ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Jersey Guy Ray Rossi remembers Superstorm Sandy hitting NJ

For anyone who listened to New Jersey 101.5 from 2002 until when he left in 2015, Ray Rossi was and is the quintessential "Jersey Guy." That's what he was known as when he cohosted afternoons with Craig Carton, and then with Casey Bartholomew. He later hosted a late-night show where we did some of the best crossovers of my career.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country

These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
94.5 PST

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Biggest Company In New Jersey is One of the Biggest in America

The top three states' "economies" are California at number one, Texas at number two, and New York at number three. All three with huge economies that are larger than many countries around the world. In fact, all of the top ten U.S. state economies are very impressive and maybe you've wondered where does New Jersey fit, in this scheme?
GEORGIA STATE
Beach Radio

The Best Date Night Restaurant In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

If you're feeling romantic and you have a big occasion coming up, don't you want to take your love to the best date night restaurant New Jersey has to offer?. There is nothing that is better than a romantic dinner with the one you love at one of the great restaurants New Jersey has to offer. We have so many great backdrops that would be the perfect setting for the perfect dinner.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Murphy promised a COVID response review, where is it?

Nearly 35,000 deaths are blamed on COVID-19 in New Jersey. For month, Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly promised a review of the state's response to the pandemic, but it is unclear if that review has even begun. On Tuesday, Murphy was asked for a status report. After some hesitation, he...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy