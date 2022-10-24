Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
New Jersey indoor amusement parks and other year-round fun in NJ
There are more year-round, indoor amusement facilities than ever in New Jersey. A handful of places have indoor rides — including roller coasters — and arcade games. Even more spots offer trampolines for jumping regardless of the weather, while some have added "American Ninja Warrior" style challenge courses.
Jersey Guy Ray Rossi remembers Superstorm Sandy hitting NJ
For anyone who listened to New Jersey 101.5 from 2002 until when he left in 2015, Ray Rossi was and is the quintessential "Jersey Guy." That's what he was known as when he cohosted afternoons with Craig Carton, and then with Casey Bartholomew. He later hosted a late-night show where we did some of the best crossovers of my career.
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country
These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
New Jersey’s favorite Bruce lyrics and why
No matter where you're from, you can't deny that Bruce Springsteen is one of the great songwriters of all time. When Bruce writes songs, not only does he tell you a story, but he puts you right in the middle of the picture he is painting or the room he is describing.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
How the Best Pizza in New Jersey is Not from New Jersey
There are a few things that we take pretty seriously here in New Jersey. Whether or not Central Jersey actually exists (it doesn't). Sports teams (go Phillies!). I mean, ask anyone down the shore what the best boardwalk pizza is and there's a decent chance that a fistfight will break out.
The Biggest Company In New Jersey is One of the Biggest in America
The top three states' "economies" are California at number one, Texas at number two, and New York at number three. All three with huge economies that are larger than many countries around the world. In fact, all of the top ten U.S. state economies are very impressive and maybe you've wondered where does New Jersey fit, in this scheme?
The Best Date Night Restaurant In New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you're feeling romantic and you have a big occasion coming up, don't you want to take your love to the best date night restaurant New Jersey has to offer?. There is nothing that is better than a romantic dinner with the one you love at one of the great restaurants New Jersey has to offer. We have so many great backdrops that would be the perfect setting for the perfect dinner.
Amazing, Most Historic Fast Food Spot In New Jersey Is Almost 100 Years Old
I'll be honest, I'm not too big on fast food; the occasional Chic-Fil-A chicken sandwich or a burrito from Taco Bell will do it for me. However, if you count Wawa as fast food, then I eat fast food a lot!. Just because I don't eat fast food often doesn't...
Hey, NJ: Heading to Disney World for Jersey Week? What to Expect
Every year, the teacher’s convention in New Jersey takes place in the beginning of November, which means kids have off from school. So how do you keep them entertained for a whole week? You take them to Disney World, of course. “Jersey Week” is known to locals in Florida...
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
Fresh turkey tastes better – Where to get one in NJ
If you love to cook, like me, chances are Thanksgiving is like your Super Bowl. Everything about preparing the meal is fun and exciting, from choosing which side dishes to prepare to slow roasting the Turkey. Nothing is better, for me, than a house full of family and friends all...
Amazing New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Expensive Zip Code List
We all know there is a lot of money floating around New Jersey. Most of us are unsuccessfully searching for it each day. According to a recent report, one Garden State town is among the richest in the whole country. We have heard plenty of stories about the rich towns...
Murphy promised a COVID response review, where is it?
Nearly 35,000 deaths are blamed on COVID-19 in New Jersey. For month, Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly promised a review of the state's response to the pandemic, but it is unclear if that review has even begun. On Tuesday, Murphy was asked for a status report. After some hesitation, he...
