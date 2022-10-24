Read full article on original website
How to Get the 150,000 Point American Express Business Platinum Offer – Is It Worth It?
Here is a look at the 150,000 point American Express Business Platinum offer and whether it is worth it. Check out the pros and cons and decide for yourself!. The American Express Business Platinum card is currently at 150,000 points through referral offers. That is a nice bunch of points, but of course American Express is not giving them away for free! Let’s break down the offer and see if you will want it.
Pass Holders Sue Disney, Archaic American Airlines Ticketing Rule, Middle Seat Lottery
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Tuesday, October 25, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
How A Frontier Flight Is More Expensive Than American Airlines
I know it’s exciting to read about people booking trips to exotic locations on once-in-a-lifetime trips, but that’s not what all travel is about. You’re more likely to need a flight to Philadelphia and the only airlines that fly non-stop are Spirit, Frontier and American. That’s what happened to me on a recent search for a flight.
Win A Trip For 2 To Porto, Portugal!
1440 Media is giving away a trip to Porto, Portugal!. The prize includes a three-night hotel stay and $1,000 to use towards travel to the destination. We visited Portugal a few years back and had an incredible time. We didn’t get a chance to visit Porto so I’d definitely love to win this prize and check out the city.
Australia’s corporate regulator issues first fine for greenwashing
Australian Securities and Investments Commission fines Tlou Energy for misleading statements about green credentials
Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: ‘Chief Twit’ billionaire visits Twitter HQ with a sink
Billionaire Elon Musk bizarrely arrived at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a kitchen sink ahead of closing his $44bn deal to purchase the micro-blogging site.“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” the Tesla CEO tweeted. Mr Musk changed his Twitter profile to refer to himself as “Chief Twit” and his location as Twitter headquarters.A court has given him until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company after he earlier tried to back out of the deal. Mr Musk, the world's richest person, agreed to buy the company for $54.20 a share in April, but by...
Meta shares plummet on quarterly revenue drop
Meta shares plummeted 19% Wednesday as the Facebook parent company announced a second straight quarterly revenue loss, along with a weak outlook for the fourth quarter.
UK investment in R&D plunges in blow to ‘science superpower’ plan
Britain’s plan to become a post-Brexit “science and technology superpower” has suffered a significant setback after a fall in research and development investment of almost a fifth since 2014, according to a report. The Institute for Public Policy Research said the UK’s share of global investment in...
Cost of living crisis: Stop the Squeeze calls for wealthiest to ‘pay proper share’ of tax
Pressure is building on the leaders of Britain’s two biggest political parties to support higher taxes on wealth amid growing fears over the impact that a renewed austerity drive would have amid the cost of living crisis. In an intervention which comes as the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak,...
Air Canada to expand its A220 order with a further 15 aircraft
Air Canada is to continue expanding its fleet, with the airline taking an extra 15 Airbus A220 aircraft. Air Canada Airbus A220-300 – Image, Airbus. The order appears to be an extension of their current order, taking the order book from the airline from 45 A220 family aircraft to 60.
APEX EXPO: Panasonic Avionics unveils Arc Maps 2.0
Panasonic Avionics Corporation has announced new features for its in-flight map platform, Arc. Welcome to ARC v2.0. Arc v2.0 is an advanced map design that operates in a connected environment utilising the technology of Panasonic Avionics’ NEXT and its recently launched Astrova in-flight entertainment systems. Arc has been deployed...
Biden To Tackle Hidden Junk Fees — But Are They Racist?
The current president of the United States has asked members of the Competition Council — which he created last year to promote competition across the economy and lower costs for families — to take on was the unfair hidden fees known as “junk fees” that are allegedly taking real money out of the pockets of families across the United States, which include but are not limited to surprise banking overdraft fees, excessive credit card late fees, hidden hotel mandatory resort fees, or those substantial termination charges to stop you from switching cable plans and Internet plans to a better deal.
This Flight Simulator Simulates…Sitting in Economy (with a Cool Feature)
Check out the video of this newly built flight simulator that simulates sitting in economy! But, there are some other cool things with it as well!. Flight simulators are an awesome piece of technology that allows real pilots to train and, occasionally at some locations, the rest of us get the sensation of what it is like to pilot an aircraft. But, here is an Alternative Flight Simulator that instead – puts you in economy.
Save Up to 20 Percent at 1,366 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy
You can save up to 20 percent off of the guest room standard rate when you stay at your choice of 1,366 participating hotel and resort properties in North America, South America, Central America, Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Caribbean with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every other Thursday through Sunday across select destinations — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Discover’s Online Privacy Protection Service Found 10 More Data Records About Me
Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. A few months ago, I wrote New Discover Credit Card Benefit: Online Privacy Protection (Removes Personal Info from People-Search Websites). In that post, I talked about Discover’s Online Privacy Protection service and how it works. Fast forward to a few days ago, Discover sent me an email that they had found 10 more data records and automatically submitted opt-out requests on by behalf. After I received the email, I signed into the Discover app and clicked on the Online Privacy Protection button.
