Tennessee Titans Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium

Tennessee Titans release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just last week, the Tennessee Titans reached a proposed agreement with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new enclosed stadium. Now, fans have a first look at rendered images that give a glimpse of how the potential new stadium will look.
