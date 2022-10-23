For anyone looking for a safe place for their kids to trick-or-treat safely, Northeast Community College in Norfolk invites you to head out to their Spooktacular celebration. Student ambassador Emily Plagman says the celebration will consists of many interactive booths for the kids including a petting zoo, children’s haunted house, and cauldron toss. She says tickets are needed to participate in the booths, and all proceeds raised stay with the kids at Northeast.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO