Tuesday. The...
Nevada police endorse Lombardo, gives Sisolak vote of 'no confidence'
(The Center Square) – The Nevada Police Union has endorsed Joe Lombardo for Nevada Governor, it announced Monday. In a poll last week, 95.3% of NPU members (451-22) gave Governor Steve Sisolak a vote of "No Confidence." The union represents public safety employees like highway patrol troopers, parole and...
Texas election integrity task forces sent to Harris County to ensure irregularities don’t occur
(The Center Square) – Inspectors from the Texas Secretary of State and Attorney General’s Election Integrity Team have been sent to Harris County to observe and monitor voting processes. Inspectors were sent after numerous voting irregularities were reported after the 2020 election and 2022 March primary election and...
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that they had “watched...
Kari Lake holds tight lead in latest Arizona governor’s race poll
(The Center Square) – Republican Kari Lake has the edge in the Arizona governor’s race, according to a new poll. Lake holds a tight 2.5-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a poll released by Data Orbital this week. The poll showed Lake with 46.7% support and Hobbs with 44.2% support; 6% of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
Baker earns a 'C' 'in report card analyzing governors’ fiscal policies
(The Center Square) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker earned a middling score in a new annual analysis stacking up U.S. governors’ fiscal policies. The ranking was based on such factors as his opposition to the upcoming surtax ballot question and tax increases earlier in his administration. The Cato...
Fetterman, Oz debate economy, offer support to ‘forgotten Pennsylvanians,’ American Dream
(The Center Square) – During the long-awaited debate between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, the candidates attempted to show their fitness for office amid health scares and personal attacks. The Tuesday night debate was the most significant platform that Democrat...
Illinois governor candidates focus on getting out the vote with two weeks left
(The Center Square) – With two weeks before polls close, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue their get-out-the-vote efforts. After an official event Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his campaign’s efforts over the next two weeks are to get people to vote. “So at least on my side of the...
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time in office. Pritzker was elected back in 2018 to be the state's 43rd governor. Since taking office the following...
California student test scores show pandemic stress
(The Center Square) – More than half of California students did not meet state English standards and two-thirds did not meet math standards in state assessments taken this year, according to test score data released Monday by California's Education Department. After facing scrutiny for delays, the state released the...
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
Michigan’s latest tax incentive, $526M, harshly criticized
(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says 1,569 jobs will be created, and critics are howling at such a cost to taxpayers for expansions to plants already in Michigan. Whitmer on Tuesday said a $526 million tax incentive – that's more than $335,000 per job – is...
Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
Wyoming has the most favorable tax climate for businesses
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has the most favorable tax climate in the nation for businesses, according to a new ranking. The Cowboy State ranks No. 1 on the Tax Foundation's 2023 index of states based off their business tax climates. The index "enables business leaders, government policymakers, and...
Report: Alaska's fiscal health the best in the country
(The Center Square) - Alaska exited the COVID-19 pandemic with a financial surplus of $96,800 per taxpayer, snagging first place in an analysis of each state’s fiscal health. Alaska had a $41.5 billion tax surplus following 2021, according to financial watchdog Truth in Accounting. The group studied the most...
California's flavored tobacco ban is on next month's ballot
(The Center Square) – California voters will soon determine the fate of the state’s flavored tobacco ban. Among the seven initiatives appearing on the November ballot is Proposition 31. The initiative asks voters whether to uphold or repeal Senate Bill 793, a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020 that bans retailers from selling flavored tobacco products – including menthol cigarettes.
Report: Oklahoma's fiscal health improves
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma went from a budget deficit of $2.4 billion to a surplus of over $5 billion in one year, a new report shows. The improvement in the state's financial health was primarily a result of federal COVID stimulus money and pension plan investment returns, which means the state's future financial stability will depend on sound financial decisions from the legislature, the report said.
Brad Klippert enters Washington secretary of state race as a write-in candidate
(The Center Square) – Washington state voters won’t see Rep. Brad Klippert’s name on the ballot for secretary of state during this year’s general election, but he is a candidate for the job. That’s because Klippert, a Republican from Kennewick, is running a write-in campaign challenging...
Kentucky lawmakers reject League of Cities revenue plan
(The Center Square) – Any thought that the Kentucky General Assembly might consider legislation in the upcoming session to expand how cities can generate more revenue was shot down by Republican leaders on Tuesday. Representatives from the Kentucky League of Cities presented the group’s 2023 legislative agenda during an...
