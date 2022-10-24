First-round playoff games announced by MHSAA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The MHSAA released its 2022 high school football playoff pairings on Sunday, which include several local matchups in the first round.

After missing the playoffs last year, East Kentwood (5-4) will have a tough test early on when they take on undefeated Rockford (9-0). Another local matchup in Division 1 pits two strong programs against each other with Grandville (7-2) making the trip to take on Caledonia (8-1).

In Division 2, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) will take on Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0), and Portage Northern (6-3) will play at Byron Center (7-2).

A key matchup in Division 3 will have Sparta (6-3) playing against the Muskegon Big Reds (7-2), who are making their 23rd straight appearance in the postseason.

In Division 5, the defending state champions Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) will host Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4).

For a full list of West Michigan matchups , see below:

DIVISON 1

Region 1, District 1

East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (9-0)

Grandville (7-2) at Caledonia (8-1)

DIVISON 2

Region 1, District 1

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0)

Traverse City Central (5-4) at Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2)

Region 1, District 2

Portage Northern (6-3) at Byron Center (7-2)

East Lansing (6-3) at Battle Creek Central (7-2)

DIVISON 3

Region 2, District 1

Sparta (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)

Cedar Springs (5-4) at Coopersville (6-3)

Region 2, District 2

East Grand Rapids (4-5) at St Joseph (8-1)

Lowell (6-3) at Zeeland West (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

Sturgis (5-4) at Mason (9-0)

DIVISON 4

Region 1, District 1

Big Rapids (7-2) at Whitehall (9-0)

Ludington (7-2) at Fruitport (7-2)

Region 1, District 2

Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) at Grand Rapids South Christian (9-0)

Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4)

Region 2, District 1

Paw Paw (4-5) at Edwardsburg (8-1)

Niles (5-4) at Three Rivers (5-4)

Region 2, District 2

Vicksburg (5-4) at Hastings (8-1

DIVISON 5

Region 1, District 2

Shepherd (6-3) at Muskegon Oakridge (8-1)

Howard City Tri County (7-2) at Belding (8-1)

Region 2, District 1

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)

Hopkins (5-4) at Berrien Springs (6-2)

Region 2, Distri ct 2

Olivet (7-2) at Portland (8-1)

DIVISON 6

Region 2, District 1

Montague (3-6) at Reed City (8-1)

Kent City (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2)

Region 3, District 1

Watervliet (6-3) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1)

Buchanan (8-1) at Constantine (8-1)

DIVISON 7

Region 1, District 2

Ravenna (6-3) at North Muskegon (8-1)

Region 2, District 1

Bath (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4)

Region 3, District 1

Niles Brandywine (4-5) at Lawton (7-2)

Delton Kellogg (4-5) at Schoolcraft (6-3)

Region 3, Distric t 2

Homer (7-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3)

Union City (7-2) at Hudson (8-1)

DIVISON 8

Region 2, Distric t 1

White Cloud (6-3) at Beal City (9-0)

Carson City-Crystal (8-1) at Fowler (8-1)

Region 3, Distric t 1

Decatur (6-3) at Reading (7-2)

White Pigeon (6-3) at Centreville (6-3

8-PLAYER DIVISON 1

Region 3

Tekonsha (7-2) at Martin (7-2)

Gobles (7-2) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2)

8-PLAYER DIVISON 2

Region 4

Camden-Frontier (5-4) at Colon (9-0)

Mendon (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (8-1)

