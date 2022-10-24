ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Jay White Comments On Fans Being 'Taken Aback' By AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Press Conference

Jay White knows how to make headlines. AEW and NJPW regularly hold press conferences after their events giving talent a platform to speak after their matches. White, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, has made headlines for his comments during his NJPW press conferences where he's previously commented on contract status, Bullet Club, other promotions, and more.
Fightful

Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Fightful

Molly Belle: MJF: Prodigy of the Poors

Fellow poors, lend me your ears. Or is it your eyes? No matter. Lend me your attention. Yes, that will do. Alas, our eyes are now fixed on the Prudential Center in the borough of Jersey new. The long and winding road which will lead us to this impending duel of the ages will no doubt be arduous. Even still, we can only hope for the destination to be worthwhile. As long as we avoid the stinking cesspits along our way, we should arrive as fair and as well as the day we departed.
wrestletalk.com

Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw

A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
stillrealtous.com

Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company

Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
HAWAII STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
stillrealtous.com

Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar

It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
wrestlingrumors.net

38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns

He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
Fightful

WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Viewership Of Season 4

Viewership information has been revealed for the fifth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. 42% of those in the key demo were female, which is on par with WWE SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com

Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw

Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
Fightful

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 10/31 (Taped On 10/26)

AEW taped matches for the October 31 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on October 26 from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 10/31 (Taped On 10/26) Frankie Kazarian def. Rhett Titus. Kiera Hogan def. Skye Blue. Dante Martin...
NORFOLK, VA
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy