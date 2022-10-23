Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Man charged in August deaths in Laurel moved from hospital to jail
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with killing four people in a small northeast Nebraska town in August has been released from a hospital and moved to a jail. The Nebraska State Patrol says 42-year-old Jason Jones of Laurel was released from a Lincoln hospital and taken to a state Department of Corrections center on Wednesday.
norfolkneradio.com
High speed pursuit leads to arrest of Verdigre man
A high-speed pursuit that spanned several counties ends with the arrest of a Verdigre man. Stanton County Sheriffs monitored a radio call around 2:30 a.m. Monday after a vehicle failed to stop on South First Street for Norfolk Police. Sheriffs attempted to stop the vehicle for a stop sign violation on 558th Avenue, but the vehicle, a 2007 Dodge Van, took off initiating a high speed pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Probation check turns into drug arrest
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were doing a search on a probationer's residence when they found controlled substances. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a home in the 800 block of S. 12th St. to help a Nebraska State Probation Officer. It was reported the...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested for possession, cited for child neglect
Norfolk Police arrested a man Monday after controlled substance were found at a house with a person on probation. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 800 block of South 12th Street around 3:10 p.m. yesterday after a State Probation Officer found controlled substances within the residents while conducting a search. The officer found several small bags of meth, a pipe, and a scale in the residence’s bedroom. Several young children were also located within the residence.
Man arrested after employee finds recording device in Emerson business’s bathroom
Police were able to confirm that the suspicious device was a hidden recording device placed in the bathroom.
Sioux City police searching for armed robbery suspect
Police received a report of a robbery at a business on Hamilton Boulevard on Monday.
Iowa man serving life sentence dies in prison
An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for murder in Woodbury County has died in prison Friday.
albionnewsonline.com
Two are arrested on drug charges
Boone County Sheriff’s Department has announced that two rural Albion residents were arrested on drug charges after a search warrant was served on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at a rural Albion home. Deputies of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Nebraska State Patrol, executed a search warrant at...
Business owners react to robbery in Onawa
There is currently no threat to the public according to the sheriff’s office and the incident is still under investigation.
Officials provide more information on Onawa bank robbery
West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery
Sioux City residents injured saving dog during house fire
Smoke could be seen emitting from a residence in Sioux City in the late afternoon.
State investigates cause of Carthage blaze that destroyed entire block
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a large fire in Carthage, Missouri Saturday, leaving the entire block leveled in ash by Sunday morning. The Carthage Fire Department said its crews were dispatched to the scene just before 8 p.m. They found a commercial building near the old Henson Metal […]
Hwy 43 in McDonald County closed due to large grass fire
According to the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency, a large grass fire closes Highway 43 due to smoke.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify victim of fatal accident
The Burt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash from Sunday. Authorities said Seth Blimling, 21, died after losing control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident southeast of Tekamah.
norfolkneradio.com
Tuesday's subdistrict and district volleyball scores
Tuesday's subdistrict and district volleyball scores. South Sioux City def. Schuyler, 25-27, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 15-13 North Bend Central def. Bishop Neumann, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 Subdistrict C1-5 at Logan View. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-14, 25-21, 27-25 Subdistrict C1-7 at Columbus Lakeview. Columbus Lakeview def. Aurora, 25-19, 23-25,...
norfolkneradio.com
19th annual Spooktacular happening tonight at Northeast C.C.
For anyone looking for a safe place for their kids to trick-or-treat safely, Northeast Community College in Norfolk invites you to head out to their Spooktacular celebration. Student ambassador Emily Plagman says the celebration will consists of many interactive booths for the kids including a petting zoo, children’s haunted house, and cauldron toss. She says tickets are needed to participate in the booths, and all proceeds raised stay with the kids at Northeast.
KELOLAND TV
Electric car fire closes highway west of Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D (KELO) — No one was hurt when an electric car caught fire west of Vermillion, according to a post from Vermillion Fire and EMS. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says it happened on Highway 50 near the Business Route exit just after 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Crews arriving on scene found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch.
norfolkneradio.com
Monday's local and area sports results; Tuesday's schedule
The season came to an end on Monday for Lutheran High Northeast volleyball team after falling to Stanton 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 26-24, in the opening round of the C2-6 subdistrict at Clarkson. The end of the season also brought an end to the coaching career of legendary Eagle boss Kathy Gebhardt, who, last week, announced her retirement from coaching at the end of the season. Gebhardt ends her 16-year tenure as Lutheran High head coach with three state championships.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State volleyball ranked third in latest AVCA Division II coaches poll
Wayne State is ranked third in the latest AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday. The Wildcats received 18 first-place votes and 1,090 points in voting conducted by various coaches from across the nation. The Wildcats are 24-1 and tied for first in the NSIC with a 14-1...
Comments / 0