Read full article on original website
Related
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Saquon Barkley unhappy about potential game-changing mental lapse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you’re not good, you don’t worry about style points. You take the win and you’re thrilled to have it because the popular cliche that “it’s hard to win in the NFL” is true. The Giants have five hard years of evidence to prove it.
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger gets eye injury update
Daniel Bellinger suffered a scary injury Sunday. The rookie Giants tight end was taken to the hospital Sunday after being poked in the eye late in the first half of his team’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Jordan Raanan...
Big Blue View
NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors
Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates
The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
Giants cornerback has gone from free agent to team leader in a New York minute
Two months ago, was out of work. The Houston Texans, the team he had chosen to sign with as a free agent after starting 16 games in 2021 with the Atlanta Falcons, released the veteran cornerback a day before they played their final preseason game. Humbling?. “Of course,” Moreau told...
CBS Sports
Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston
Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While it is unclear Grugier-Hill's reason to leave the team, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
Giants’ rookie tight end needs eye surgery | How long will Daniel Bellinger be out, how much will team miss him?
It was another difficult week on the injury front for the 6-1 Giants and the worst of the news was about rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, who left Sunday’s win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville after being jabbed in his left eye by linebacker Devin Lloyd. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan...
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Thomas (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Thomas made a brief appearance during the team stretch prior to the session, but he again isn't healthy enough to mix into drills. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) also is tending to an injury, leaving rookie Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the available wide receivers for quarterback Andy Dalton. Thomas' status should continue to be monitored, though, to get a sense of when he may be able to rejoin the Saints' receiving corps.
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 8: Giants have officially moved into the top 5
NFL.com (6) The Giants have a knack for winning close games — a massive attribute in a league where it seems like nearly every team hovers around the same level in terms of talent and potential. Big Blue was in closer mode again on Sunday, getting a stop at the goal line as time expired to outlast the Jaguars. Daniel Jones went over 100 yards on the ground, and Saquon Barkley continued to dominate, putting the Jacksonville defense on skates with 72 of his 110 rushing yards in the final quarter. Weird-stat-in-a-weird-season alert: The Giants are 6-1 despite being the only team in the NFL without a receiver who’s surpassed 200 yards.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Another missed practice
Toney (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Toney hasn't suited up for the Giants since Week 2 due to hamstring injuries. Veteran Kenny Golladay (knee) is also not practicing Wednesday, so New York could once again have to proceed with Wan'Dale Robinson (undisclosed), Darius Slayton, David Sills and Richie James atop the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No. 1 RB following Robinson trade
Etienne is poised to lead the Jaguars backfield after the team dealt James Robinson (knee) to the Jets on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Etienne took on a majority share of the RBs reps for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Giants, earning 57 of 71 offensive snaps and 15 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage with one rushing TD versus Robinson's 12 snaps and zero touches (one target). Also in Week 7, the Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season due to a torn ACL, which paved the way for Monday's trade. With only JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner to contend with for reps, Etienne now features as Jacksonville's unquestioned top RB and perhaps best overall skill-position player.
4 New York Jets trade options following rash of season-ending injuries
The New York Jets find themselves at a surprising 5-2 and in the midst of a four-game winning streak following
CBS Sports
Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night
Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as questionable
Edwards (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Tampa Bay, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The Ravens have eight players listed as questionable, making it tough to get a read on whose availability is actually in doubt. Edwards seems better than 50/50 to play after being listed as a limited practice participant Monday through Wednesday, but there would still be some chance of a workload restriction with his second game back from an ACL tear coming only four days after the first. Edwards got the start and took 16 carries for 66 yards and two TDs on Sunday against Cleveland, making the most of his 23 snaps (36 percent) while splitting time with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill. Those two would see more work Thursday night in the event Edwards is on the inactive list ahead of the 8:20 ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Brandon Jones: Set for MRI
Jones (knee) is set to have an MRI on Monday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. After exiting Sunday's victory over the Steelers early, Jones will receive additional imaging Monday to determine the severity of the knee injury he suffered in the contest. The safety appears likely to miss some game action moving forward, but more clarity will be provided to his status following the MRI. If Jones is forced to miss time, Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem will likely see increased usage.
CBS Sports
Giants' Evan Neal: Tests confirm MCL injury
Neal (knee) is believed to have suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Neal went down with a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and it has now been reported to be an MCL sprain. The offensive tackle could be forced to miss some games moving forward, but his timetable has yet to be determined. Devery Hamilton could step into a starting role in Neal's absence.
CBS Sports
Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
Comments / 0