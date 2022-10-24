ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

First-round playoff games announced by MHSAA

By Marlee Wierda, Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVWnL_0ik0sl9h00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The MHSAA released its 2022 high school football playoff pairings on Sunday, which include several local matchups in the first round.

After missing the playoffs last year, East Kentwood (5-4) will have a tough test early on when they take on undefeated Rockford (9-0). Another local matchup in Division 1 pits two strong programs against each other with Grandville (7-2) making the trip to take on Caledonia (8-1).

In Division 2, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) will take on Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0), and Portage Northern (6-3) will play at Byron Center (7-2).

A key matchup in Division 3 will have Sparta (6-3) playing against the Muskegon Big Reds (7-2), who are making their 23rd straight appearance in the postseason.

In Division 5, the defending state champions Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) will host Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4).

Full Football Frenzy Coverage

For a full list of West Michigan matchups , see below:

DIVISON 1

Region 1, District 1

  • East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (9-0)
  • Grandville (7-2) at Caledonia (8-1)

DIVISON 2

Region 1, District 1

  • Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (6-3) at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (9-0)
  • Traverse City Central (5-4) at Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2)

Region 1, District 2

  • Portage Northern (6-3) at Byron Center (7-2)
  • East Lansing (6-3) at Battle Creek Central (7-2)

DIVISON 3

Region 2, District 1

  • Sparta (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)
  • Cedar Springs (5-4) at Coopersville (6-3)

Region 2, District 2

  • East Grand Rapids (4-5) at St Joseph (8-1)
  • Lowell (6-3) at Zeeland West (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

  • Sturgis (5-4) at Mason (9-0)

DIVISON 4

Region 1, District 1

  • Big Rapids (7-2) at Whitehall (9-0)
  • Ludington (7-2) at Fruitport (7-2)

Region 1, District 2

  • Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) at Grand Rapids South Christian (9-0)
  • Ada Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4)

Region 2, District 1

  • Paw Paw (4-5) at Edwardsburg (8-1)
  • Niles (5-4) at Three Rivers (5-4)

Region 2, District 2

  • Vicksburg (5-4) at Hastings (8-1

DIVISON 5

Region 1, District 2

  • Shepherd (6-3) at Muskegon Oakridge (8-1)
  • Howard City Tri County (7-2) at Belding (8-1)

Region 2, District 1

  • Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)
  • Hopkins (5-4) at Berrien Springs (6-2)

Region 2, Distri ct 2

  • Olivet (7-2) at Portland (8-1)

DIVISON 6

Region 2, District 1

  • Montague (3-6) at Reed City (8-1)
  • Kent City (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2)

Region 3, District 1

  • Watervliet (6-3) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-1)
  • Buchanan (8-1) at Constantine (8-1)

DIVISON 7

Region 1, District 2

  • Ravenna (6-3) at North Muskegon (8-1)

Region 2, District 1

  • Bath (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4)

Region 3, District 1

  • Niles Brandywine (4-5) at Lawton (7-2)
  • Delton Kellogg (4-5) at Schoolcraft (6-3)

Region 3, Distric t 2

  • Homer (7-2) at Jackson Lumen Christi (6-3)
  • Union City (7-2) at Hudson (8-1)

DIVISON 8

Region 2, Distric t 1

  • White Cloud (6-3) at Beal City (9-0)
  • Carson City-Crystal (8-1) at Fowler (8-1)

Region 3, Distric t 1

  • Decatur (6-3) at Reading (7-2)
  • White Pigeon (6-3) at Centreville (6-3

8-PLAYER DIVISON 1

Region 3

  • Tekonsha (7-2) at Martin (7-2)
  • Gobles (7-2) at Adrian Lenawee Christian (7-2)

8-PLAYER DIVISON 2

Region 4

  • Camden-Frontier (5-4) at Colon (9-0)
  • Mendon (7-2) at Climax-Scotts (8-1)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

MHSAA announces football playoff pairings

(WNDU) - The regular season came to a close this past weekend for high school football teams in Michigan, but several teams in our area will play at least one more game after advancing to the playoffs!. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) announced this year’s playoff pairings Sunday...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?

There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Michigan Sheriff By Day, Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers By Night

Many Michiganders hold day jobs and do something else on the side. One Michigan sheriff has a side gig performing as Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers. People have to remember the men and women who work in law enforcement are no different when they are not working as the rest of us. Many officers have spouses, and kids, have to pay bills, go to the doctor, go to the dentist, like sports, like to have fun, and have hobbies.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

25 Michigan school districts to receive electric buses

(CBS DETROIT) - Twenty-five school districts across the state of Michigan will receive electric buses as part of the Biden administration's Clean School Bus Program.The program is sending nearly a billion dollars to 389 school districts across the nation, as part of a way to help get more zero-emission vehicles on the road. The program also hopes to help "produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities," according to a release from the Environmental Protection Agency.Pontiac City School District is receiving the most buses in the state, with 25. Of the 25 districts, only five are receiving more than 10 buses, and only Jackson Public Schools and Pontiac are receiving more than 20.You can find the list of all of the districts in Michigan receiving buses here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan

The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy