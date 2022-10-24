ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IN

cbs4indy.com

State police update on boy found in suitcase

Police identified a 5-year-old boy found inside a suitcase in April. One person has been arrested while another remains at large.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

A Carroll County Sheriff's deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff's office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month's general election.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. The South Bend Tribune reports that an Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Authorities searching for car shop employee accused of scamming customers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 45-year-old John Bragg II in connection to a case crossing state lines. Bragg is facing theft and fraud charges in Indiana and in Florida. Investigators say Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Whiteland and scammed customers out of thousands of dollars. “People may have paid tens […]
WHITELAND, IN
WTHR

1 killed in I-65 crash in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a semi late Tuesday in White County. Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before midnight on Interstate 65 near the 196 mile marker. Investigators believe a 2011 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on the interstate when it struck a semi that was also headed north. The Toyota struck the semi and went into the median, hitting the cable barrier.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Two Cass County men arrested in connection with August burglary

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men from Cass County have been arrested in connection with a burglary in August. Indiana State Police (ISP) says Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both of Logansport, burglarized a pole barn in the 2400 block of East Wabash River Road on Aug. 2.
CASS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

DOJ: Indy man who robbed same Circle K three times sentenced to 25 years

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he confessed to six armed robberies committed within a six-week span in 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Devonte Bailey, age 24, pleaded guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM

Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

