Jay White Comments On Fans Being 'Taken Aback' By AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Press Conference
Jay White knows how to make headlines. AEW and NJPW regularly hold press conferences after their events giving talent a platform to speak after their matches. White, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, has made headlines for his comments during his NJPW press conferences where he's previously commented on contract status, Bullet Club, other promotions, and more.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/25): Lucha Brothers, Ricky Starks, Riho, Jungle Kyona In Action
AEW Dark (10/25) Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) def. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb def. KC Spinelli & Taylor Rising. Fans can find results from past AEW events at Fightful's results section.
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Molly Belle: MJF: Prodigy of the Poors
Fellow poors, lend me your ears. Or is it your eyes? No matter. Lend me your attention. Yes, that will do. Alas, our eyes are now fixed on the Prudential Center in the borough of Jersey new. The long and winding road which will lead us to this impending duel of the ages will no doubt be arduous. Even still, we can only hope for the destination to be worthwhile. As long as we avoid the stinking cesspits along our way, we should arrive as fair and as well as the day we departed.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Allegedly Caused WWE Star To Quit The Company
Randy Orton’s backstage behavior during his early days in WWE has become infamous as he quickly earned a reputation for being out of control. It seems that Orton’s behavior was too much for Rochelle Loewen who was part of WWE in 2003. Val Venis recently spoke to Wrestling...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Nikki Cross returns, attacks Bianca Belair and Bayley during main event
In the main event of WWE Raw on Monday night, Bayley managed to score her first singles win over Bianca Belair in nearly two years. It wasn't all good news for Bayley, however, as she was attacked by Nikki Cross after scoring the win. Cross had helped Bayley get the...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
wrestlingrumors.net
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
CJ Perry On Surreal Life, Nia Jax Feud, Miro's AEW Mentions, Lana Chants, Bruce Willis | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks with CJ Perry ahead of the Surreal Life's return. Be sure to subscribe to CJPerry.com for more exclusive content!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Viewership Of Season 4
Viewership information has been revealed for the fifth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. 42% of those in the key demo were female, which is on par with WWE SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23): Ronda Rousey Faces Liv Morgan
WWE held a live event on October 23 from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23) - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens &...
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/26): Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Ren Narita
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night nine of its Battle Autumn tour on October 26 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/26) - United Empire (Gideon Grey & Aaron Henare) def. Kosei Fujita & Yuto...
GCW Settlement Series Part 5 Results (10/25): Marcus Mathers, Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver In Action
Game Changer Wrestling held part five of its Settlement Series on October 25 from H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. GCW Settlement Series Part 5 Results (10/25) - Extreme Rules Match: Jordan Oliver def. Deklan...
Tom Lawlor, Tomohiro Ishii, Ari Daivari, And More Announced For 10/29 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (10/29) Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight. Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Alex Zayne and Mistico. Fightful will have coverage of the show as it airs on Saturday. Catch up on our coverage of NJPW STRONG using Fightful's results section.
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 10/31 (Taped On 10/26)
AEW taped matches for the October 31 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on October 26 from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 10/31 (Taped On 10/26) Frankie Kazarian def. Rhett Titus. Kiera Hogan def. Skye Blue. Dante Martin...
